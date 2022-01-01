O'Malley's Pub America Bowman Restaurant
No reviews yet
500 Welt Street
Weston, MO 64098
N/A Beverages
Canned Beer
Vodka
Irish Whiskey
5 Farms
Baileys
Bushmills
Bushmills Black
Bushmills Single
Connamara
Green Spot
Hellcat Maggie
Irish Mist
Jameson
Jameson Black
Jameson CM IPA
Jameson CM Stout
John Power
MC Irish Cream
Middleton BC
Middleton Vintage
Redbreast
Slane
Sons of Erin
Stone Breaker
Tullamore Dew
Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Vodka Doubles
Gin Doubles
Rum Doubles
Tequila Doubles
Irish Whiskey Doubles
DBL 5 Farms
DBL Baileys
DBL Bushmills
DBL Bushmills Black
DBL Bushmills Single
DBL Connamara
DBL Green Spot
DBL Hellcat Maggie
DBL Irish Mist
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Black
DBL Jameson CM IPA
DBL Jameson CM Stout
DBL John Power
DBL MC Irish Cream
DBL Middleton BC
DBL Middleton Vintage
DBL Redbreast
DBL Slane
DBL Sons of Erin
DBL Tullamore Dew
Stone Breaker
Bourbon Doubles
Liqueurs/Cordials Doubles
Merch
Starters
Cheese Curds
served with ranch
Crab Cakes
sauteed golden brown and served with a Creole remoulade
Fried Pickle Chips
served with ranch
Irish Cheese Fries
Fries topped with corned beef and Cream Ale beer cheese
Irish Egg Rolls
Two signature egg rolls with corned beef, swiss cheese and marinated slaw served with our Dropkick Ale beer mustard
Sausage Sampler
a tray of our O’Malley’s Stout banger and L’il Lucy’s hot pepper sausage served with our house BBQ and beer mustard sauces
Scotch Eggs
2 hard-boiled eggs wrapped in our homemade sausage
Soft Pretzel
hand-rolled and fresh baked pretzel with our O’Malley’s Cream Ale cheese sauce
Wee Ones
Kids Chicken Strips
Two crispy-fried chicken strips atop a pile of tasty fries and served with honey mustard and bbq sauces
Kids Fish and Chips
One crisp and flaky fish fillet, offered atop a pile of fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Swiss and cheddar cheese melted on grilled texas toast served with fries
Kids Mac and Cheese
A hot and tasty bowl of good ole’ fashioned KRAFT mac and cheese
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
Served with tasty fries
Pub Grub
One of Each Bangers and Mash
A link each of O’Malley’s Stout and L’il Lucy banger sausage served with our bbq sauce and beer mustard, served over garlic-mashed potatoes with pub roll
li'l Lucy Bangers and Mash
Two links of O’Malley’s L’il Lucy hot pepper banger sausage served with our barbeque sauce and beer mustard, served over garlic-mashed potatoes with a pub roll
Stout Bangers and Mash
Two links of O’Malley’s Stout banger sausage served with our bbq sauce and beer mustard, served over garlic-mashed potatoes with a pub roll
Beef in Stout
Tender beef sirloin and onions in an O’Malley’s Stout Gaelic sauce served hot with garlic-mashed potatoes and a pub roll
Cajun Chicken Pasta
White queso mac & cheese with green & red pepper topped with cajun chicken
Chicken and Chips
Breaded chicken strips served with BBQ sauce, honey mustard and traditional pub fries
Fish and Chips
Crispy, flaky fillets of cod, offered with our remoulade sauce and traditional pub fries
Irish Stout Shepard's Pie
Ground beef topped with Irish Stout gravy, green beans, garlic-mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese and served with a pub roll
Popcorn Shrimp
Fried golden brown, served with remoulade sauce and accompanied with fries
House Specialties
Atlantic Salmon
Grilled fillet dressed with teriyaki glaze, served with garlic-mashed potatoes and vegetables
Chicken Fried Chicken
Fresh chicken fillet hand-breaded and fried, topped with gravy and served with garlic-mashed potatoes and vegetables
Pork Steak
grilled, tender cut of pork with bacon, served with garlic-mashed potatoes and vegetables
Ribeye
hand-cut 10oz. ribeye seasoned with a blend of spices, grilled to your liking and served with garlic-mashed potatoes and vegetables
Cheddar & Ale
Soup of the Day
Honey Mustard
Ranch
Poppy Seed
Dry
Sandwiches
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Cajun-style, served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun and served with fries
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Shredded light and dark chicken flavored with a unique sauce of relish, olives, boiled egg and spices. Served on a bun with pub fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun and served with fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun and served with fries
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Six ounces of succulent grilled salmon served on a kaiser roll with spicy remoulade, tomato, lettuce and onion served with fries
O'Malley Sandwich
Our Signature sandwich slathered with corned beef, O’Malley’s Cream Ale Swiss cheese sauce and marinated slaw on grilled marble rye bread with spicy brown mustard, offered with a mound of pub fries
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Fried golden brown, served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun and accompanied with fries
Pub Burger
1/2lb. fresh beef burger with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion, served with pub fries
Turkey Sandwich
Salad
Cajun Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
A medley of leafy greens dressed with our famous, homemade Poppy Seed Dressing, sprinkled with Sugared Walnuts and served with a pub roll
Grilled Chicken Salad
A medley of leafy greens dressed with our famous, homemade Poppy Seed Dressing, sprinkled with Sugared Walnuts and served with a pub roll
Grilled Salmon Salad
A medley of leafy greens dressed with our famous, homemade Poppy Seed Dressing, sprinkled with Sugared Walnuts and served with a pub roll
Soup & Salad Combo
House salad and choice of Cheddar Ale or Soup of the day
Trad Chicken Salad
A medley of leafy greens dressed with our famous, homemade Poppy Seed Dressing, sprinkled with Sugared Walnuts and served with a pub roll
Dessert
Apple Tart
Fresh, delicious apple tart topped with caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice cream
Carrot Cake
A rich cake loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple covered with a cream cheese frosting and garnished with chopped walnuts
Cheesecake
Plain cheesecake with your choice of topping
Chocolate Lava Cake
Moist, dark chocolate cake enrobed and filled with dark chocolate. A chocolate eruption
Fruit Tart
Fresh delicious fruit tart topped with vanilla bean ice cream
Lemon Cake
Sides
Extras
Add Soups and Salad
Special
Merch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Producing delicious beer and helping you make some of the best experiences in Weston, Missouri. We’ve got it all! Exceptional Irish fare, talented musicians performing every weekend at O’Malley’s 1842 Pub, and plenty of comfortable places to stay.
500 Welt Street, Weston, MO 64098