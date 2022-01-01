O'Malley's Pub America Bowman Restaurant

  • Home
Order Again

N/A Beverages

Cider

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull SF

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Canned Beer

Rip Van Winkle

$5.00

Row Hard Rootbeer

$5.00

Peddle Hard Ginger

$5.00

Hot Pepper Ale

$5.00

Strawberry Seltzer

$5.00

Cherry Seltzer

$5.00

KC Craft

$5.00

WBC Cans

$5.00

Vodka

*Well Vodka

$5.00

360

$6.00

360 Cherry

$6.00

360 Chocolate

$6.00

360 Grape

$6.00

360 Huckleberry

$6.00

360 Lemon

$6.00

360 Lime

$6.00

360 Peach

$6.00

360 Raspberry

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Mc Vanilla

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Black Raspberry Ghost Pepper

$5.00

Gin

*Well Gin

$5.00

Brokers

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Builders

$7.00

Gun Powder

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Rum

*Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Mailbu

$6.00

Myers

$6.00

Orchata

$5.00

Tequila

*Well Tequila

$5.00

Hussong's Raposado

$7.00

Hussong's Silver

$7.00

Patron

$8.00

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Irish Whiskey

5 Farms

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Bushmills Black

$8.00

Bushmills Single

$12.00

Connamara

$12.00

Green Spot

$12.00

Hellcat Maggie

$6.00

Irish Mist

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black

$8.00

Jameson CM IPA

$8.00

Jameson CM Stout

$8.00

John Power

$7.00

MC Irish Cream

$6.00

Middleton BC

$30.00

Middleton Vintage

$35.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Slane

$7.00

Sons of Erin

$7.00

Stone Breaker

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Bourbon

*Well Bourbon

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fire Shine

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Larceny

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Triple Crown

$6.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Blue Curaco

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Coffee Liqueur

$5.00

Creme De Cassis

$5.00

Creme De Menthe

$5.00

Hazelnut

$5.00

Hot Damn

$5.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Keke

$5.00

Melon

$5.00

Peachtree

$5.00

Peppermint

$5.00

Razmataz

$5.00

Red Apple Schnapps

$5.00

Irish Root Beer Liqueur

$5.00

Vodka Doubles

*DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL 360

$9.00

DBL 360 Cherry

$9.00

DBL 360 Chocolate

$9.00

DBL 360 Grape

$9.00

DBL 360 Lemon

$9.00

DBL 360 Lime

$9.00

DBL 360 Peach

$9.00

DBL 360 Raspberry

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL Huckleberry

$9.00

DBL Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Mc Vanilla

$8.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Black Raspberry Ghost Pepper

