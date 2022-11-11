Restaurant header imageView gallery

O Ramen 131 North Grand Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

131 North Grand Avenue

Pullman, WA 99163

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu
Miso
Shoyu

Appetizers / Sides

Karaage

Karaage

$8.25+

Marinated chicken thigh meat dredged in potato starch and fried until crispy. Served with your choice of garlic or spicy kewpie mayo.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.50+

Steamed soy beans in the shell with EVOO, sea salt and Japanese seven spice.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00+

Six fried and steamed pork and vegetable dumpling with daikon radish and gyoza sauce.

Rice and Pickles

Rice and Pickles

$6.50

Sake steamed calrose rice with pickled daikon & carrot, pickled onions, pickled jalapeno, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, and green onions.

Rice and Chashu

Rice and Chashu

$7.75

Sake steamed calrose rice with chashu chunks, sesame seeds, and green onions.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed baby greens with a miso vinaigrette, cucumber, green onion, pickled ginger, sliced apple, and a sesame brittle.

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.00

Ramen

Basic Bowl

$11.50

Ramen noodles in your choice of broth (light chicken, rich pork, or garbanzo bean) with bamboo shoots and green onions.

Shoyu

Shoyu

$15.00

Medium noodles in chicken broth seasoned with soy sauce tare (contains gluten) topped with pork chashu slices, seasoned egg, bamboo shoots, spinach, and green onions. (tare = seasoning)

Shio

Shio

$15.50

Medium noodles in light chicken broth seasoned with sea salt and seafood tare. Topped with pork chahsu slices, seasoned egg, spinach, bamboo shoots, and green onion. (tare=seasoning)

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$16.75

Medium noodles in rich pork bone broth seasoned with soy sauce tare (contains gluten). Topped with pork chashu slices, seasoned egg, wood ear mushroom, spinach, and green onion.

Hakata

Hakata

$17.25

Medium noodles in rich pork bone broth seasoned with sea salt and shellfish tare. Topped with pork chashu slices, seasoned egg, wood ear mushroom, nori, and green onion. (tare=seasoning)

Miso

Miso

$16.75

Medium noodles in chicken & pork broth seasoned with miso tare. Topped with pork chashu slices, seasoned egg, cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, and green onion. (tare = seasoning)

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$17.50

Medium noodles in chicken broth seasoned with spicy miso tare. Topped with pork chashu chunks, seasoned egg, onion butter, pickled ginger, nori, and green onion. (tare = seasoning)

Tan Tan Men

Tan Tan Men

$17.50

Medium noodles in rich pork bone broth seasoned with spicy miso tare, sesame, and sansho. Topped with chashu chunks, seasoned egg, bok choy, ra-yu, and green onion. (tare = seasoning)

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$14.25

Medium noodles in garbanzo bean broth seasoned with miso tare. Topped with cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, sesame seeds, and green onions. (tare = seasoning)

Spicy Vegan

Spicy Vegan

$14.75

Medium noodles in garbanzo bean broth seasoned with spicy miso tare. Topped with cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, pickled jalapeños, and green onion. (tare = seasoning)

Mazemen

$12.25

No soup! Medium noodles seasoned with soy sauce tare and seasoned oil. Topped with chashu chunks, raw egg yolk, wood ear mushroom, nori, and green onion.

Joe's Spicy Mazemen

Joe's Spicy Mazemen

$14.50

Joe's spicy take on a mazemen. NO SOUP! Medium noodles seasoned with spicy miso tare and topped with chashu chunks, seasoned egg, raw egg yolk, pickled ginger, green onion, shredded nori, pickled jalapeno and sansho. Mazemen = mixed ramen. Stir the whole bowl up together to cover the noodles with the seasoning.

Kids Ramen

$5.50

Half order of plain chicken broth with an order of medium ramen noodles.

