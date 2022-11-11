Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American

O SEA

102 Reviews

$$

109 S GLASSELL ST

Orange, CA 92866

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Fish Taco
Tijuana Caesar
Side Fries

Smaller Things

Clam Chowder - Cup

Clam Chowder - Cup

$6.95

new england style, with bacon, lemongrass & ginger - 6oz

Clam Chowder - Bowl

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$12.95

new england style, with bacon, lemongrass and ginger - 12oz

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

citrus vinaigrette, pickled carrots, fresno chili

Grilled Avocado with Pickled Onions

Grilled Avocado with Pickled Onions

$7.95

spicy thai vinaigrette, crema, pepitas, rustic bread

Burrata Cheese with Smoky Salsa Macha

Burrata Cheese with Smoky Salsa Macha

$11.95

fresh italian milk's cheese, golden beets, charred leek ash

Wild Albacore Tuna Poke

Wild Albacore Tuna Poke

$12.95

beet top pesto, jicama, avocado, salsa seca - taro chips

Wild Salmon Ceviche

Wild Salmon Ceviche

$12.95

coconut leche de tigre, habanero oil, taro chips

Wild Albacore Tuna Hand Roll

Wild Albacore Tuna Hand Roll

$6.95

cucumber, avocado, black sesame, ponzu, spicy mayo

Crispy Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.95

cucumber, avocado, black sesame, ponzu, spicy mayo

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$16.95

in the style of 'esquites' - creamy adobo, grilled sweet corn, cilantro pesto, cotija cheese

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

$12.95

avocado, green onion, black sesame

Scallop Aguachile

Scallop Aguachile

$18.95

pickled fresno chilis, purple ninja radish, cucumber, habanero oil

Dressed Oysters

$12.95Out of stock

Entree Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$20.95

preserved lemon vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber, carrots, pickled onions, fresh herbs

Green Goddess Chopped

Green Goddess Chopped

$21.95

romaine, baby kale, crispy corn nuts, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese

Tijuana Caesar

Tijuana Caesar

$21.95

romaine, baby kale, midnight moon cheese, pepitas, ninja radish, tajin

Grilled Chicory Salad

Grilled Chicory Salad

$21.95

radicchio, arugula, honey-mustard vinaigrette, shaved fennel, apples, aged goat cheese

Mains

Lean & Mean

Lean & Mean

$21.95

kombu rice, garden salad, grilled lemon

Wild Albacore Tuna Poke Bowl

Wild Albacore Tuna Poke Bowl

$20.95

kombu rice, beet top pesto, jicama, avocado - seaweed salad & pickled mushrooms

Super Tuscan

Super Tuscan

$24.95

braised tuscan kale, romesco potatoes, charred scallion aioli

Harvest Plate

Harvest Plate

$24.95

carrot-ginger puree, farro, pomegranate & shaved apple

Finger Foods

Grilled Fish Taco

Grilled Fish Taco

$6.95

pico de gallo, pickled onions, cabbage, spicy mayo

O SEA Burrito

O SEA Burrito

$17.95

cumin rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, spicy mayo, avocado

Crispy Chicken 'Katsu' Sando

Crispy Chicken 'Katsu' Sando

$17.95

housemade bulldog sauce, cabbage slaw - classic fries or garden salad

Crispy Oaxacan Hot Shrimp

Crispy Oaxacan Hot Shrimp

$19.95

guajillo & arbol chili oil, fresh herbs - classic fries or garden salad

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.95

white miso tartar sauce, classic fries

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$17.95

american cheese, remoulade, pickles, classic fries

Cioppino

Cioppino

$27.95

fresh fish, manila clams, mussels & white shrimp in a spicy tomato broth - crispy rustic bread

Seasonal Scallops

$35.95

carrot-ginger puree, farro, pomegranate & shaved apple

Niños

Grilled Fish Plate - Niños

Grilled Fish Plate - Niños

$14.95

garden salad, grilled lemon

Lil Burrito - Niños

Lil Burrito - Niños

$12.95

kombu rice, black beans, protein of choice w/ fries or garden salad

Crispy Chicken Sando - Niños

Crispy Chicken Sando - Niños

$14.95

brioche bread, crispy chicken, choice of salad or fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Kids Burger

$13.95

Sweets

Thai Milk Tea Blondie Sundae

$8.95Out of stock

blondie cookie, vanilla ice cream, brown sugar boba, thai tea caramel

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

gluten-free, chocolate ganache with influences of mexican mole - cinnamon, guajillo & arbol chili, pepitas, almonds

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.95

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95
Side Rice & Beans

Side Rice & Beans

$3.95
Side Beans

Side Beans

$3.95
Side Kombu Rice

Side Kombu Rice

$3.95

Side Taro Chips

$0.95

Side Corn Tortillas

$0.95

Side Flour Tortillas

$0.95

Side Burrito Rice

$3.95

Beverages

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.95

iced black tea

Thai Oat Milk Tea

Thai Oat Milk Tea

$3.95

Thai milk tea made with oat milk

Yuzu Lemonade

Yuzu Lemonade

$3.95
Jamaica Agua Fresca

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Milk

$1.95

Topo Chico - Bottle

$3.95

Topo Chico Lime - Bottle

$3.95

Mexican Coke - Bottle

$3.95

Diet Coke - Bottle

$2.95

Sprite - Bottle

$3.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
📍 Responsibly sourced seafood, complemented by the seasonality and diversity of California cooking, in the historic heart of Orange County

109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange, CA 92866

