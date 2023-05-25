O'Malley's Pub and Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
701 Hill Avenue, Aurora, IL 60505
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Ellys Nutrition - 1721 Town Center St, Suite 104 Aurora, IL. 60504
No Reviews
1721 Town Center Street Aurora, IL 60504
View restaurant
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant - Aurora
3.6 • 1,123
28 W New York St Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurant