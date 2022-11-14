O Pie O imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

O Pie O

4 Reviews

32 E. 13th Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

O pie O OTR Location 32 East 13th street Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Location

32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
O Pie O image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Baker's Table Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Monmouth St. Newport, KY 41071
View restaurantnext
The Baker's Table
orange star4.9 • 1,249
1004 Monmouth St Newport, KY 41071
View restaurantnext
Dear Restaurant + Butchery
orange starNo Reviews
2710 Erie Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Station Family + BBQ
orange star3.8 • 83
400 Wyoming Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45215
View restaurantnext
Beans Cafe & Bakery - Hebron - Hebron
orange starNo Reviews
2091 N. Bend Rd. Suite 120 Hebron, KY 41048
View restaurantnext
(Employees Only)
orange starNo Reviews
2101 E Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45241
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
MAIZE OTR
orange star4.4 • 1,003
1438 Race Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey - OTR
orange star4.8 • 829
1201 Broadway Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Rhinegeist Brewery - Rhinegeist Brewery
orange star4.5 • 636
1910 Elm Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Rhinegeist Brewery - Events
orange star4.5 • 636
1910 Elm Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Taft's Ale House
orange star4.5 • 557
1429 Race St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Columbia-Tusculum
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oakley
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston