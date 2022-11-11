O Ramen 131 North Grand Avenue
131 North Grand Avenue
Pullman, WA 99163
Appetizers / Sides
Karaage
Marinated chicken thigh meat dredged in potato starch and fried until crispy. Served with your choice of garlic or spicy kewpie mayo.
Edamame
Steamed soy beans in the shell with EVOO, sea salt and Japanese seven spice.
Gyoza
Six fried and steamed pork and vegetable dumpling with daikon radish and gyoza sauce.
Rice and Pickles
Sake steamed calrose rice with pickled daikon & carrot, pickled onions, pickled jalapeno, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, and green onions.
Rice and Chashu
Sake steamed calrose rice with chashu chunks, sesame seeds, and green onions.
Side Salad
Mixed baby greens with a miso vinaigrette, cucumber, green onion, pickled ginger, sliced apple, and a sesame brittle.
Side of Rice
Ramen
Basic Bowl
Ramen noodles in your choice of broth (light chicken, rich pork, or garbanzo bean) with bamboo shoots and green onions.
Shoyu
Medium noodles in chicken broth seasoned with soy sauce tare (contains gluten) topped with pork chashu slices, seasoned egg, bamboo shoots, spinach, and green onions. (tare = seasoning)
Shio
Medium noodles in light chicken broth seasoned with sea salt and seafood tare. Topped with pork chahsu slices, seasoned egg, spinach, bamboo shoots, and green onion. (tare=seasoning)
Tonkotsu
Medium noodles in rich pork bone broth seasoned with soy sauce tare (contains gluten). Topped with pork chashu slices, seasoned egg, wood ear mushroom, spinach, and green onion.
Hakata
Medium noodles in rich pork bone broth seasoned with sea salt and shellfish tare. Topped with pork chashu slices, seasoned egg, wood ear mushroom, nori, and green onion. (tare=seasoning)
Miso
Medium noodles in chicken & pork broth seasoned with miso tare. Topped with pork chashu slices, seasoned egg, cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, and green onion. (tare = seasoning)
Spicy Miso
Medium noodles in chicken broth seasoned with spicy miso tare. Topped with pork chashu chunks, seasoned egg, onion butter, pickled ginger, nori, and green onion. (tare = seasoning)
Tan Tan Men
Medium noodles in rich pork bone broth seasoned with spicy miso tare, sesame, and sansho. Topped with chashu chunks, seasoned egg, bok choy, ra-yu, and green onion. (tare = seasoning)
Vegan Ramen
Medium noodles in garbanzo bean broth seasoned with miso tare. Topped with cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, sesame seeds, and green onions. (tare = seasoning)
Spicy Vegan
Medium noodles in garbanzo bean broth seasoned with spicy miso tare. Topped with cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, pickled jalapeños, and green onion. (tare = seasoning)
Mazemen
No soup! Medium noodles seasoned with soy sauce tare and seasoned oil. Topped with chashu chunks, raw egg yolk, wood ear mushroom, nori, and green onion.
Joe's Spicy Mazemen
Joe's spicy take on a mazemen. NO SOUP! Medium noodles seasoned with spicy miso tare and topped with chashu chunks, seasoned egg, raw egg yolk, pickled ginger, green onion, shredded nori, pickled jalapeno and sansho. Mazemen = mixed ramen. Stir the whole bowl up together to cover the noodles with the seasoning.
Kids Ramen
Half order of plain chicken broth with an order of medium ramen noodles.
Kaedama (side of noodles)
Broth Only
Other Mains
Shoyu Poke
raw yellowfin tuna marinated in tamari, toasted sesame seed oil, and sweet onions over calrose rice. Topped with cucumber, nori, pickled daikon & carrot, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, and green onion.
Spicy Poke
raw yellowfin tuna marinated in tamari, toasted sesame seed oil, and sweet onions over calrose rice. Topped with spicy kewpie mayo, cucumber, nori, pickled daikon & carrot, pickled ginger, pickled jalapeños, sesame seeds, and green onion.
Chashu Sandwich
Pork chashu, tofu chashu, or chicken on a french roll with your choice of garlic or spicy kewpie mayo. Topped with cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro.
Entree Salad
mixed baby greens with miso vinaigrette topped with a seasoned egg, cucumber, pickled ginger, sliced apple, and sesame seed brittle.
Supreme Bowl
Your choice of pork chashu, tofu chashu, or chicken on sake steamed rice with pickled daikon & carrot, pickled onion, pickled jalapeno, bamboo shoots, sesame seeds, and green onion.