Kaedama (side of noodles)

$2.50

Broth Only

$7.50

Other Mains

Shoyu Poke

Shoyu Poke

$14.50

raw yellowfin tuna marinated in tamari, toasted sesame seed oil, and sweet onions over calrose rice. Topped with cucumber, nori, pickled daikon & carrot, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, and green onion.

Spicy Poke

Spicy Poke

$15.00

raw yellowfin tuna marinated in tamari, toasted sesame seed oil, and sweet onions over calrose rice. Topped with spicy kewpie mayo, cucumber, nori, pickled daikon & carrot, pickled ginger, pickled jalapeños, sesame seeds, and green onion.

Chashu Sandwich

Chashu Sandwich

$11.25

Pork chashu, tofu chashu, or chicken on a french roll with your choice of garlic or spicy kewpie mayo. Topped with cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro.

Entree Salad

Entree Salad

$11.00

mixed baby greens with miso vinaigrette topped with a seasoned egg, cucumber, pickled ginger, sliced apple, and sesame seed brittle.

Supreme Bowl

Supreme Bowl

$13.50

Your choice of pork chashu, tofu chashu, or chicken on sake steamed rice with pickled daikon & carrot, pickled onion, pickled jalapeno, bamboo shoots, sesame seeds, and green onion.

Sweet Treats

Kakigori, POG

Kakigori, POG

$6.00+

Shave iced with Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava syrups topped with a snow cap (sweetened condensed milk) and li hing mui (salted plum powder)

Matcha Cake

Matcha Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten free matcha cake with a chocolate ganache.

House Sake

Warm Sake Special

$8.00Out of stock

A small carafe of crane karakuchi sake. This sake is best served warm and is a great way to warm up on a crisp fall day.

Cold Sake

Cold Sake

$6.00+

Sakari junmai sake served chilled in a carafe. Small is equivalent to a glass of wine. Large is equivalent to two glasses of wine.

Warm Sake

Warm Sake

$5.00+

House junmai sake warmed up in a water bath and served in a carafe. Small is equivalent to a glass of wine. Large is equivalent to two glasses of wine.

Shot of Sake

Shot of Sake

$2.00

A shot of chilled house sake.

OTD Cold Sake 1.8L

$35.00

1.8 L bottle of our house cold sake. Out the door price, no discounts available.

Honjozo/Junmai

Basic level of sake grading. Some of these sakes are better at room temp or warmed up.
Lucky Cup

Lucky Cup

$7.00

Smooth, dry-yet-creamy body with faint elements of melon & vanilla on the finish. A good sake chilled or warm.

Chika Junmai Cup

Chika Junmai Cup

$7.00

Aroma of honey and sugarcane, and enjoy the subtle flavors of pear and grapefruit with every sip.

Gokai Junmai Cup

Gokai Junmai Cup

$6.50Out of stock

Aromas of Asian pear, salted melon, banana, and cream. The silky palate has a satisfying weight and is gently mouthwatering. Good Chilled or Warm

Kibo Junmai Can

Kibo Junmai Can

$7.00

A medium-bodied sake with aromatic and floral honey notes balanced with hints of almond and a dry finish.

Soto Junmai Can

Soto Junmai Can

$7.50

Clean and light on the palate, apple, soft rice, touch of umami, with aromas of apple and nougat.

Tozai Living Jewel Junmai

Tozai Living Jewel Junmai

$12.50

Aromas of white grape, anise, and a hint of sweet rice. On the palate you will find citrus, white pepper, and fresh herbal notes with a long, clean finish

Shirakabegura Kimoto

Shirakabegura Kimoto

$16.00

As a result of the exacting methods of the kimoto process, this junmai sake presents a robust body and highly nuanced flavors. When served warm, as it has traditionally been served, its innately earthy and fruity notes of apple, cream cheese, and spice emerge. Chilling is equally recommended, as it will present lighter, delicately nuanced aromas of vanilla, flowers, stone fruit, melon and sweet milk.

