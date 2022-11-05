Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oak Barrel Tavern - Sudbury

2,920 Reviews

$$

528A Boston Post Rd

Sudbury, MA 01776

Order Again

Popular Items

Prime OBT Classic
Chicken Tenders
Prime Bacon Cheeseburger

CURBSIDE PICKUP

VEHICLE INFORMATION

Please enter you vehicle information in the special requests field. We ask that you provide the Make/ model/ color of your vehicle so we know which car to bring your food to. Thank you.

Shareables

Hummus Platter

$14.00

Fresh made red pepper hummus served with tabboulleh, feta, kalamata olives, and a selection of fresh cut veggies. Served with pita chips.

Bowl of Chowder

$7.00

House made daily with fresh clams.

Crab Cake App

$14.00

2 pan seared crab cakes topped with fresh tomatoes and basil. Served with our own Remoulade sauce.

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Loaded with Caramelized onions, Provolone cheese and a homemade crouton.

Barbeque Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Brushed with OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce, chicken, jalapeno bacon, caramelized onions, and shredded jack and cheddar cheese.

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.00

Served with Wisconsin cheddar, beer cheese, and homemade beer mustard.

Bowl of Tavern Chili

$7.00

Made with our signature blend of ground beef, pork, beans, onions, peppers and secret spices. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream and served with pita chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Tender pieces of white meat chicken, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce. Served piping hot with pita chips.

Cajun Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp grilled and served of a piece of Texas toast garlic bread. Served with house made remoulade sauce.

Caprese Flatbread

$13.00

Flatbread topped with vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze.

Chicken Caprese Flatbread

$16.00

Flatbread topped with chicken, vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze.

Potato Nacho

$13.00

Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, and lettuce. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add some OBT Chili for $4.00.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.

Emma's Calamari

$13.00

Made Rhode Island style, lightly breaded and flash fried. Served with cherry peppers and marinara.

Fig Flatbread

$14.00

Flatbread topped with fig jam, prosciutto, goat cheese and dressed arugula. Topped with a Balsamic glaze.

Fried Pickles and Peppers

$9.00

Dill pickle chips, banana peppers, and cherry peppers hand breaded and deep fried. Served with a side of avocado/poblano aioli.

Fried Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Lightly breaded and fried Cauliflower. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce, Sweet Chili sauce or Korean BBQ sauce.

Salads & Bowls

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Baby Spinach and mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caribbean Cajun Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp seasoned with Cajun spices. Served on a bed of jasmine rice with broccoli, mango salsa, corn and black beans, and a honey orange glaze.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Fresh mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, bacon, chopped egg, avocado, red onion and chicken. Choice of dressing.

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

Hearts of Romaine, home style croutons, Parmesan and Romano cheese. Creamy Caesar dressing.

Full House Salad

$9.00

Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Glazed Walnut Salad

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, cranberries, glazed walnuts, and red onions. Served with a side of Lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with Greek dressing and Pita bread.

Grilled Chicken and Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and glazed walnuts. Served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side.

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Hearts of Romaine, home style croutons, Parmesan and Romano cheese. Creamy Caesar dressing.

Half House Salad

$5.00

Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Choice of dressing.

NEW-Gala Apple Harvest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cranberries, gala apple slices, feta cheese, toasted almonds, and grilled chicken. Tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette.

NEW-Tavern Harvest Grain Bowl

$16.00

Red quinoa grain blend, lightly tossed in a sesame ginger dressing with roasted cauliflower, corn, Brussel sprouts, pickled onions, roasted heirloom potatoes, sweet potatoes, sliced tomatoes, and crunchy roasted chickpeas.

Seared Ahi Tuna Bowl

$20.00

Sushi grade peppered Ahi Tuna, jasmine rice, fresh avocado, shaved carrots, stir fried veggies, and sesame seeds. Tossed in a sesame ginger dressing.

Southwest Fiesta Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with Cajun Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, jack and cheddar cheese, black bean and corn salsa. Served with our BBQ jalapeno ranch dressing.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Teriyaki marinated and glazed chicken served over our red quinoa grain blend, with fresh vegetables and sesame seeds. Topped with fried tortilla strips.

Wedge

$10.00

Crisp, cold, Iceberg lettuce, jalapeno bacon, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and tomatoes. Served with a Balsamic glaze and Blue Cheese dressing.

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Golden fried cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella and a basil peto drizzle. Served on a grilled Ciabatta roll.

Clam Strip Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Freshly breaded clam strips, deep fried and served in a buttered brioche roll with Fries.

Fried Chicken BLT

$15.00

Hand breaded chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, bacon. Lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Griled chicken, provolone, prosciutto, basil pesto aioli, fresh greens and sauteed peppers. served on a fresh Ciabatta roll.

Lobster Roll

$28.00Out of stock

5oz of Lobster tossed with light mayo in a toasted Brioche roll served with natural cut fries and a Cole slaw garnish.

OBT Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Beer battered Haddock, swiss cheese, bacon, fresh greens, tomato and tarter sauce.

