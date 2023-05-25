A map showing the location of O'Malley's Pub and Eatery View gallery

O'Malley's Pub and Eatery

No reviews yet

701 Hill Avenue

Aurora, IL 60505

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Starters

***Appetizer First***

O'Malley's Cheese Bricks

$11.00

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Pretzel Logs

$9.00

Combo Platter

$14.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Fried Califlower

$11.00

Texas Cheese Fries

$8.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$10.00

Ultimate Nachos

$10.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.00

Ceviche

$11.00

Chips Salsa & Gauc

$11.00

Wings

5 Wings

$9.00

10 Wings

$16.00

15 Wings

$24.00

20 Wings

$30.00

5 Boneless Wings

$9.00

10 Boneless Wings

$16.00

15 Boneless Wings

$24.00

20 Boneless Wings

$30.00

5 Char Tenders

$9.00

10 Char Tenders

$16.00

15 Char Tenders

$24.00

20 Char Tenders

$30.00

Wing extras

Salads/Wraps

O'Malley's Salad

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

O'Malley's Wrap

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Spinach Wrap

$11.00

Soups/Sides

Chili bowl

$5.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

French Onion

$3.00+

Large Onion Rings

$6.00

Large French Fries

$5.00

Large O'Malley's Chips

$6.00

Large Seasoned French Fries

$6.00

Large Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side O'Malley's Chips

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Seasoned French Fries

$4.50

Side Tater Tots

$4.50

Side Veggie Spears

$3.50

Soup Of Day

$3.00+

Sammy Salsa

$2.00

Sandwiches

Reuben Sandwich

$10.00

BLT

$9.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.00

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Burgers

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$14.00

O'Malley's Burger

$14.00

BBQ Bacon Stack

$14.00

Hades Burger

$14.00

Single Burger

$9.00

Double Burger

$11.00

Triple Burger

$13.00

3rd Shift Burger

$14.00

$5 Burger

$5.00

Patti Melt

$11.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

God Father Pizza

$18.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$17.00

Combo Pizza

$17.00

Meatlovers Pizza

$17.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

BYO Pizza

$14.00

Taco Pizza

$17.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pinapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Jr Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Jr Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Jr Sausage Pizza

$6.00

Kids Boneless

$6.00

Kids Chicken Salad

$6.00

Extras

Side Hot BBQ

$0.60

Side Hot Buffalo

$0.60

Side 1000 Island

$0.60

Side Balsamic

$0.60

Side BBQ

$0.60

Side Blue Cheese

$0.60

Side Buffalo

$0.60

Side Caesar

$0.60

Side Cayenne Ranch

$0.60

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Side diced Green Peppers

$0.75

Side Diced Onions

$0.75

Side Diced Tomato

$0.75

Side Flamin Hot

$0.60

Side Garlic Parm

$0.60

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.60

Side Hot Giardiniera

$0.75

Side Italian

$0.60

Side Jalapeños

$0.75

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.60

Side Mango Habanero

$0.60

Side Memphis BBQ

$0.60

Side Mushroms

$0.75

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.60

Side Ranch

$0.60+

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Side Sauteed Peppers

$1.00

Side Shredded Mont Jack Cheese

$0.75

Side Sliced Onion

$0.75

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Sweet & Tangy

$0.60

Side Teriyaki

$0.60

Side Warm Bacon Dressing

$0.60

Pickle Spears

$0.75

Garlic bread

$1.50

Wjole Jalapeño

$1.50

Desserts

O'Malley's Bites

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie with Ice Cream

$10.00

Features

Beef & Sausage Combo

$17.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.00

Street Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$12.00

General Food Item (Copy)

$10.00

General Food Item-C

$10.00

Sauces & dips

Side Buffalo

$0.60

Side BBQ

$0.60

Side Teriyaki

$0.60

Side Garlic Parm

$0.60

Side Hot Buffalo

$0.60

Side Hot BBQ

$0.60

Side Mango Habanero

$0.60

Side Sweet & Tangy

$0.60

Side Gochujang

$0.60

Side Flamin Hot

$0.60

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.60

Side Memphis BBQ

$0.60

Side Honey Mustard

$0.60

Side Ranch

$0.60+

Side Cayenne Ranch

$0.60

Side Blue Cheese

$0.60

Side Honey Garlic

$0.60

Thursday Specials

Thursday Boneless special

Boneless Wing

$0.75

Dressings

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 Hill Avenue, Aurora, IL 60505

Directions

Gallery

