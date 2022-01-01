A map showing the location of O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant- Speedway 1552 N Main St,Ste AView gallery
O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant- Speedway 1552 N Main St,Ste A

review star

No reviews yet

1552 N Main St,Ste A

Speedway, IN 46224

Starters

Traditional Wings 8

$14.95

Traditional Wings 16

$25.95

Chicken Tenders

$12.45

White Cheddar Cheese Nuggets

$8.45

O’Reilly’s Cheese Dip

$8.95

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$9.45

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.45

Pretzel Fries

$9.95

Chicken Tex Mex Rolls

$11.95

Irish Nachos

$13.95

Fried Mushrooms

$8.95

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.45

Cobb Salad

$14.45

Black Bean Salad

$14.45

Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Wraps

Wrap Caesar Salad

$9.95

Wrap Greek Salad

$9.95

Wrap Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.45

Wrap Cobb Salad

$14.45

Wrap Black Bean Salad

$14.45

Wrap Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$13.45

Sandwiches

Reuben

$12.45

Rachel

$12.45

Pork Tenderloin

$14.95

O’Reilly’s Cheesesteak

$12.45

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Classic BLT

$10.45

Traditional Club Sandwich

$12.45

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

O’Reilly Melt

$13.45

Specialities

Guinness Beef Stew

$11.95

Fish & Chips 2 pc

$14.95

Fish & Chips 3 pc

$17.95

Irish Meatloaf

$15.95

Bangers and Mash

$15.95

Cottage Beef Pie

$15.95

Lemon Pepper Cod

$15.95

Dublin Lawyer

$17.95

Kids

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.00

Kids Smash Burger

$6.00

Kids Cheese Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.00

SIDES

SIDE

$3.95

N/A Beverage

Pepsi

$3.95

DIET PEPSI

$3.95

Ice Tea

$3.95

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

MT Dew

$3.95

Diet MT Dew

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

GINGER ALE

$3.95

RED BULL

$6.00

RED BULL - SUGAR FREE

$6.00

Desserts

BREAD PUDDING

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1552 N Main St,Ste A, Speedway, IN 46224