Sweet Treats
House Sake
Warm Sake Special
A small carafe of crane karakuchi sake. This sake is best served warm and is a great way to warm up on a crisp fall day.
Cold Sake
Sakari junmai sake served chilled in a carafe. Small is equivalent to a glass of wine. Large is equivalent to two glasses of wine.
Warm Sake
House junmai sake warmed up in a water bath and served in a carafe. Small is equivalent to a glass of wine. Large is equivalent to two glasses of wine.
Shot of Sake
A shot of chilled house sake.
OTD Cold Sake 1.8L
1.8 L bottle of our house cold sake. Out the door price, no discounts available.
Honjozo/Junmai
Lucky Cup
Smooth, dry-yet-creamy body with faint elements of melon & vanilla on the finish. A good sake chilled or warm.
Chika Junmai Cup
Aroma of honey and sugarcane, and enjoy the subtle flavors of pear and grapefruit with every sip.
Gokai Junmai Cup
Aromas of Asian pear, salted melon, banana, and cream. The silky palate has a satisfying weight and is gently mouthwatering. Good Chilled or Warm
Kibo Junmai Can
A medium-bodied sake with aromatic and floral honey notes balanced with hints of almond and a dry finish.
Soto Junmai Can
Clean and light on the palate, apple, soft rice, touch of umami, with aromas of apple and nougat.
Tozai Living Jewel Junmai
Aromas of white grape, anise, and a hint of sweet rice. On the palate you will find citrus, white pepper, and fresh herbal notes with a long, clean finish
Shirakabegura Kimoto
As a result of the exacting methods of the kimoto process, this junmai sake presents a robust body and highly nuanced flavors. When served warm, as it has traditionally been served, its innately earthy and fruity notes of apple, cream cheese, and spice emerge. Chilling is equally recommended, as it will present lighter, delicately nuanced aromas of vanilla, flowers, stone fruit, melon and sweet milk.
Kiku-Masamune Junmai Taru Sake
Taru Sake is an authentic, dry sake distinguished by the refreshing aroma of Yoshino cedar, with residual notes of black pepper and baking spice. This sake is excellent for cleansing the palate and complements a wide array of Japanese and Western cuisines, including spicy dishes and foods with rich, full-bodied flavors.
Kikusui Karakuchi
This sake is lightly sweet and fruity, with subtle dry rice and wooden notes. Pairs well with both light/refreshing or rich dishes. Try it at room temperature for the fullest flavor or warmed for a smoother experience.
Manotsuru Crane Karakuchi
This is a Karakuchi sake, which means it is dry. This elegant sake has citrus and almond aromas with a silky mouthfeel. It can be served chilled, but we like it best at room temperature, or warmed. This sake pairs well with just about anything.
Lucky Dog Juice Box Sake
This deceivingly easy to drink sake is slightly soft and light, neither sweet nor too dry, yet with plenty of flavor and character. Great on the Go!
Ginjo/Junmai Ginjo
Bushido Ginjo Genshu
Tart raspberry, Asian pear, and watermelon rind with a hint of white flowers and a spicy finish. 180 mL
Yomi Ginjo Can
Refreshing and hedonistic with delicious notes of melon, cherry, red berries, light cream, and subtle mochi. Medium body with purity of flavor and plenty of attitude. Pairs well with heavy and light fare. Served chilled.
Momokawa Junmai Ginjo Can
A medium-dry and crisp sake with fresh aromas of melon, green apple, and anise. Subtle hints of citrus and honeydew. Served chilled.
Mizubasho Ginjo
With a heady, mixed-fruit aroma balanced with perfect amounts of umami and dryness, this sake is sure to satisfy. Served chilled.
Yoshi No Gawa "Winter Warrior" Junmai Ginjo
Delightful tropical notes with melon, lightly floral aromatics, and a medium body that is refreshing and clean, with honeydew and lychee on the palate. Pairs well with lighter dishes. Served chilled.
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo
The nose on this aged red ginjo is spicy, tangy and yeasty. This can has been aged for one year and that mellows down the flavor, leaving you with a pronounced sweetness that is softer and less rich than other ginjo. Smooth and easy to drink with notes of nectar, honey, and fruit juice sweetness on a very soft and semi-fat flow. Pairs well with anything. Served chilled.
Sho Chiku Bai Sho Junmai Ginjo
This junmai ginjo sake is a delightful sake, equally good with or without food. Aromas include jasmine flowers, apple cider, strawberry, sweet Asian pear, sweet tea and baking spices. It has presence in the mouth with generous body and gentle texture. Flavors include apple cider, pear, sweet cream, baking spices, and white bread. Served chilled.