Kiku-Masamune Junmai Taru Sake

Kiku-Masamune Junmai Taru Sake

$28.00

Taru Sake is an authentic, dry sake distinguished by the refreshing aroma of Yoshino cedar, with residual notes of black pepper and baking spice. This sake is excellent for cleansing the palate and complements a wide array of Japanese and Western cuisines, including spicy dishes and foods with rich, full-bodied flavors.

Kikusui Karakuchi

Kikusui Karakuchi

$16.00

This sake is lightly sweet and fruity, with subtle dry rice and wooden notes. Pairs well with both light/refreshing or rich dishes. Try it at room temperature for the fullest flavor or warmed for a smoother experience.

Manotsuru Crane Karakuchi

Manotsuru Crane Karakuchi

$17.00

This is a Karakuchi sake, which means it is dry. This elegant sake has citrus and almond aromas with a silky mouthfeel. It can be served chilled, but we like it best at room temperature, or warmed. This sake pairs well with just about anything.

Lucky Dog Juice Box Sake

Lucky Dog Juice Box Sake

$6.00

This deceivingly easy to drink sake is slightly soft and light, neither sweet nor too dry, yet with plenty of flavor and character. Great on the Go!

Ginjo/Junmai Ginjo

Ginjo sakes tend to be crowd pleasers: they are smooth, easy drinking, and have great balance. Ginjo grade sakes have been polished so that 60-51% of the grains of rice remain. They have more expressive aromas of fruit and floral notes, with a medium body and medium soft finish.
Bushido Ginjo Genshu

Bushido Ginjo Genshu

$7.00

Tart raspberry, Asian pear, and watermelon rind with a hint of white flowers and a spicy finish. 180 mL

Yomi Ginjo Can

Yomi Ginjo Can

$7.00

Refreshing and hedonistic with delicious notes of melon, cherry, red berries, light cream, and subtle mochi. Medium body with purity of flavor and plenty of attitude. Pairs well with heavy and light fare. Served chilled.

Momokawa Junmai Ginjo Can

Momokawa Junmai Ginjo Can

$7.00

A medium-dry and crisp sake with fresh aromas of melon, green apple, and anise. Subtle hints of citrus and honeydew. Served chilled.

Mizubasho Ginjo

Mizubasho Ginjo

$11.00

With a heady, mixed-fruit aroma balanced with perfect amounts of umami and dryness, this sake is sure to satisfy. Served chilled.

Yoshi No Gawa "Winter Warrior" Junmai Ginjo

Yoshi No Gawa "Winter Warrior" Junmai Ginjo

$18.00

Delightful tropical notes with melon, lightly floral aromatics, and a medium body that is refreshing and clean, with honeydew and lychee on the palate. Pairs well with lighter dishes. Served chilled.

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$19.00

The nose on this aged red ginjo is spicy, tangy and yeasty. This can has been aged for one year and that mellows down the flavor, leaving you with a pronounced sweetness that is softer and less rich than other ginjo. Smooth and easy to drink with notes of nectar, honey, and fruit juice sweetness on a very soft and semi-fat flow. Pairs well with anything. Served chilled.

Sho Chiku Bai Sho Junmai Ginjo

Sho Chiku Bai Sho Junmai Ginjo

$25.00Out of stock

This junmai ginjo sake is a delightful sake, equally good with or without food. Aromas include jasmine flowers, apple cider, strawberry, sweet Asian pear, sweet tea and baking spices. It has presence in the mouth with generous body and gentle texture. Flavors include apple cider, pear, sweet cream, baking spices, and white bread. Served chilled.

Yaegaki Select Junmai Ginjo

Yaegaki Select Junmai Ginjo

$39.00

Brewed with Omachi rice, this junmai ginjo is fruity on the nose with the aroma of raisin and the gentle flavor of muscat grapes. Pairs well with light or rich dishes. Served at room temperature or chilled.

