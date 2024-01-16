Oak 19 Fare & Refreshment 3000 Town Course Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3000 Town Course Dr, Chaska, MN 55317
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
North Coop Restaurant & Bar - SW Corner of Highway 7 & 41
No Reviews
2401 Highway 7 Excelsior, MN 55331
View restaurant