$10.00

Gin Doubles

*DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Brokers

$9.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.00

DBL Builders

$10.00

DBL Gun Powder

$11.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum Doubles

*DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Mailbu

$9.00

DBL Myers

$9.00

DBL Rumchata

$8.00

Tequila Doubles

*DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Hussong's Raposado

$10.00

DBL Hussong's Silver

$10.00

DBL Patron

$11.00

DBL Tequila Rose

$8.00

Irish Whiskey Doubles

DBL 5 Farms

$11.00

DBL Baileys

$10.00

DBL Bushmills

$10.00

DBL Bushmills Black

$11.00

DBL Bushmills Single

$20.00

DBL Connamara

$20.00

DBL Green Spot

$20.00

DBL Hellcat Maggie

$9.00

DBL Irish Mist

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Jameson Black

$11.00

DBL Jameson CM IPA

$9.00

DBL Jameson CM Stout

$11.00

DBL John Power

$10.00

DBL MC Irish Cream

$9.00

DBL Middleton BC

$45.00

DBL Middleton Vintage

$50.00

DBL Redbreast

$20.00

DBL Slane

$10.00

DBL Sons of Erin

$10.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Stone Breaker

$11.00

Bourbon Doubles

*DBL Well Bourbon

$8.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$11.00

DBL Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Fire Shine

$8.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Larceny

$10.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.00

DBL Triple Crown

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials Doubles

DBL Amaretto

$8.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$8.00

DBL Blue Curaco

$8.00

DBL Buttershots

$8.00

DBL Coffee Liqueur

$8.00

DBL Creme De Casiss

$8.00

DBL Creme De Menthe

$8.00

DBL Hazelnut

$8.00

DBL Hot Damn

$8.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.00

DBL Keke

$8.00

DBL Melon

$8.00

DBL Peachtree

$8.00

DBL Peppermint

$8.00

DBL Red Apple

$8.00

Clothing

Large T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00

Small T-Shirt

$20.00

XL T-Shirt

$20.00

XXL T-Shirt

$20.00

Glassware

Half Pint

$5.00

Logo Mug

$10.00

Logo Pint

$5.00

Mug Club

$20.00

Merch

Stickers

$3.00

Retail Beer

12oz 6 pack

$7.00

12oz case

$25.00

Candy Cane Liqueur

$5.00

Scotch

Dewars

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$8.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Scotch Doubles

DBL Dewars

$9.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$11.00

DBL Glenlivet

$11.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Starters

Cheese Curds

$8.99

served with ranch

Crab Cakes

$8.99

sauteed golden brown and served with a Creole remoulade

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

served with ranch

Irish Cheese Fries

$8.99

Fries topped with corned beef and Cream Ale beer cheese

Irish Egg Rolls

$8.99

Two signature egg rolls with corned beef, swiss cheese and marinated slaw served with our Dropkick Ale beer mustard

Sausage Sampler

$8.99

a tray of our O’Malley’s Stout banger and L’il Lucy’s hot pepper sausage served with our house BBQ and beer mustard sauces

Scotch Eggs

$8.99

2 hard-boiled eggs wrapped in our homemade sausage

Soft Pretzel

$8.99

hand-rolled and fresh baked pretzel with our O’Malley’s Cream Ale cheese sauce

Wee Ones

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Two crispy-fried chicken strips atop a pile of tasty fries and served with honey mustard and bbq sauces

Kids Fish and Chips

$7.99

One crisp and flaky fish fillet, offered atop a pile of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Swiss and cheddar cheese melted on grilled texas toast served with fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

A hot and tasty bowl of good ole’ fashioned KRAFT mac and cheese

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Served with tasty fries

Pub Grub

One of Each Bangers and Mash

$13.99

A link each of O’Malley’s Stout and L’il Lucy banger sausage served with our bbq sauce and beer mustard, served over garlic-mashed potatoes with pub roll

li'l Lucy Bangers and Mash

$13.99

Two links of O’Malley’s L’il Lucy hot pepper banger sausage served with our barbeque sauce and beer mustard, served over garlic-mashed potatoes with a pub roll

Stout Bangers and Mash

$13.99

Two links of O’Malley’s Stout banger sausage served with our bbq sauce and beer mustard, served over garlic-mashed potatoes with a pub roll

Beef in Stout

$13.99

Tender beef sirloin and onions in an O’Malley’s Stout Gaelic sauce served hot with garlic-mashed potatoes and a pub roll

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$13.99

White queso mac & cheese with green & red pepper topped with cajun chicken

Chicken and Chips

$13.99

Breaded chicken strips served with BBQ sauce, honey mustard and traditional pub fries

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Crispy, flaky fillets of cod, offered with our remoulade sauce and traditional pub fries

Irish Stout Shepard's Pie

$13.99

Ground beef topped with Irish Stout gravy, green beans, garlic-mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese and served with a pub roll

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.99

Fried golden brown, served with remoulade sauce and accompanied with fries

HS-HM

$2.00

HS- Poppy

$2.00

HS-Ranch

$2.00

HS-Dry

$2.00

SOD

$2.00

Cheddar Ale

$2.00

House Specialties

Atlantic Salmon

$17.99

Grilled fillet dressed with teriyaki glaze, served with garlic-mashed potatoes and vegetables

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.99

Fresh chicken fillet hand-breaded and fried, topped with gravy and served with garlic-mashed potatoes and vegetables

Pork Steak

$17.99

grilled, tender cut of pork with bacon, served with garlic-mashed potatoes and vegetables

Ribeye

$24.99

hand-cut 10oz. ribeye seasoned with a blend of spices, grilled to your liking and served with garlic-mashed potatoes and vegetables