Attack on Titan, Levi Model, Junmai Ginjo

Attack on Titan, Levi Model, Junmai Ginjo

$85.00

"Attack on Titan" has been a best-selling manga published in Japanese magazines for several years. The last hardcover was presented to the public in May 2021. There is now a sake collection called "Beyond the Wall". This is a limited edition with 4 key characters highlighted from the manga. Tasting notes: Color: Clear. Nose: Fresh, fruity, powerful, sweet notes. Taste: Rich, clean, fresh, elegant, sweet and fruity notes. Finish: Long lasting, rounded. (automated translation)

Attack on Titan, Titan Model, Junmai Ginjo

Attack on Titan, Titan Model, Junmai Ginjo

$80.00

"Attack on Titan" has been a best-selling manga published in Japanese magazines for several years. The last hardcover was presented to the public in May 2021. There is now a sake collection called "Beyond the Wall". This is a limited edition with 4 key characters highlighted from the manga. Tasting notes: Color: Clear. Nose: Fresh, fruity, powerful, sweet notes. Taste: Rich, clean, fresh, elegant, sweet and fruity notes. Finish: Long lasting, rounded. (automated translation)

Attack on Titan, Eren Model, Junmai Ginjo

Attack on Titan, Eren Model, Junmai Ginjo

$85.00

"Attack on Titan" has been a best-selling manga published in Japanese magazines for several years. The last hardcover was presented to the public in May 2021. There is now a sake collection called "Beyond the Wall". This is a limited edition with 4 key characters highlighted from the manga. Tasting notes: Color: Clear. Nose: Fresh, fruity, floral, sweet notes. Taste: Rich, clean, fresh, dry, sweet notes. Finish: Long lasting, rounded. (automated translation)

Attack on Titan, Mikasa Model, Junmai Ginjo

Attack on Titan, Mikasa Model, Junmai Ginjo

$80.00

"Attack on Titan" has been a best-selling manga published in Japanese magazines for several years. The last hardcover was presented to the public in May 2021. There is now a sake collection called "Beyond the Wall". This is a limited edition with 4 key characters highlighted from the manga. Tasting notes: Color: Clear. Nose: Fresh, fruity, floral, sweet notes. Taste: Rich, clean, fresh, elegant, sweet and fruity notes. Finish: Long lasting, rounded.

Daiginjo/ Junmai Daiginjo

Daiginjo sakes are the jewels of sake brewing. They have been polished to remove at least 50% of the outer portion of the rice grains. This polishing tends to give the sake a lighter body and more floral aromas.
Mu Junmai Daiginjo

Mu Junmai Daiginjo

$25.00

This fruity, dry Junmai Daiginjo has a delicate and brilliantly aromatic character. The aroma of green apples and Asian pear with a hint of resin complements its smooth and refreshing taste. This perfectly balanced sake is best served as an aperitif but can also be enjoyed with appetizers or meals with lighter flavors. Served chilled.

Kurosawa Ginrei Junmai Daiginjo

Kurosawa Ginrei Junmai Daiginjo

$28.00

This sake has a clean, dry mouthfeel and engaging notes of Asian pear, not too strong, but just right. Beyond the savory flavors is a sweet aroma, with hints of pineapple and rice pudding. Served chilled.

Soto Daiginjo

Soto Daiginjo

$28.00

Clean and light on the palate, apple, soft rice, a touch of umami. On the nose, it is clean, with fresh aromatics, apple, and nougat. Served chilled.

Genshu

These sakes are undiluted making them rich in flavor with a higher alcohol percentage. They can be poured over ice to lighten the flavor.
Little Sumo Junmai Genshu

Little Sumo Junmai Genshu

$7.00

Aromas of melon and plum, and rich texture with flavors of Asian pear, banana and almonds. Packs a lot in a small package!

