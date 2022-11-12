A map showing the location of O'My Golly View gallery

O'My Golly

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

10014 North Rodney Parham Road

Suite 4

Little Rock, AR 72227

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Leg Thursday
Chicken Cheesesteak
Phillycheese steak

Food

1 piece of fish 2 wings 1 side 3 Shrimp Drink

Gizzards

$6.75

Chef Salad

$10.75

Pork chops

$9.75

Tamales 1/2 dozen

$17.75

Tamales Dozen

$27.75

Thankful Sunday

$19.75

Big Daddy Nachos

$7.75

Nachos Supreme

$7.75

Taco Tuesday

$5.75

Turkey Leg Thursday

$14.75

Half Dozen Tamale Meal

$23.75

Dozen Tamale Meal

$33.75

Chili cheese Fries

$5.75

Grilled Pork Chops

$9.75

Yummy To My Tummy

$15.75

3 PC Chicken Strips with Fries

$8.75

6 PC chicken strips with Fries

$11.75

9 PC chicken strips with Fries

$15.75

Turkey Leg Thursday

$15.75

Rib Dinner

$14.75

Monday Special

$10.00

Thursday Special

$10.00

Friday Special

$10.00

Saturday Special

$10.00

Wednesday Special (5.00 Waffle)

$5.00

Taco Tuesday Catering 20 People

$200.00

Seafood

Catfish 1 piece

$9.75

Catfish 2 piece

$11.75

Catfish 3 piece

$13.75

Catfish 4 piece

$15.75

Shrimp (6piece)

$12.75

Shrimp (9 piece)

$18.75

Shrimp (12 piece)

$22.75

Seafood Boil Plate

$8.75

Fried catfish (1) piece

$3.75

Grilled Catfish (1)

$3.75

Sides

Baked Beans Small

$3.75

Fries Small

$2.75

Okra Small

$2.75

Slaw Small

$2.75

Baked Beans Large

$5.75

Fries Large

$3.75

Okra Large

$3.75

Slaw Large

$3.75

Tamale Rice Small

$3.75

Hush Puppy Half-Dozen

$1.75

Onion rings Small

$3.75

Rolls 1 each

$0.75

Tamale Rice Large

$5.75

Hush Puppy Dozen

$2.75

Onion Ring Large

$4.75

Rolls Half Dozen

$3.75

Rolls Dozen

$6.75

Potato Salad Small

Macaroni and Cheese Small

$3.75

Macaroni and Cheese Large

$5.75

Mashed Potatoes Small

$2.75

Mashed Potatoes large

$4.75

Sweet Potatoes small

$3.75

Sweet Potatoes

$5.75

Greens small

$3.75

Greens Large

$5.75

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Turkey Burger

$8.75

Phillycheese steak

$10.75

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.75

Pork chop sandwich

$6.75

Fish sandwich

$6.75

Hamburger

$8.75

Red Hot Link w/doritos/kool aid meal

$9.75

Rib Sandwich

$10.75

Spicy Chicken

$9.75

Wings

Hot Wings 10 piece

$11.75

Hot Wings 15 piece

$16.75

Hot Wings 20 piece

$20.75

Hot Wings 30 piece

$31.75

Hot Wings 50 piece

$53.75

Hot Wings 100 piece

$100.75

Hot Wings 6 piece with fries

$8.75

Kids Menu

K - Hamburger & Fries

$4.75

K - Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.75

K - Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.75

Breakfast Entree

Chicken & Waffles

$10.75

Pork Chop & Waffles

$10.75

Boss Breakfast

$14.75

Salmon Crockets

$12.75

French Toast Sticks

$4.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Turkey & Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Pork Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.25

A la Carte

Buttermilk Waffle

$5.75

Bacon

$3.75

Pork Sausage

$3.75

Turkey Sasuage

$3.75

Eggs

$3.75

The Original Grits

$2.75

Cheesy Grits

$3.75

Mini-Hashbrown Tots

$2.75

Side of bacon

$1.00

Iced lemon cake

$4.75

3 cookies

$6.75

1 cookie

$2.75

Taco

$1.75

Meatloaf

$5.75

Pork chop (single)

$5.75

Peach Cobbler

$4.75

Corn Bread

$0.75

Baked Chicken

$5.75

Tamale

$3.95

Beverages

Soda

$1.75

Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Kool-Aid

$1.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Beer

$3.00

Cocktail

$8.00

Signature

$5.00

Bottled Koolaid

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Hennessy

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Best Tamales this side of Heaven

Location

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Mickeys Cakes & Sweets
No Reviews
11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a Little Rock, AR 72212
Shorty Small's
4.2 • 224
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd Little Rock, AR 72212
Community Bakery Shackleford
4.5 • 159
270 South Shackleford Road Little Rock, AR 72211
Sushi Cafe West - Little Rock
4.3 • 210
11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120 Little Rock, AR 72212
Boulevard Bread Company - Baptist
No Reviews
9601 Baptist Health Dr Little Rock, AR 72205
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-001 - Little Rock (Chenal), AR
No Reviews
12800 Chenal Parkway Little Rock, AR 72211
Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
Cache Restaurant
4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
North Little Rock
Conway
Hot Springs National Park
Russellville
Batesville
Fort Smith
Texarkana
Southaven
Memphis