Yaegaki Select Junmai Ginjo
Brewed with Omachi rice, this junmai ginjo is fruity on the nose with the aroma of raisin and the gentle flavor of muscat grapes. Pairs well with light or rich dishes. Served at room temperature or chilled.
Attack on Titan, Levi Model, Junmai Ginjo
"Attack on Titan" has been a best-selling manga published in Japanese magazines for several years. The last hardcover was presented to the public in May 2021. There is now a sake collection called "Beyond the Wall". This is a limited edition with 4 key characters highlighted from the manga. Tasting notes: Color: Clear. Nose: Fresh, fruity, powerful, sweet notes. Taste: Rich, clean, fresh, elegant, sweet and fruity notes. Finish: Long lasting, rounded. (automated translation)
Attack on Titan, Titan Model, Junmai Ginjo
"Attack on Titan" has been a best-selling manga published in Japanese magazines for several years. The last hardcover was presented to the public in May 2021. There is now a sake collection called "Beyond the Wall". This is a limited edition with 4 key characters highlighted from the manga. Tasting notes: Color: Clear. Nose: Fresh, fruity, powerful, sweet notes. Taste: Rich, clean, fresh, elegant, sweet and fruity notes. Finish: Long lasting, rounded. (automated translation)
Attack on Titan, Eren Model, Junmai Ginjo
"Attack on Titan" has been a best-selling manga published in Japanese magazines for several years. The last hardcover was presented to the public in May 2021. There is now a sake collection called "Beyond the Wall". This is a limited edition with 4 key characters highlighted from the manga. Tasting notes: Color: Clear. Nose: Fresh, fruity, floral, sweet notes. Taste: Rich, clean, fresh, dry, sweet notes. Finish: Long lasting, rounded. (automated translation)
Attack on Titan, Mikasa Model, Junmai Ginjo
"Attack on Titan" has been a best-selling manga published in Japanese magazines for several years. The last hardcover was presented to the public in May 2021. There is now a sake collection called "Beyond the Wall". This is a limited edition with 4 key characters highlighted from the manga. Tasting notes: Color: Clear. Nose: Fresh, fruity, floral, sweet notes. Taste: Rich, clean, fresh, elegant, sweet and fruity notes. Finish: Long lasting, rounded.
Daiginjo/ Junmai Daiginjo
Mu Junmai Daiginjo
This fruity, dry Junmai Daiginjo has a delicate and brilliantly aromatic character. The aroma of green apples and Asian pear with a hint of resin complements its smooth and refreshing taste. This perfectly balanced sake is best served as an aperitif but can also be enjoyed with appetizers or meals with lighter flavors. Served chilled.
Kurosawa Ginrei Junmai Daiginjo
This sake has a clean, dry mouthfeel and engaging notes of Asian pear, not too strong, but just right. Beyond the savory flavors is a sweet aroma, with hints of pineapple and rice pudding. Served chilled.
Soto Daiginjo
Clean and light on the palate, apple, soft rice, a touch of umami. On the nose, it is clean, with fresh aromatics, apple, and nougat. Served chilled.
Genshu
Little Sumo Junmai Genshu
Aromas of melon and plum, and rich texture with flavors of Asian pear, banana and almonds. Packs a lot in a small package!
Kikusui Funaguchi Nama Genshu (gold can)
the great gold can! 19% abv this nama (unpasteurized) genshu (undiluted) sake is very rich and bold. also tasty poured over ice. 200 mL
Kikusui Aged Funaguchi Nama Genshu (red can)
the red can. very similar to the gold can, but perhaps a little more mellow and subtle. starts out the same as the gold can, but it is held in the brewery a year before being released. 200 mL
Sakari Nama Genshu (red "bottle")
The nose on this Junmai Ginjo is full of fresh green grape, yellow and green plum, and kiwi. There is also a slight scent of soft wet woods. 200 mL
Bushido Ginjo Genshu
Tart raspberry, Asian pear, and watermelon rind with a hint of white flowers and a spicy finish. 180 mL
Shiokawa Yamahai Cowboy Junmai Ginjo Genshu
Complex, layered, saucy, deep, rich, bold, ricey this Cowboy is the real deal. With an 19% alcohol content this vast and savory sake is a real mouthful that is as smooth as it is solid.Creamy hints of sweet rice and nougat that pop on an acidity push. 720 mL
Nigori
Joto Blue One Nigori
Joto Nigori is a junmai, which lends a dry, earthy balance to the milky, coconutty fruit notes that are typical of the nigori style. 300mL
Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo Nigori
The palate is decadent, having a soft, grainy texture, and a delightful sweetness. Flavors notes of marshmallow, vanilla, cardamon, sweetened milk, melon, ripe pear and strawberry. 720 mL
Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori Can
Bright and fresh with a lovely ricey and fruity combination. Flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. Creamy texture and full body. 200 mL can
Snow Angel Nigori
Aroma of lily flowers and cantaloupes, smooth and creamy texture, flavors of Muscat grape and strawberries. 180 mL Bottle
Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Tokubetsu Junmai Nigori
Rihaku was the first producer to challenge the reputation of nigori as being thick and unrefined by making Japan‘s first dry, light nigori. The delicate pressing of this sake and the low milling rate (58%) add incredible layers of complexity.It provides layers of roasted nuts, dark plum and a citrus peel finish.
