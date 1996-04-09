O'Maddy's Bar & Grille imageView gallery

O'Maddy's Bar & Grille

1,408 Reviews

$$

5405 Shore Blvd S

Gulfport, FL 33707

Popular Items

Wings
Chicken Tenders
Quesadilla

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.99

6 Jumbo White Shrimp (13-15ct) battered and crispy fried. Gluten Free if blackened or grilled.

Cheese Sticks

$11.99

Hand cut provolone cheese, crusted with parmesan, panko and Italian seasoning. Deep fried until golden brown and served with marinara. Not Gluten Free.

Fish Spread

$12.99

Silver & White Mullet. Served with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, onion, lemon, cherry peppers, jalapeno relish and crackers. Gluten Free without crackers.

Crab Cakes

$32.99

2 pan seared, Maryland style, Jumbo lump & Super lump Blue Crab cakes with hollandaise. Not Gluten Free, cakes contain Ritz crackers as a binder.

Grouper Nuggets

$16.99

Fresh cut Grouper trimmings, crispy fried. Not Gluten Free.

Irish Chips

$7.99

Crispy fried Yukon wavy cut potatoes. Gluten Free without gravy.

Onion Rings

$7.99

12 rings, fried until crispy served with horseradish sauce (ranch & horseradish) Not Gluten Free.

Quesadilla

$10.99

Shredded cheese, onions, mushrooms, and peppers, served with pico de gallo and sour cream, choice of grilled or blackened chicken, shrimp or veggie. Not Gluten Free.

Shrimp Caprese

$16.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp on top of fresh mozzarella, tomato slices and basil pesto cream sauce. Served with a mixed green salad tossed in garlic infused olive oil and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Tuna Sashimi

$17.99

4oz. Ahi Tuna, seared on the edges, with black & white sesame seeds, wasabi aioli, sweet soy, seaweed salad, pickled ginger and wasabi.

Wings

$14.99

10 jumbo wings tossed in choice of sauce.

Grilled Buffalo Shrimp

$13.99

Grilled Grouper Nuggets

$16.99

Salads

Black & Bleu

$15.99

Chopped romaine, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, bleu cheese dressing (gorgonzola crumbles, sour cream, milk, black pepper, garlic, mayo) blackened steak medallions (shoulder tender). Gluten Free.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chopped romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with croutons and shaved parmesan. Not Gluten Free.

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Spring mix, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, croutons, shredded cheese, boiled egg, bacon and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$10.99

Spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Gluten Free without croutons and dressing.

Salmon Salad

$17.99

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, sundried tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, candied pecans, cucumbers, balsamic syrup, spinach tossed in garlic olive oil mixture. Gluten Free minus the balsamic syrup.

Soup

$5.99

Guinness Stew

$5.99

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Handhelds & Such

Big John

$16.99

Sliced rare roast beef, coleslaw, fresh chips and craft beer cheese sauce, ALL piled high on a salted pretzel bun and served with au jus.

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

Spicy vegan black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo and avocado. Served on a pretzel bun. (burger does not contain egg and is not gluten free).

Burger

$14.99

8 oz. fresh ground beef grilled burger with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a brioche bun.

Caprese Sandwich

$13.99

Cheese Steak

$13.99

Shaved rib eye, grilled with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Served with house seasoning, provolone cheese, and mayo on your choice of a hoagie or wrap.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh chicken breast, grilled, blackened, or fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Fresh cut chicken breast tenders, breaded and fried, tossed with choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese and french fries. Not Gluten Free.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$32.99

Jumbo lump & super lump crab cake on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo. Not Gluten Free.

Fajitas

$16.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

COD today. Catch of the day, beer battered and fried and served on a bed of crispy fries with a side of our jalapeno corn tartar.

Grouper Sandwich

$24.99

Gulf Grouper, grilled, blackened or fried. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce.

Hammer

$16.99

Fresh ground beef burger topped with shaved London port roast beef, grilled onions and white American cheese on a brioche bun, served with horseradish and au jus.

Hangover

$16.99

Guaranteed to cure any hangover! 8oz. fresh ground beef, topped with a fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, double cheddar cheese, mayo, hash browns, leaf lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.

