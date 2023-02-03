O’side Sports Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Liquor

Vlast

$5.00+

Martin Collins

$5.00+

Rhumbero

$5.00+

Coconut Rhumbero

$5.00+

Rhumbero Spice

$5.00+

el Jinete Blanco

$5.00+Out of stock

Tequesta Gold

$5.00+Out of stock

El Guitarron

$6.00+Out of stock

El Guitarron Especial

$7.00+

Corelena

$5.00+Out of stock

Canadian Wicket

$5.00+

Cinnamon Wicket

$6.00+

Feileacan Irish Cream

$5.00+

Kafe Luna

$5.00+

Grand Ma'

$5.00

Connoissir VSOP

$5.00+

Amore Di Verano Almond

$5.00+

Amore Di Verano Peach

$5.00+

Triple Sec

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Cocktails

Adios Mo Fo

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$35.00

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Elderflower Sour

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Grandma Rocks

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hawaiian Mule

$8.00

Hibiscus French 75

$8.00

Hill St Hooch

$9.00

Hurricane

$8.00

June Bug

$8.00

Lavender Collins

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Michelada

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tokyo Tea Shot

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Lemon Martini

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Beer

Booch Craft Kombucha Bucket

$32.00

Bud Light Bucket

$20.00

Coors Bucket

$20.00

Coors Light Bucket

$20.00

Corona Bucket

$24.00

Heineken Bucket

$24.00

June Shine Kombucha Bucket

$32.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$20.00

Modelo Bucket

$24.00

Modelo Negra Bucket

$24.00

Pabst Bucket

$12.00

Pacifico Bucket

$24.00

Truly Seltzer Bucket

$24.00Out of stock

White Claw Bucket

$24.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 00 Non Alcohol

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Alesmith .394 Pale Ale

$6.00

Booch Craft Kombucha

$8.00

June Shine Booberry

$9.00Out of stock

June Shine Hippie Juice

$9.00Out of stock

June Shine Kombucha

$8.00

June Shine P.O.G.

$9.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

White Claw

$6.00

Truly Lemonade

$6.00

Owl Boozy Tea

$6.00

2 Towns Super Bad Cider

$9.00

805

$7.00

Societe Bulbous Flowers Hazy IPA

$7.00

Booze Bro’s 800-Tropics

$7.00

Buenaveza

$7.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hefeweizen

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$8.00

Societe Grail Seeker West Coast IPA

$7.00

Eppig Cold IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Eppig Special Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Cart

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00Out of stock

Oside IPA

$6.00

Societe Fuzzy Method IPA

$8.00Out of stock

South O Brewing Graves House IPA

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

2nd Chance Fluffy

$7.00Out of stock

Societe Blunt Object IIPA

$8.00Out of stock

805 Pitcher

$26.00

Bay City Brewing Coco Onto Pitcher

$26.00Out of stock

Booze Bro's 800-Tropics Pitcher

$26.00

Buenaveza Pitcher

$26.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hefeweizen Pitcher

$26.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA Pitcher

$30.00

Eppig Brewing Meister Pitcher

$26.00

Eppig Brewing Special Lager Pitcher

$26.00Out of stock

Eppig Cold IPA Pitcher

$26.00Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA Pitcher

$26.00Out of stock

Mango Cart Pitcher

$26.00

Modelo Especial Pitcher

$26.00Out of stock

Oside IPA Pitcher

$22.00

Societe Blunt Object IIPA Pitcher

$30.00

South O Brewing Graves House IPA Pitcher

$30.00

Stella Artois Pitcher

$26.00

2nd Chance Fluffy Pitcher

$26.00

Wine

J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$10.00

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Clos Du Bois Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

J Lohr Chardonnay

$10.00

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Brut Elysee

$5.00Out of stock

Brut Wycliff

$5.00

Brut Rose Wycliff

$5.00

J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$40.00

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

J Lohr Chardonnay

$40.00

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Brut Elysee

$20.00Out of stock

Brut Wycliff

$20.00

Brut Rose Wycliff

$20.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Water

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Centr CBD Water

$6.50Out of stock

Main Items

Hurricane Fries

$8.00

Curly Fries topped with spicy Kewpie mayo and Nori Komi Furikake flakes.

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Basket of 3

Oside Burger

$10.00

Appetizers

Spicy Green Beans

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Basket of 10

Curly Fries

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Lumpia

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Zucchini Chips

$8.00

T-Shirts

Gray T-Shirt

$28.00+

Black T-Shirt

$28.00+

White T-Shirt

$28.00+

Blue T-Shirt

$28.00+

Red T-Shirt

$28.00+

Men's Tank

$20.00+

Women's Tank

$20.00+

Women's V Neck

$28.00+

Womens T-Shirt

$28.00+

Kids T-Shirt

$15.00

Hats

Beanie

$24.00

Limited Edition

$40.00

Snapback Black

$28.00

Snapback Blue

$28.00

Snapback Grey

$28.00

Snapback Red

$28.00

Trucker Charcoal

$28.00

Black Camo

$30.00

Sweatshirts

Zipup Hoodie

$45.00+

Slim Fit Hoodie

$30.00+

Other

Large Sticker

$4.00

Mask

$2.00

Medium Sticker

$3.00

Small Sticker

$2.00

Hookah

Hookah

$40.00

Hookah Refill

$20.00

Black Friday Hookah

$20.00

Football Specials

5 Wings & Bottle Beer

$10.00

5 Wings & Draft Beer

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Burger & Bloody Mary

$15.00

Burger & Bottle Beer

$15.00

Burger & Draft Beer

$16.00

Fireball Shots 2 For $5

$5.00

Slrrrp Shots 2 for $5

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

Tacos

$2.00

Combo Plate

$10.00

Quesadilla

$2.00

Monday Comedy

Margarita

$5.00

Shot

$4.00

Wing Wednesday

.50 Wings

$0.50

Thirsty Thursday

$5 Margaritas

$5.00

2 for $5 Fireball Shots

$5.00

$5 El Guittaron Shot

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery
O’side Sports Bar & Grill image