Sparkling & Flavored
Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake
Tempting flavors of tropical fruits, banana cream, hazelnut, vanilla and honeycomb with floral, fruity and mellow rice aromas. This one is fairly sweet.
Hana Fuji Apple
Hana Fuji Apple lives up to its name with an appealing aroma that fulfills its promise on the palate with the crisp tartness of a delicious Fuji apple. The lovely lingering finish continues the taste of rich apple flavor. Its low alcohol makes it a fine aperitif, enjoyed chilled or on the rocks.
Hana White Peach
Delightful aromas and flavors of just-ripe, white peaches in cream with a sweet, full-bodied palate define this particular Hana White Peach sake. Served chilled or on the rocks.
Hou Hou Shu Rose
This sake is infused rose hips and hibiscus. This sake has a distinct herbal quality, rosy red fruit and an extra drying sensation on the palate. Raspberry on nose, cranberry on palate. Overall fruity but finishes mildly tart. Served chilled.
White Peach Jelly Shot
This peach jelly shot has a mellow, sweet flavor with refreshing acidity. With a consistency similar to boba, this jelly shot makes for a perfect dessert. Served chilled.
Yuzu Jelly Shot
This yuzu sake jelly shot has a bright, citrusy flavor with a clean finish. With a consistency similar to boba, this jelly shot makes for a perfect dessert. Served chilled.
Beer
Lucia Italian Pilsner, Hunga Dunga Brewery
Lucia Italian Pilsner Hunga Dunga Brewery Moscow, ID 5.5% ABV 12 oz can
Echigo Lager Can
Echigo Beer Co. 12oz can 5% abv
Echigo Stout Bottle
Echigo Brewing Co. 7.0% abv 330 ml
Gluten Free Grapefruit IPA, Ghostfish Brewery
Rotating selection of 12oz can from Seattle's Ghostfish Brewing Company.
Hunga Dunga Can (Rotating Variety)
Rotating selection of 12oz cans from Moscow, ID's own Hunga Dunga Brewing.
Kawaba Weizen Bottle
Kirin 25 oz Can
25oz can
Lucky Cat Weizen
Paradise Creek Can Shandy
Sapporo 22 oz Can
Kyoto Matcha IPA
Round and soft, with a pleasant bitterness and a full body. Hiding beneath citrus notes, the refined flavor of matcha continues gently into the tail of this Japanese style IPA. 330 mL
Pub Beer Can
10 Barrel Brewing 12oz can 5% abv 18 ibu
Soju & Makgeolli
Tea, Soda, & N/A Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea
Hot Tea
Mugicha
A refreshing cooling summer ice tea. 16 oz glass of house brewed barley tea on ice. No caffeine and no sugar.
Aurora Pomelo Sage
330 mL bottle hand crafted in Oregon with pacific northwest hops. Slightly sweet, not soda sweet.
Aurora Yuzu Orange Blossom
330 mL bottle hand crafted in Oregon with pacific northwest hops. Slightly sweet, not soda sweet.
Aurora Rosemary, Grapefruit, & Hemp
Herbal rosemary mingles with tart, white grapefruit and organically grown hemp extract for a piney and botanical infusion. 200 mL.
Mexican Coke Bottle
355 mL chilled bottle of coca-cola made with cane sugar, not corn syrup.
Sprite Bottle
355 mL chilled bottle of sprite made with cane sugar, not corn syrup.
Fanta, Orange Bottle
355 mL chilled orange fanta bottle made with cane sugar, not corn syrup.