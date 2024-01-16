Countryside Cafe (O'ahu Location)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come on down to the Westside of O'ahu, the best side, our side, Countryside Cafe! Bring your friends & family for a beachside brunch, where there is always good food and good people.
Location
87-070 Farrington Highway, Waianae, HI 96792
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lanterns Restaurant and Tavern LLC - 87-064 Farrington Hwy
No Reviews
87-064 Farrington Hwy Waianae, HI 96792
View restaurant
Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery - Ko Olina - 92-1047 Olani Street
No Reviews
92-1047 Olani Street Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurant