O Ramen 131 North Grand Avenue

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$19.00

The nose on this aged red ginjo is spicy, tangy and yeasty. This can has been aged for one year and that mellows down the flavor, leaving you with a pronounced sweetness that is softer and less rich than other ginjo. Smooth and easy to drink with notes of nectar, honey, and fruit juice sweetness on a very soft and semi-fat flow. Pairs well with anything. Served chilled.