Lobster BLT

$34.99

Lobster salad with chunks of Maine Lobster. Scooped onto a brioche bun with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Mahi Reuben

$16.99

Grilled Mahi with Swiss cheese and coleslaw. Served on marble rye with homemade 3000 Island dressing.

Philly Melt

$13.99

Shaved ribeye patty on toasted marble rye with chipotle mayo, crispy bacon, white American cheese, and crispy onions.

RBK

$15.99

Thin sliced roast beef on a Kimmelweck bun. Served with au jus and horseradish.

Reuben

$13.99

Tender sliced corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marble rye served with thousand island dressing.

Shrimp Wrap

$14.99

Grilled, blackened or fried shrimp served with lettuce, tomato and onion in a wrap.

Steak Sandwich

$17.99

Grilled butterflied Tenderloin with Havarti cheese, grilled onions, and homemade chipotle mayo, served on a Ciabatta roll.

Tacos Mahi

$16.99

Lightly blackened Mahi with a baja slaw and pepper jack cheese. Served on flour tortillas with salsa.

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$17.99

Sesame crusted Tuna steak, seared rare, on a pretzel bun with field greens, tomato, onion, and wasabi aioli.

Windy Cindy

$12.99

Grilled cheese sandwich with bacon, tomato, turkey, Havarti cheese and chipotle mayo on marble rye.

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$13.99

Hand Tossed with pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. 12"

Lobster Bacon Pizza

$44.99Out of stock

Hand tossed pizza dough topped with a creamy lobster sauce, lobster chunks, crispy bacon, and mozzarella.

Specials

Wills Chicken Fried Rice

$16.99

Pasta Dinners

Cajun Seafood Pasta

$21.99

Sauteed shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms and roasted red peppers served in a spicy alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta. Served with garlic bread. Not Gluten Free.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$39.99

Knuckle & claw Maine lobster chunks, applewood smoked bacon, homemade havarti cheese sauce, penne pasta, shaved parmesan and cracked pepper. Served with garlic bread. Not Gluten Free.

Penne Alfredo

$18.99

Penne tossed in a creamy alfredo garlic sauce with a choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled, topped with tomato and served with garlic bread. Not Gluten Free.

Seafood, Steak, & Veg Dinners

Crab Cake Dinner

$36.99

Two true Maryland style jumbo lump and super lump crab cakes, pan seared and served with hollandaise. Served with two sides. Not Gluten Free.

Grouper Dinner

$26.99

Fresh Gulf of Mexico Grouper, grilled, blackened or fried. Served with your choice of two sides.

Mahi Mahi Bananas Foster

$21.99

Fresh Gulf of Mexico Mahi seasoned then grilled and topped with a saute of sweet plantains, macadamia nuts, dark rum brown sugar and butter. Served with two sides.

Olivia's Filet

$29.99

Seared Filet topped with Boursin cheese and crispy fried onions. Served with two sides.

Rib Eye

$29.99Out of stock

Flame grilled, house seasoned 8oz. hand cut select Rib Eye. Served with two sides.

Salmon Dinner

$21.99

Tuna Poke

$22.99

Tuna Dinner

$42.99

Side Items

Black Beans & Rice

$3.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Cucumber Salad

$1.99

French Fries Side

$2.99

Not Gluten Free.

Fries with Gravy Side

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.99

Irish Fries Side

$2.99

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Loaded Irish Side

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Onion Rings Side

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Rice

$3.99

Sauteed Spinach

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.99

Gluten Free.

Toast Points

$1.99

Applesauce

$0.99

2oz. Extra Sauce

$0.25

4oz. Extra Sauce

$0.50

4oz. Seaweed Salad

$3.50

8oz. Soup Cup Bleu Cheese

$2.99

8oz. Soup Cup Jalapeno Relish

$2.99

8oz. Soup Cup Seaweed Salad

$6.99

Kid's Menu

Kid Burger

$4.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Hot Dog

$4.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid Pizza

$4.99

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

Beignets

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Oreo Pie

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Creating a unique and fun environment where you can come as you are. Providing excellent quality food, creative daily specials, generous portions at a reasonable price with superior service and a view to relax and unwind...

Website

Location

5405 Shore Blvd S, Gulfport, FL 33707

Directions