OBT Wrap

$14.00

Your choice of Roast Beef or Turkey wrapped up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a Spinach or Wheat wrap.

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Thinly sliced Black Pastrami, brown mustard, and Swiss cheese. Served warm on Marble rye.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

House smoked pulled pork served on a potato roll with cole slaw, BBQ sauce and fried onion strings.

Rachel Sandwich

$13.00

Honey smoked Turkey, cole slaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Grilled on Marble rye.

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, Russian dressing on marble rye bread.

Roast Beef Melt

$14.00

Thinly sliced Roast Beef, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish ranch dressing, and melted cheddar cheese. Served on a potato roll.

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Choice of cheese. Topped with Avocado/poblano aioli.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Served on a multi-grain bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Prime Burgers

Beyond Meat Plant Based Burger

$17.00

Prime Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese.

Prime Bourbon BBQ Burger

$16.00

Topped with onion strings, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce.

Prime Left Coast Burger

$16.00

Topped with avocado, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado/poblano aioli.

Prime OBT Classic

$15.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.

Fried Jalapeno Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Three house smoked pulled pork sliders. With BBQ sauce, cole slaw and fried onion string.

OBT Main Dishes

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Lightly fried shrimp served with Jasmine Rice, coleslaw, Cocktail sauce, and Tartar sauce

Smoked Chicken Carbonara

$18.00

Smoked chicken, cavatappi pasta, tossed with a pesto carbonara monterey cheese sauce. sundried tomatoes, chopped bacon and shaved parmesan.

Baby Back Ribs

$23.00

Fall off the bone goodness glazed with OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with crinkle cut fries and coleslaw.

Baked Haddock

$18.00

A fresh haddock filet baked with our buttery crumb topping. Served with rice and mixed vegetables.

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac N Chz

$19.00

Our truffle mac n cheese loaded with house smoked pulled pork.

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$19.00

Fresh haddock seasoned and beer battered, then fried to golden perfection. Served with fries and tartar sauce.

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled Ribeye 12oz

$25.00

12oz Grilled Ribeye Steak served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$16.00

Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast fried golden brown and topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served on a bed of fettuccine pasta.

Crab Cakes Entree (3)

$23.00

3 pan seared crab cakes topped with fresh tomatoes and basil. Served with our own Remoulade sauce and seasonal sauteed veggies..

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Two boneless chicken breasts marinated in our teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed vegetables and rice.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Baked or Fried Haddock. Served in fresh flour tortillas with seasonal slaw, avocado spread, mango salsa, and drizzled with an avocado/poblano aioli

Grilled Turkey Tips

$19.00

Glazed with your choice of OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce sauce or sweet chili sauce. Served with green beans and mashed potatoes.

Half Rack of Ribs

$14.00

Half the size, all the taste. Served with fries or choose another option.

OBT* Sirloin Tips

$22.00

Our signature marinade makes these Angus Beef steak tips tender and juicy. Served with green beans and mashed potatoes.

OBT*Meatloaf

$19.00

Grilled and basted in our sriracha bourbon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, and green beans.

Oven Roasted Salmon

$20.00

Fresh salmon baked with lemon butter. Served with your choice of two sides.

Truffle Mac And Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta mixed with a five cheese blend and truffle oil. Topped with panko bread crumbs.

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Sweet Tots

$8.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$7.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.00

A Kid-sized order of our famous Fish and Chips. Served with a side of Crinkle Fries.

Desserts

Brownie with Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Warm Apple Crisp

$8.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Choc. Chip Cookie Sundae

$8.00

Wine

Btl Black Stallion Cab Sauv.

$62.00

Btl Chianti Terra Del Falchi

$34.00

Btl Decoy Cabernet

$48.00

Btl Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Btl Noble Vine 181 Merlot

$34.00

Btl Sterling Cabernet

$36.00

Btl Duca Montepulciano

$38.00

BT Dolce Novella Strawberry

$42.00

Btl Decoy Rose

$40.00

Btl Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Four Vines Naked

$34.00

Btl Geisen Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Btl Pinot Grigio, Delle Venezie

$42.00

Btl Relax Riesling

$30.00

Btl Sterling Vintners Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose'

$52.00

Btl William Hill Chard

$42.00

Sterling Sauv. Blanc

$42.00

Kim Crawford Sauv. Blanc

$42.00

BT Nazario Chard.

$38.00

BTL Millenio Sparkling Rose

$34.00Out of stock

Prosecco Split

$9.00

COCKTAILS TO GO

Our Classic Margarita as is, or with a hint of Watermelon, Strawberry or Dragon Fruit.

*****Margarita for 2

$18.00Out of stock

Our Classic Margarita as is, or with a hint of Watermelon, Strawberry or Dragon Fruit. Just add ice!

*****Margarita for 4

$36.00Out of stock

Our Classic Margarita as is, or with a hint of Watermelon, Strawberry or Dragon Fruit. Just add ice!

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
