O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub imageView gallery

O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub

review star

No reviews yet

214 W Milwaukee St

Janesville, WI 53548

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

Blind Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary Rail

$7.00

Bloody Mary Top Shelf

$8.00

Bloody Mary Virgin

$6.00

Bomb Shot

$5.00

Gimlet Rail

$8.00

Gimlet Top Shelf

$9.00

Ice Cream Cocktail

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan Rail

$8.00

Manhattan Top Shelf

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini Rail

$9.00

Martini Top Shelf

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Specialty

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashion Top Shelf

$8.00

Old Fashioned Rail

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Seasonal Cocktail

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Warm Winter Drink

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

White Russian Rail

$8.00

White Russian Top Shelf

$9.00

Vodka

Vodka Rail Short

$5.00

Vodka Rail Tall

$7.00

Vodka Top Shelf Short

$6.00

Vodka Top Shelf Tall

$8.00

Vodka Rail Rocks

$7.00

Vodka Top Shelf Rocks

$8.00

Absolut DBL

Well Vodka DBL

$7.00

Gin

Gin Rail Short

$5.00

Gin Rail Tall

$7.00

Gin Top Shelf Short

$6.00

Gin Top Shelf Tall

$8.00

Gin Rail Rocks

$7.00

Gin Top Shelf Rocks

$8.00

Hendricks Rocks

$9.00

Well Gin DBL

$7.00

Beefeater DBL

$8.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$8.00

Gordons DBL

$8.00

Hendricks DBL

$11.00

Tanqueray DBL

$8.00

Top Shelf Gin DBL

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Top Shelf Rum

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$7.00

Top Shelf Rum DBL

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Casamigos

$7.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Espolen

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$6.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Hornitos Plata

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Patron XO

$7.00

Well Tequila DBL

$7.00

Casamigos DBL

$8.00

Don Julio DBL

$8.00

Espolen DBL

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional DBL

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado DBL

$8.00

Hornitos Plata DBL

$8.00

Patron Silver DBL

$8.00

Patron XO DBL

$8.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

2 Gingers

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Blantons

$9.00

Blenders Dog

$10.00

Bookers

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Coopers Croze

$10.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Greenspot

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Single

$9.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson 18yr

$17.00

Jameson Blenders Dog

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$7.00

Jameson Caskmates

$9.00

Jefferson Ocean

$11.00

Jefferson Reserve

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Kilbeggan

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Michael Collins 10yr

$7.00

Middleton

$23.00

Powers

$8.00

Redbreast 12yr

$10.00

Redbreast 21yr

$36.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Sexton

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Templeton Rye

$8.00

The Knot

$7.00

Tullemore Dew

$6.00

Tullemore Dew 10yr

$8.00

Tullemore Dew 12yr

$9.00

Tullemore Dew 15yr

$11.00

Tullemore Dew Cider

$7.00

Tullemore Dew Carribean Rum Cask

$8.00

Windsor

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Writers Tears

$8.00

Yellow Spot

$12.00

Two Stacks

$8.00

Glendalough

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.00

2 Gingers DBL

$8.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$11.00

Blantons DBL

$11.00

Blenders Dog DBL

$12.00

Bookers DBL

$12.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$10.00

Bushmills DBL

$9.00

Bulleit DBL

$9.00

Canadian Club DBL

$8.00

Coopers Croze DBL

$12.00

Crown Royal DBL

$8.00

Fireball DBL

Gentleman Jack DBL

$9.00

Greenspot DBL

Jack Daniels DBL

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single DBL

$11.00

Jameson DBL

$8.00

Jameson 18yr DBL

Jameson Blenders Dog DBL

Jameson Black Barrel DBL

$9.00

Jameson Caskmates DBL

$11.00

Jefferson Ocean DBL

$13.00

Jefferson Reserve DBL

$10.00

Jim Beam DBL

$8.00

Knob Creek DBL

$9.00

Kilbeggan DBL

$9.00

Makers Mark DBL

$9.00

Michael Collins 10yr DBL

$9.00

Middleton DBL

Monkey Shoulder DBL

$10.00

Powers DBL

$9.00

Redbreast 12yr DBL

$12.00

Redbreast 21yr DBL

Seagrams 7 DBL

$8.00

Seagrams VO DBL

$8.00

Sexton DBL

$10.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$8.00

Templeton Rye DBL

$9.00

The Knot DBL

$9.00

Tullemore Dew DBL

$8.00

Tullemore Dew 10yr DBL

$9.00

Tullemore Dew 12yr DBL

$11.00

Tullemore Dew 15yr DBL

$13.00

Tullemore Dew Cider DBL

$9.00

Tullemore Dew Carribean Rum Cask DBL

$10.00

Windsor DBL

$7.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$9.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