Cheddar & Ale

$2.00

Soup of the Day

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Poppy Seed

$2.00

Dry

$2.00

Sandwiches

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Cajun-style, served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun and served with fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Shredded light and dark chicken flavored with a unique sauce of relish, olives, boiled egg and spices. Served on a bun with pub fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun and served with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun and served with fries

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$16.99

Six ounces of succulent grilled salmon served on a kaiser roll with spicy remoulade, tomato, lettuce and onion served with fries

O'Malley Sandwich

$12.99

Our Signature sandwich slathered with corned beef, O’Malley’s Cream Ale Swiss cheese sauce and marinated slaw on grilled marble rye bread with spicy brown mustard, offered with a mound of pub fries

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.99

Fried golden brown, served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun and accompanied with fries

Pub Burger

$13.99

1/2lb. fresh beef burger with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion, served with pub fries

Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

HS-HM

$2.00

HS- Poppy

$2.00

HS-Ranch

$2.00

HS-Dry

$2.00

SOD

$2.00

Cheddar Ale

$2.00

Salad

Cajun Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

A medley of leafy greens dressed with our famous, homemade Poppy Seed Dressing, sprinkled with Sugared Walnuts and served with a pub roll

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

A medley of leafy greens dressed with our famous, homemade Poppy Seed Dressing, sprinkled with Sugared Walnuts and served with a pub roll

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.99

A medley of leafy greens dressed with our famous, homemade Poppy Seed Dressing, sprinkled with Sugared Walnuts and served with a pub roll

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.99

House salad and choice of Cheddar Ale or Soup of the day

Trad Chicken Salad

$11.99

A medley of leafy greens dressed with our famous, homemade Poppy Seed Dressing, sprinkled with Sugared Walnuts and served with a pub roll

Cheddar Ale

$4.00

SOD

$4.00

HS-HM

$3.00

HS- Poppy

$3.00

HS-Ranch

$3.00

Large HS

$7.99

Dessert

Apple Tart

$6.99

Fresh, delicious apple tart topped with caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice cream

Carrot Cake

$6.99

A rich cake loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple covered with a cream cheese frosting and garnished with chopped walnuts

Cheesecake

$6.99

Plain cheesecake with your choice of topping

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Moist, dark chocolate cake enrobed and filled with dark chocolate. A chocolate eruption

Fruit Tart

$6.99

Fresh delicious fruit tart topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Lemon Cake

$6.99

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Garlic-Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Irish Cream Ale Cheese

$1.00

Vegetables

$3.00

White Pepper Gravy

$1.50

Side of Mac

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.00

Extras

Gravy

$1.00

ICA CHEESE

$1.00

Gravy on Potatoes

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

REM

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Poppy Seed

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Bistro

$0.50

Cranberry Relish

$0.50

Add- Ons

Cheddar & Ale

$2.00

Soup of the Day

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Poppy Seed

$2.00

Dry

$2.00

Add Soups and Salad

Cheddar Ale

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$2.00

SOD

$2.00

Poppy

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Dry

$2.00

Special

Coddle

$10.00

Coddle and a Salad- Poppy

$12.00

Coddle and a Salad-HM

$12.00

Coddle and a Salad-Ranch

$12.00

Coddle and a Salad-Dry

$12.00

Clothing

Large T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00

Small T-Shirt

$20.00

XL T-Shirt

$20.00

XXL T-Shirt

$20.00

Glassware

Half Pint

$5.00

Logo Mug

$10.00

Logo Pint

$5.00

Mug Club

$20.00

Growler

$25.00

Merch

Stickers

$3.00

Retail Beer

12oz 6 pack

$7.00

12oz case

$25.00

Candy Cane Liqueur

$5.00

Retail Beer

12oz 6 pack

$7.00

12oz case

$25.00

Candy Cane Liqueur

$5.00

KC Wine 4Pk

$25.00

KC Wine Case

$125.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Producing delicious beer and helping you make some of the best experiences in Weston, Missouri. We’ve got it all! Exceptional Irish fare, talented musicians performing every weekend at O’Malley’s 1842 Pub, and plenty of comfortable places to stay.

Website

Location

500 Welt Street, Weston, MO 64098

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

