O Taste Cafe 1212 Crawford Ave

1212 Crawford Avenue

Duquesne, PA 15110

Beverages

Faygo Drinks

$0.75

Faygo drinks available flavors Grape, Reddrop, Orange, Peach, Twist, Ginger Ale,, and Lemonade Diet Grape, Diet Reddrop, Diet Orange, and Diet Twist

Lipton Teas

$1.50

Cold Lipton Teas 16.9 oz. 50/50 Tea Flavor Lemon Tea Flavor Peach Tea Flavor

Starters

fried Okra

$5.00+

A southern cuisine that is delicious and flavorful.

Fried Corn Nuggets

$5.00+

Batter sweet corn deep fried another southern cuisine.

Hushpuppies

$5.00+
Onion Rings

$5.00+

Always a great side to enjoy with any food group

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00+

Truly another southern cuisine that is enjoyed with zesty ranch dip, cocktail sauce or just plain Ranch.

Fries

French Fries

$3.00+

Everyone's favorite French Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.00+

A great favorite that is covered in cheese.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.00+

Savory Fries smothered in Bacon and cheese

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$8.00

Lightly seasoned and grilled with green peppers and onions plus topped with provolone cheese.

Tilapia Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Seasoned and deep fried in the Southern style

Whiting Fish Sandwich

$9.00
Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.00

Seasoned and battered for a delicious sandwich.

Cod Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Cod Fish of course Southern Style

Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

Southern Fried Catfish

Hickory Smoked Rib Sandwich

$10.00

Seasoned two ways dry rub and wet rub to give a robust flavor and brushed with homemade in house BBQ Sauce with a hint of apple hickory.

Turkey Rib Sandwich

$10.00

Homestyle Burgers

Homestyle Hamburger

$5.00

We use Fresh Ground Chuck to make our in house handmade burgers that are seasoned with a sweet and smoky flavor.

Cheeseburger

$6.00

We use Fresh Ground Chuck to make our in house handmade burgers that are seasoned with a sweet and smoky flavor.

Bacon Hamburger

$7.00

We use Fresh Ground Chuck to make our in house handmade burgers that are seasoned with a sweet and smoky flavor.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

We use Fresh Ground Chuck to make our in house handmade burgers that are seasoned with a sweet and smoky flavor.

Double Hamburger

$9.00

We use Fresh Ground Chuck to make our in house handmade burgers that are seasoned with a sweet and smoky flavor.

Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

We use Fresh Ground Chuck to make our in house handmade burgers that are seasoned with a sweet and smoky flavor.

Double Bacon Hamburger

$11.00

We use Fresh Ground Chuck to make our in house handmade burgers that are seasoned with a sweet and smoky flavor.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

We use Fresh Ground Chuck to make our in house handmade burgers that are seasoned with a sweet and smoky flavor.

Wings

Southern Fried Wings

$8.00+

Seasoned with delicious flavoring that excites your taste buds.

Southern Style Dinners

Vegetable Dinner

$14.00

Southern cooked Vegetables all for those that enjoy just Veggies

4pc Wing Dinner

$14.00

Southern Fried Chicken wings served with 2 sides and of course a piece homemade cornbread

6 pc Wing Dinner

$16.00

Southern Fried Chicken wings served with 2 sides and of course a piece homemade cornbread

Fish Dinner

$17.00

Southern Fried Fish served with 2 sides and, of course, a piece of homemade cornbread

Pork Chop Dinner

$17.00

Southern Fried Pork Chops served with 2 sides and, of course, a piece of homemade cornbread

Hickory Smoked Rib Dinner

$24.00

Hickory Smoked Rib Dinner is served with 2 sides and, of course, a piece of homemade cornbread

Oxtails Dinner

$24.00

Oxtails cooked with a hint of Jamaican spice with a Georgia Southern Taste; served with 2 sides and, of course, a piece of homemade cornbread.

Turkey Rib Dinner

$24.00

Flavorful Turkey Ribs are served with a choice of 2 sides.

Meatloaf Dinner

$24.00Out of stock

Down South Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

Cole Slaw is made by hand with freshly added seasonings mixed with a dash of love.

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Potato Salad is made by hand with freshly boiled eggs, an added touch of mustard, and relish mixed with a dash of love.

Yellow Rice

$3.00+

Deliciously seasoned yellow rice goes great with any entree.

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Baked Beans are made fresh, deliciously seasoned, added, and mixed with a dash of love.

Cabbage

$4.00+

Nicely seasoned vegetable not cooked with any meat.

Fresh Cooked Collards

$4.00+

Collards are deliciously seasoned and not cooked with any meat, plus we add that special touch of love

Green Beans

$4.00+

Green Beans are deliciously cooked and seasoned without any meat added.

Red Beans & rice

$4.00+

Red Beans & Rice are seasoned with a hint of Jamaican/Caribbean flavoring.

Candid Yams

$5.00+

Yams are sweetened and seasoned, just like visiting down south Georgia.

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00+

Flavored with several types of cheeses and baked to mix it all into a fantastic taste.

Homemade Desserts

Graham Cracker Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00+

Sweet Potato Pie cooked and seasoned with delicious flavors baked in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Glazed Pound Cake

$5.00+

Lemon Glazed Pound Cake is freshly Baked with glaze served on the side.

Homemade Banana Pudding

$5.00+

Banana Pudding is made from scratch with delicious flavoring.

Homemade Apple Cobbler

$5.00+

Southern Cooked Apple Cobbler

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$5.00+

Homemade Peach Cobbler cooked with a hint of cloves

Corn Muffins

Corn Muffins

$0.75+
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Stop by and enjoy Food Cooked with a Southern Flare; where we greet you with a Smile and give you Southern Hospitality.

1212 Crawford Avenue, Duquesne, PA 15110

