O'Neill Coffee Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
Since 1951 we have been roasting great coffee, we have a wonderful retail store, serving all of your favorite coffee beverages and more!
Location
14 Fair Street, West Middlesex, PA 16159
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near West Middlesex