1792 Ridgemont Reser

$9.00

Ardmore Single Malt

$9.00

Auchentoshan

$9.00

Bowmore Islay 12 yr

$10.00

Bowmore Islay 15yr

$12.00

Chivas Regal 12 yr

$9.00

Cragganmore Speyside

$10.00

Cambeltown Loch

$10.00

Douglas 12 yr

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$6.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$8.00

Glenfiddich 15 yr

$10.00

Glenfiddich 18 yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$10.00

Glenlivet 14 yr

$12.00

Lagavulin Islay

$10.00

Laphroig

$9.00

Laphroig Select

$12.00

Oban

$9.00

The Dalmore 12 yr

$9.00

The Maltman 13 yr

$9.00

The Singleton 12 yr

$9.00

The Balvenie 12 yr

$9.00

The Balvenie 15 yr

$14.00

The Balvenie 17 yr

$17.00

Macallan 12 yr

$9.00

Macallan 15 yr

$16.00

Macallan Gold

$9.00

McFadden

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Well Scotch DBL

$7.00

1792 Ridgemont Reser DBL

Ardmore Single Malt DBL

Auchentoshan DBL

Bowmore Islay 12 yr DBL

Bowmore Islay 15yr DBL

Chivas Regal 12 yr DBL

Cragganmore Speyside DBL

Cambeltown Loch DBL

Douglas 12 yr DBL

Dewars White Label DBL

Glenfiddich 12 yr DBL

Glenfiddich 15 yr DBL

Glenfiddich 18 yr DBL

Glenlivet 12 yr DBL

Glenlivet 14 yr DBL

Lagavulin Islay DBL

Laphroig DBL

Laphroig Select DBL

Oban DBL

The Dalmore 12 yr DBL

The Maltman 13 yr DBL

The Singleton 12 yr DBL

The Balvenie 12 yr DBL

The Balvenie 15 yr DBL

The Balvenie 17 yr DBL

Macallan 12 yr DBL

Macallan 15 yr DBL

Macallan Gold DBL

McFadden DBL

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Irish Mist

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Beer

Growler + Fill

$20.00

Growler + Fill Special Tap

$33.00

Growler Fill

$18.00

Growler Fill Special Tap

$28.00

Green Beer

$4.00

Wine

Shades of Blue Riesling Bottle

$26.00

Coppo Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Beringer White Zinfandel Bottle

$26.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Decoy Rose Bottle

$38.00

Elouan Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Tutto Mio Bottle

$30.00

Boen Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

Cannonball Merlot Bottle

$38.00

Intercept Red Blend Bottle

$38.00

Zin Phomaniac Bottle

$38.00

Bodega Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Bonanza Cabernet Bottle

$38.00

Decoy Cabernet Bottle

$50.00

NA Bev

Can Soda

$1.00

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Rockstar

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Breakfast

Bangers & Eggs

$13.99

Breakfast of Champions

$17.99

Breakfast Tacos

$11.99

Flapjacks & Bangers

$12.99

Hash & Eggs

$13.99

Irish Skillet

$12.99

Jolly Green Giant Wrap

$13.99

Meat Lovers Omelet

$15.99

Rasher & Eggs

$12.99

Scotch Eggs

$14.99

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Eggs And Bacon

$12.99

Salmon Cake Benedict

$15.99

Prime Rib and Eggs

$19.99

Breakfast Sides

Banger Sausages

$6.99

Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Potatoes

$3.99

Rasher Bacon

$7.99

Irish Eggs

$4.99

Bacon

$4.49

Pancake

$3.50

Extra Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

Toast

$1.99

Specials

Prime Rib

$29.99

Salmon Special

$19.99

Mussels

$17.99

Lunch

FIsh Fry

$14.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Merchandise

Tshirt

$25.00

Glass

$5.00

Mug

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Irish Pub with authentic Irish fare, great beer selection. Extensive Whiskey and Scotch selection.

Website

Location

214 W Milwaukee St, Janesville, WI 53548

Directions

Gallery
O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lark - 60 S. Main St.
orange star4.5 • 118
60 S. Main St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Ranch - Janesville
orange star4.1 • 1,086
24 N Main St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Rock County Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 165
10 N Parker Dr Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Genisa Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 22
11 N Main Street Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
The Looking Glass
orange starNo Reviews
18 N Main St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
drafthouse
orange star4.7 • 165
101 E Milwaukee St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Janesville

Whiskey Ranch - Janesville
orange star4.1 • 1,086
24 N Main St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Sidelines Bar and Grill - Janesville
orange star4.2 • 944
731 S Wuthering Hills Dr Janesville, WI 53546
View restaurantnext
Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille
orange star4.4 • 813
1110 Kellogg Ave Janesville, WI 53546
View restaurantnext
Milwaukee Street Pizza - Janesville
orange star4.5 • 464
2616 E Milwaukee St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Rock County Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 165
10 N Parker Dr Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
drafthouse
orange star4.7 • 165
101 E Milwaukee St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Janesville
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Whitewater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Fort Atkinson
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston