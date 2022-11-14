Restaurant header imageView gallery
O'Neill's Restaurant & Bar

838 Reviews

$$

9417 Mission Rd

Leawood, KS 66206

Popular Items

Somerset Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Irish Pot Roast

Togo Drinks

$20 Bottle Wine

$20 Bottle Wine

$20.00
$30 Bottle Wine

$30 Bottle Wine

$30.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.50

Thin sliced French baguette topped with herb cream cheese, tomato basil, and Parmesan cheese.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00
Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.00
Spinach & Parmesan Dip

Spinach & Parmesan Dip

$10.00
Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Jumbo mushrooms stuffed with herb cream cheese and served with horseradish sauce.

Veggie Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$11.00
Wings

Wings

$12.50

Tossed in our homemade Buffalo sauce.

Soups & Salads

Bleu Pine Salad

Bleu Pine Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens tossed in honey citrus vinaigrette and topped with peanuts, oranges, tomatoes, red onion, red pepper, scallions, crispy wontons and Bleu cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, fried Buffalo chicken, Bleu cheese crumbles and fried onion straws. Served with Bleu cheese dressing.

Somerset Chicken Salad

Somerset Chicken Salad

$16.50

Mixed greens topped with Pepper Jack cheese, tomatoes, crispy bacon, red onion, red peppers, pecans, avocado and tortilla straws. Served with your choice of fried or grilled chicken and a side of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan and croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.

O'Neill's House Salad

O'Neill's House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, Cheddar, crispy bacon, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons.

Baked Potato Soup

Baked Potato Soup

$7.00

Topped with Cheddar, crispy bacon and scallions.

Shrimp & Tomato Bisque

Shrimp & Tomato Bisque

$7.00
Steak Chili

Steak Chili

$7.00

Topped with cheddar and scallions.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Iceburg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon & tomatoes

Qt. Baked Potato Soup

Qt. Baked Potato Soup

$20.00

32oz. of our homemade baked potato soup. Comes with cheddar cheese, bacon bits and scallions on the side.

Qt. Shrimp Bisque

Qt. Shrimp Bisque

$20.00

32oz. of our homemade Shrimp & Tomato Bisque

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chadwick Chicken Sandwich

Chadwick Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled or fried chicken, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & honey mustard.

1/2 LB Cheeseburger

1/2 LB Cheeseburger

$13.00

An 8 oz. burger patty topped with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles, with Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack or Bleu cheese.

Kenilworth Club

Kenilworth Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo. All sandwiches are served with your choice of one side.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and horseradish sauce. All sandwiches are served with your choice of one side.

O'Neill's Reuben

O'Neill's Reuben

$14.00

In-house smoked corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island. All sandwiches are served with your choice of one side.

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$14.00

Swiss, tomato basil, lettuce, garlic mayo, and tartar sauce. All sandwiches are served with your choice of one side.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$13.50

Filet tenderloin, grilled peppers and onions, Pepper Jack cheese, and garlic mayo. All sandwiches are served with your choice of one side.

O'Neill's Favorites

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand breaded and served with French fries, coleslaw, and honey mustard.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$14.00

Lightly breaded, pan-seared chicken topped with a creamy mushrooms Marsala sauce and served over mashed potatoes.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$14.50

Hand breaded and served with mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and country gravy.

Irish Pot Roast

Irish Pot Roast

$17.00

Mashed potatoes, carrots, celery, and mushrooms in a cabernet sauce.

Canterbury Pasta

Canterbury Pasta

$15.00

Breaded chicken, mushrooms, Parmesan, tomatoes & lemon in an Alfredo sauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.00

Marinated chicken breasts seared on the grill and served with mixed veggies and vegetable rice.

Ribs - Half Slab

Ribs - Half Slab

$17.00

Smoked in house and served with BBQ sauce and your choice of one side item.

Ribs - Full Slab

Ribs - Full Slab

$26.00

Smoked in house and served with BBQ sauce and your choice of one side item.

Surf & Turf

Whole Catfish

Whole Catfish

$18.00

Served with French fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$15.00

Hand-breaded pollock served with seasoned waffle fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

8 oz Flat Iron Steak

8 oz Flat Iron Steak

$18.00

Grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.

North Atlantic Salmon

North Atlantic Salmon

$18.00

Served with vegetable rice and mixed vegetables.

Trout

Trout

$18.00

Served with vegetable rice & mixed vegetables.

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$15.00

A blackened catfish filet served with vegetable rice, mixed vegetables & tartar sauce.

8oz. KC Strip

$20.00

Seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with mashed potatoes

Specials

$Fried Shrimp

$2.50Out of stock
Fried Chicken Special

Fried Chicken Special

$12.00Out of stock

Leg-thigh and breast served with mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and brown gravy.

Desserts

Homemade bread pudding topped with banana rum sauce and powdered sugar.
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$7.50

Traditional apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.50

Homemade bread pudding topped with banana rum sauce and powdered sugar.

Candy Bar Pie

Candy Bar Pie

$8.00

Reece’s and Snickers crumbles whipped in vanilla ice cream and perfectly placed into a homemade Oreo crust. Drizzled with caramel and fudge.

Charlie Brownie

Charlie Brownie

$7.00

A warm homemade brownie topped with peanuts, hot fudge, caramel and vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Homemade double layer chocolate cake with a creamy icing

Cobbler

Cobbler

$6.50

Warm cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream and graham cracker crumbs.

Kids

K-Alfredo

$6.50

K-Butter Noodles

$6.50

with choice of one side

K-Cheese Pizza

$6.50

K-Cheeseburger

$6.50

with choice of one side

K-Ckn Tenders

$6.50

with choice of one side

K-Fish N Chips

$6.50

with choice of one side

K-Grilled Cheese

$6.50

with choice of one side

K-Hamburger

$6.50

with choice of one side

K-Mac & Cheese

$6.50

with choice of one side

K-Marinara

$6.50

with choice of one side

Family Style

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$56.00

Mashed potatoes, carrots, celery and mushrooms in a cabernet sauce

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$56.00

Leg-thigh and breast served with mashed potatoes, corn and brown gravy

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$56.00

Lightly breaded, pan-seared chicken topped with a creamy mushroom Marsala sauce and served over mashed potatoes

Canterbury Pasta

Canterbury Pasta

$58.00

Breaded chicken, mushrooms, Parmesan, tomatoes and lemon in an Alfredo sauce

House Salad

House Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, Cheddar, crispy bacon, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons.

$ Extras

$Baked Potato

$5.00

$Broccoli

$4.00

$Brown Gravy

$1.00

$Cole Slaw

$4.00

$French Fries

$4.00

$Fried Shrimp

$2.50Out of stock

$Mac & Cheese

$4.00

$Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

$Mixed Veggies

$4.00

$Mushroom

$1.00

$Onion Rings

$4.00

$Oranges

$1.00

$Pita

$1.00Out of stock

$Sliced Cucumbers

$1.00

$Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

$Veggie Rice

$4.00

$Waffle Fries

$4.00

$White Gravy

$1.00
Sunday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Since opening in early 2000, O'Neill's Restaurant and Bar has provided a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere for everyone who walks through the doors. By combining friendly service and a wide variety of choices, O'Neill's continues to be a neighborhood favorite. With indoor, outdoor, and private dining room seating, O'Neills provides the perfect atmosphere for every occasion.

9417 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206

