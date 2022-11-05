Oak Barrel Tavern - Sudbury
528A Boston Post Rd
Sudbury, MA 01776
Shareables
Hummus Platter
Fresh made red pepper hummus served with tabboulleh, feta, kalamata olives, and a selection of fresh cut veggies. Served with pita chips.
Bowl of Chowder
House made daily with fresh clams.
Crab Cake App
2 pan seared crab cakes topped with fresh tomatoes and basil. Served with our own Remoulade sauce.
French Onion Soup
Loaded with Caramelized onions, Provolone cheese and a homemade crouton.
Barbeque Chicken Flatbread
Brushed with OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce, chicken, jalapeno bacon, caramelized onions, and shredded jack and cheddar cheese.
Bavarian Pretzels
Served with Wisconsin cheddar, beer cheese, and homemade beer mustard.
Bowl of Tavern Chili
Made with our signature blend of ground beef, pork, beans, onions, peppers and secret spices. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream and served with pita chips.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Tender pieces of white meat chicken, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce. Served piping hot with pita chips.
Cajun Grilled Shrimp
Cajun seasoned shrimp grilled and served of a piece of Texas toast garlic bread. Served with house made remoulade sauce.
Caprese Flatbread
Flatbread topped with vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze.
Chicken Caprese Flatbread
Flatbread topped with chicken, vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze.
Potato Nacho
Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, and lettuce. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add some OBT Chili for $4.00.
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Chicken Wings
A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Emma's Calamari
Made Rhode Island style, lightly breaded and flash fried. Served with cherry peppers and marinara.
Fig Flatbread
Flatbread topped with fig jam, prosciutto, goat cheese and dressed arugula. Topped with a Balsamic glaze.
Fried Pickles and Peppers
Dill pickle chips, banana peppers, and cherry peppers hand breaded and deep fried. Served with a side of avocado/poblano aioli.
Fried Cauliflower Bites
Lightly breaded and fried Cauliflower. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce, Sweet Chili sauce or Korean BBQ sauce.
Garden Harvest Flatbread
Brushed with basil pesto and topped with portabella mushrooms, sauteed peppers, diced tomatoes, spinach, red onion, and feta cheese. Add chicken for $2.99.
Onion Ring Appetizer
The best rings around.
Seared Ahi Tuna App
Sushi grade Ahi Tuna served on a bed of seasoned slaw and Mango salsa. sesame ginger dipping sauce and Wasabi sauce.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our unique blend of spinach, artichokes, garlic, and cheeses, makes this a must-have. Served with pita chips.
Salads & Bowls
Mediterranean Salad
Baby Spinach and mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Caribbean Cajun Shrimp Bowl
Grilled Shrimp seasoned with Cajun spices. Served on a bed of jasmine rice with broccoli, mango salsa, corn and black beans, and a honey orange glaze.
Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, bacon, chopped egg, avocado, red onion and chicken. Choice of dressing.
Full Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine, home style croutons, Parmesan and Romano cheese. Creamy Caesar dressing.
Full House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Glazed Walnut Salad
Fresh mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, cranberries, glazed walnuts, and red onions. Served with a side of Lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Greek Salad
Fresh mixed greens, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with Greek dressing and Pita bread.
Grilled Chicken and Beet Salad
Roasted beets, Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and glazed walnuts. Served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side.
Half Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine, home style croutons, Parmesan and Romano cheese. Creamy Caesar dressing.
Half House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Choice of dressing.
NEW-Gala Apple Harvest Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, cranberries, gala apple slices, feta cheese, toasted almonds, and grilled chicken. Tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette.
NEW-Tavern Harvest Grain Bowl
Red quinoa grain blend, lightly tossed in a sesame ginger dressing with roasted cauliflower, corn, Brussel sprouts, pickled onions, roasted heirloom potatoes, sweet potatoes, sliced tomatoes, and crunchy roasted chickpeas.
Seared Ahi Tuna Bowl
Sushi grade peppered Ahi Tuna, jasmine rice, fresh avocado, shaved carrots, stir fried veggies, and sesame seeds. Tossed in a sesame ginger dressing.
Southwest Fiesta Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with Cajun Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, jack and cheddar cheese, black bean and corn salsa. Served with our BBQ jalapeno ranch dressing.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Teriyaki marinated and glazed chicken served over our red quinoa grain blend, with fresh vegetables and sesame seeds. Topped with fried tortilla strips.
Wedge
Crisp, cold, Iceberg lettuce, jalapeno bacon, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and tomatoes. Served with a Balsamic glaze and Blue Cheese dressing.
Sandwiches
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Golden fried cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella and a basil peto drizzle. Served on a grilled Ciabatta roll.
Clam Strip Roll
Freshly breaded clam strips, deep fried and served in a buttered brioche roll with Fries.