Kikusui Funaguchi Nama Genshu (gold can)

Kikusui Funaguchi Nama Genshu (gold can)

$12.00

the great gold can! 19% abv this nama (unpasteurized) genshu (undiluted) sake is very rich and bold. also tasty poured over ice. 200 mL

Kikusui Aged Funaguchi Nama Genshu (red can)

Kikusui Aged Funaguchi Nama Genshu (red can)

$13.00

the red can. very similar to the gold can, but perhaps a little more mellow and subtle. starts out the same as the gold can, but it is held in the brewery a year before being released. 200 mL

Sakari Nama Genshu (red "bottle")

Sakari Nama Genshu (red "bottle")

$11.70Out of stock

The nose on this Junmai Ginjo is full of fresh green grape, yellow and green plum, and kiwi. There is also a slight scent of soft wet woods. 200 mL

Bushido Ginjo Genshu

Bushido Ginjo Genshu

$7.00

Tart raspberry, Asian pear, and watermelon rind with a hint of white flowers and a spicy finish. 180 mL

Shiokawa Yamahai Cowboy Junmai Ginjo Genshu

Shiokawa Yamahai Cowboy Junmai Ginjo Genshu

$44.00

Complex, layered, saucy, deep, rich, bold, ricey this Cowboy is the real deal. With an 19% alcohol content this vast and savory sake is a real mouthful that is as smooth as it is solid.Creamy hints of sweet rice and nougat that pop on an acidity push. 720 mL

Nigori

Nigori sakes are filtered less and have a cloudy appearance. Shake well before pouring and enjoying!
Joto Blue One Nigori

Joto Blue One Nigori

$17.50Out of stock

Joto Nigori is a junmai, which lends a dry, earthy balance to the milky, coconutty fruit notes that are typical of the nigori style. 300mL

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo Nigori

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo Nigori

$25.00

The palate is decadent, having a soft, grainy texture, and a delightful sweetness. Flavors notes of marshmallow, vanilla, cardamon, sweetened milk, melon, ripe pear and strawberry. 720 mL

Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori Can

Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori Can

$6.75

Bright and fresh with a lovely ricey and fruity combination. Flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. Creamy texture and full body. 200 mL can

Snow Angel Nigori

Snow Angel Nigori

$6.50

Aroma of lily flowers and cantaloupes, smooth and creamy texture, flavors of Muscat grape and strawberries. 180 mL Bottle

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Tokubetsu Junmai Nigori

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Tokubetsu Junmai Nigori

$19.25

Rihaku was the first producer to challenge the reputation of nigori as being thick and unrefined by making Japan‘s first dry, light nigori. The delicate pressing of this sake and the low milling rate (58%) add incredible layers of complexity.It provides layers of roasted nuts, dark plum and a citrus peel finish.

Sparkling & Flavored

These sakes tend a little toward the sweet side. They are light, refreshing, and perfect for hot summer days!
Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake

Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake

$10.00

Tempting flavors of tropical fruits, banana cream, hazelnut, vanilla and honeycomb with floral, fruity and mellow rice aromas. This one is fairly sweet.

Hana Fuji Apple

Hana Fuji Apple

$12.00

Hana Fuji Apple lives up to its name with an appealing aroma that fulfills its promise on the palate with the crisp tartness of a delicious Fuji apple. The lovely lingering finish continues the taste of rich apple flavor. Its low alcohol makes it a fine aperitif, enjoyed chilled or on the rocks.

Hana White Peach

Hana White Peach

$12.00

Delightful aromas and flavors of just-ripe, white peaches in cream with a sweet, full-bodied palate define this particular Hana White Peach sake. Served chilled or on the rocks.

Hou Hou Shu Rose

Hou Hou Shu Rose

$19.50

This sake is infused rose hips and hibiscus. This sake has a distinct herbal quality, rosy red fruit and an extra drying sensation on the palate. Raspberry on nose, cranberry on palate. Overall fruity but finishes mildly tart. Served chilled.

White Peach Jelly Shot

White Peach Jelly Shot

$6.00Out of stock

This peach jelly shot has a mellow, sweet flavor with refreshing acidity. With a consistency similar to boba, this jelly shot makes for a perfect dessert. Served chilled.

