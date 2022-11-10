O Taste Cafe 1212 Crawford Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Stop by and enjoy Food Cooked with a Southern Flare; where we greet you with a Smile and give you Southern Hospitality.
Location
1212 Crawford Avenue, Duquesne, PA 15110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fat Angelo's-North Versailles
No Reviews
600 E Pittsburgh McKeesport Blvd North Versailles, PA 15137
View restaurant