Fried Chicken BLT
Hand breaded chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, bacon. Lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with your choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Griled chicken, provolone, prosciutto, basil pesto aioli, fresh greens and sauteed peppers. served on a fresh Ciabatta roll.
Lobster Roll
5oz of Lobster tossed with light mayo in a toasted Brioche roll served with natural cut fries and a Cole slaw garnish.
OBT Fish Sandwich
Beer battered Haddock, swiss cheese, bacon, fresh greens, tomato and tarter sauce.
OBT Wrap
Your choice of Roast Beef or Turkey wrapped up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a Spinach or Wheat wrap.
Pastrami Sandwich
Thinly sliced Black Pastrami, brown mustard, and Swiss cheese. Served warm on Marble rye.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork served on a potato roll with cole slaw, BBQ sauce and fried onion strings.
Rachel Sandwich
Honey smoked Turkey, cole slaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Grilled on Marble rye.
Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, Russian dressing on marble rye bread.
Roast Beef Melt
Thinly sliced Roast Beef, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish ranch dressing, and melted cheddar cheese. Served on a potato roll.
Turkey Burger
Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Choice of cheese. Topped with Avocado/poblano aioli.
Veggie Burger
Served on a multi-grain bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Prime Burgers
Beyond Meat Plant Based Burger
Prime Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
Prime Bourbon BBQ Burger
Topped with onion strings, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce.
Prime Left Coast Burger
Topped with avocado, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado/poblano aioli.
Prime OBT Classic
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.
Fried Jalapeno Burger
Pulled Pork Sliders
Three house smoked pulled pork sliders. With BBQ sauce, cole slaw and fried onion string.
OBT Main Dishes
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Lightly fried shrimp served with Jasmine Rice, coleslaw, Cocktail sauce, and Tartar sauce
Smoked Chicken Carbonara
Smoked chicken, cavatappi pasta, tossed with a pesto carbonara monterey cheese sauce. sundried tomatoes, chopped bacon and shaved parmesan.
Baby Back Ribs
Fall off the bone goodness glazed with OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with crinkle cut fries and coleslaw.
Baked Haddock
A fresh haddock filet baked with our buttery crumb topping. Served with rice and mixed vegetables.
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac N Chz
Our truffle mac n cheese loaded with house smoked pulled pork.
Beer Battered Fish and Chips
Fresh haddock seasoned and beer battered, then fried to golden perfection. Served with fries and tartar sauce.
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Grilled Ribeye 12oz
12oz Grilled Ribeye Steak served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
Chicken Parm Dinner
Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast fried golden brown and topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served on a bed of fettuccine pasta.
Crab Cakes Entree (3)
3 pan seared crab cakes topped with fresh tomatoes and basil. Served with our own Remoulade sauce and seasonal sauteed veggies..
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Two boneless chicken breasts marinated in our teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed vegetables and rice.
Fish Tacos
Baked or Fried Haddock. Served in fresh flour tortillas with seasonal slaw, avocado spread, mango salsa, and drizzled with an avocado/poblano aioli
Grilled Turkey Tips
Glazed with your choice of OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce sauce or sweet chili sauce. Served with green beans and mashed potatoes.
Half Rack of Ribs
Half the size, all the taste. Served with fries or choose another option.
OBT* Sirloin Tips
Our signature marinade makes these Angus Beef steak tips tender and juicy. Served with green beans and mashed potatoes.
OBT*Meatloaf
Grilled and basted in our sriracha bourbon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, and green beans.
Oven Roasted Salmon
Fresh salmon baked with lemon butter. Served with your choice of two sides.
Truffle Mac And Cheese
Cavatappi pasta mixed with a five cheese blend and truffle oil. Topped with panko bread crumbs.
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Fingers
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids Pasta with Marinara
Kids Pasta with Butter
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Fish and Chips
A Kid-sized order of our famous Fish and Chips. Served with a side of Crinkle Fries.
Desserts
Wine
Btl Black Stallion Cab Sauv.
Btl Chianti Terra Del Falchi
Btl Decoy Cabernet
Btl Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon
Btl Noble Vine 181 Merlot
Btl Sterling Cabernet
Btl Duca Montepulciano
BT Dolce Novella Strawberry
Btl Decoy Rose
Btl Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
BTL Four Vines Naked
Btl Geisen Sauv Blanc
Btl Pinot Grigio, Delle Venezie
Btl Relax Riesling
Btl Sterling Vintners Chardonnay
BTL Whispering Angel Rose'
Btl William Hill Chard
Sterling Sauv. Blanc
Kim Crawford Sauv. Blanc
BT Nazario Chard.
BTL Millenio Sparkling Rose
Prosecco Split
COCKTAILS TO GO
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776