Yuzu Jelly Shot

Yuzu Jelly Shot

$6.00

This yuzu sake jelly shot has a bright, citrusy flavor with a clean finish. With a consistency similar to boba, this jelly shot makes for a perfect dessert. Served chilled.

Beer

Lucia Italian Pilsner, Hunga Dunga Brewery

Lucia Italian Pilsner, Hunga Dunga Brewery

$3.25

Lucia Italian Pilsner Hunga Dunga Brewery Moscow, ID 5.5% ABV 12 oz can

Echigo Lager Can

Echigo Lager Can

$6.00

Echigo Beer Co. 12oz can 5% abv

Echigo Stout Bottle

Echigo Stout Bottle

$6.50

Echigo Brewing Co. 7.0% abv 330 ml

Gluten Free Grapefruit IPA, Ghostfish Brewery

Gluten Free Grapefruit IPA, Ghostfish Brewery

$6.00

Rotating selection of 12oz can from Seattle's Ghostfish Brewing Company.

Hunga Dunga Can (Rotating Variety)

Hunga Dunga Can (Rotating Variety)

$4.00Out of stock

Rotating selection of 12oz cans from Moscow, ID's own Hunga Dunga Brewing.

Kawaba Weizen Bottle

Kawaba Weizen Bottle

$6.50Out of stock
Kirin 25 oz Can

Kirin 25 oz Can

$6.50

25oz can

Lucky Cat Weizen

Lucky Cat Weizen

$7.30
Paradise Creek Can Shandy

Paradise Creek Can Shandy

$4.00
Sapporo 22 oz Can

Sapporo 22 oz Can

$7.00
Kyoto Matcha IPA

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$12.00

Round and soft, with a pleasant bitterness and a full body. Hiding beneath citrus notes, the refined flavor of matcha continues gently into the tail of this Japanese style IPA. 330 mL

Pub Beer Can

Pub Beer Can

$2.50Out of stock

10 Barrel Brewing 12oz can 5% abv 18 ibu

Cider

Aval Rose Cider

$5.25

Elemental Seasonal Cider

$5.50

Soju & Makgeolli

Makku Blueberry

$5.00

Makku Mango

$5.00

Grape Han Jan Soju

$8.50

Mandarin Han Jan Soju

$8.50

Sangria Breeze Han Jan Soju

$8.50Out of stock

Tea, Soda, & N/A Drinks (Copy)

Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00
Mugicha

Mugicha

$2.50

A refreshing cooling summer ice tea. 16 oz glass of house brewed barley tea on ice. No caffeine and no sugar.

Aurora Pomelo Sage

Aurora Pomelo Sage

$3.75Out of stock

330 mL bottle hand crafted in Oregon with pacific northwest hops. Slightly sweet, not soda sweet.

Aurora Yuzu Orange Blossom

Aurora Yuzu Orange Blossom

$3.75

330 mL bottle hand crafted in Oregon with pacific northwest hops. Slightly sweet, not soda sweet.

Aurora Rosemary, Grapefruit, & Hemp

Aurora Rosemary, Grapefruit, & Hemp

$4.25

Herbal rosemary mingles with tart, white grapefruit and organically grown hemp extract for a piney and botanical infusion. 200 mL.

Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.00

355 mL chilled bottle of coca-cola made with cane sugar, not corn syrup.

Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

355 mL chilled bottle of sprite made with cane sugar, not corn syrup.

Fanta, Orange Bottle

Fanta, Orange Bottle

$3.00

355 mL chilled orange fanta bottle made with cane sugar, not corn syrup.

Fanta, Strawberry Bottle

Fanta, Strawberry Bottle

$3.00Out of stock
Fanta, Pineapple Bottle

Fanta, Pineapple Bottle

$3.00Out of stock
Fanta, Grape Bottle

Fanta, Grape Bottle

$3.00