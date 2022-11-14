Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
229 Grove Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Popular Items
Shareables
Barbeque Chicken Flatbread
Brushed with OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce, chicken, jalapeno bacon, caramelized onions, and shredded jack and cheddar cheese.
Bavarian Pretzels
Served with Wisconsin cheddar, beer cheese, and homemade beer mustard.
Bowl of Chowder
House made daily with fresh clams.
Bowl of Tavern Chili
Made with our signature blend of ground beef, pork, beans, onions, peppers and secret spices. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream and served with pita chips.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Tender pieces of white meat chicken, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce. Served piping hot with pita chips.
Cajun Grilled Shrimp
Cajun seasoned shrimp grilled and served of toasted buttered ciabatta bread. Served with a house made remoulade.
Caprese Flatbread
Flatbread topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto and a balsamic glaze.
Chicken Quesadilla
Whole wheat tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, mango salsa and avocado/poblano aioli.
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Chicken Wings
A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Crock of French Onion Soup
Loaded with Caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and a homemade crouton.
Fig Flatbread
Flatbread topped with fig jam, prosciutto, goat cheese and dressed field greens. Topped with a Balsamic glaze.
Fried Pickles and Peppers
Dill pickle chips, banana peppers, and cherry peppers hand breaded and deep fried. Served with a side of avocado/poblano aioli.
Hummus Platter
Fresh made red pepper hummus served with feta, kalamata olives, and a selection of fresh cut veggies. Served with pita chips.
Onion Ring Appetizer
The best rings around.
Potato Nachos
Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, and lettuce. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add some OBT Chili for $4.00.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Our unique blend of spinach, artichokes, garlic and cheeses, makes this a must. Served piping hot with Fried Pita chips.
Steak Quesadilla
Salads & Bowls
Carribean Shrimp Bowl
Grilled shrimp seasoned with Cajun spices. Served on a bed of jasmine rice with broccoli, corn and black bean salsa, mango salsa and a honey orange glaze.
Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, chopped egg, avocado, red onion and chicken. Choice of dressing.
Full Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine, home style croutons, Parmesan and Romano cheese. Creamy Caesar dressing.
Full House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Gala Apple Harvest Salad
Mixed Greens, cranberries, gala apple slices, feta cheese, toasted almonds and grilled chicken. Tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette.
Glazed Walnut Salad
Fresh mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, cranberries, glazed walnuts, and red onions. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
Greek Salad
Fresh mixed greens, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with Greek dressing and Pita bread.
Grilled Chicken and Beet Salad
Roasted beets, Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and glazed walnuts. Served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side.
Half Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine, home style croutons, Parmesan and Romano cheese. Creamy Caesar dressing.
Half House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Sesame Ahi Tuna Bowl
Sushi grade peppered Ahi Tuna, jasmine rice, avocado, shaved curly carrots, stir fried veggies. Topped with a sprinkling of sesame seeds and served with a Wasabi vinaigrette on the side.
Southwest Fiesta Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with Cajun Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, jack and cheddar cheese, black bean and corn salsa. Served with our BBQ jalapeno ranch dressing.
Steak Broccoli Bowl
Cavatappi pasta and broccoli tossed in white wine and garlic butter. Topped with grilled steak tips, tomatoes, scallions and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Tavern Harvest Grain Bowl
Red quinoa grain blend, lightly tossed in a sesame ginger dressing, with avocado, baby brussels sprouts, honey and herb roasted vegetables, and artichoke hearts. Topped with a sprinkling of sesame seeds.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Teriyaki marinated and glazed chicken served over our red quinoa grain blend, stir fried vegetables and sesame seeds. Topped with tortilla strips.
The Wedge
Crisp, cold, Iceberg lettuce, jalapeno bacon, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and tomatoes. Served with a Balsamic glaze and Blue Cheese dressing.
Sandwiches
Chicken Cutlet Parmesan.
Golden fried cutlet. Topped with Marinara and Mozzarella and a basil pesto drizzle. Served on a grilled Ciabatta roll with your choice of one side.
Fish Sandwich
Hand battered haddock, Swiss cheese, bacon, spicy slaw, lettuce, tomato, and avocado poblano aioli. served on a potato roll with choice of one side.
Fried Chicken BLT
Buttermilk fried chicken served with Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Potato roll. Served with one side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, provolone, prosciutto, basil pesto aioli, mixed greens and sauteed peppers. Served on a fresh Ciabatta roll with your choice of one side.
OBT Turkey Burger
Topped with Avocado, lettuce, tomato,and red onion. Served with an Avocado/Poblano Ranch Aioli on a Multi-Grain bun. Your choice of one side.
OBT Wrap
Deli Sliced Roast Beef wrapped up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served in a Wheat wrap with your choice of one side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork served on a potato roll with cole slaw, OBT Signature BBQ sauce and fried onion strings. Served with your choice of one side.
Roast Beef Melt
Thinly sliced Roast Beef, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish ranch dressing, and melted cheddar cheese. Served on a potato roll with your choice of one side.
Veggie Burger
Brown rice, quinoa, black beans, roasted red peppers and corn. Served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Choice of side.
Prime Burgers
Prime Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
Prime Bourbon BBQ Burger
Topped with onion strings, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side.
Prime Left Coast Burger
Topped with avocado, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado/poblano aioli. Served with your choice of one side.
Prime OBT Classic
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
OBT Main Dishes
Baked Haddock
A fresh haddock filet baked with our buttery crumb topping. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Beer Battered Fish and Chips
Fresh haddock seasoned and beer battered, then fried to golden perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Chicken Parm Dinner
Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast fried golden brown and topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served on a bed of fettuccine pasta.
Fish Tacos
Baked or fried Haddock, served in fresh flour tortillas with a seasonal slaw, avocado, mango salsa, and drizzled with an avocado poblano aioli.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Lightly battered and fried shrimp served with crinkle fries. Accompanied with OBT cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and a cole slaw garnish.
Grilled Turkey Tips
Glazed with your choice of OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce sauce or sweet chili sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Half Rack of Ribs
Half the size, all the taste. Served with fries.
New York Strip Steak
12oz NY Strip grilled to order. Served with herb butter, green beans and mashed potatoes.
OBT* Baby Back Ribs
Fall off the bone goodness glazed with OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with crinkle cut fries and coleslaw garnish.
OBT* Steak Tips
Our signature marinade adds a sweet heat to our steak tips. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
OBT*Meatloaf
Grilled and basted in our sriracha bourbon sauce. Serve with your choice of 2 sides.
Oven Roasted Salmon
Fresh salmon baked with lemon butter. Served with your choice of two sides.
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Two boneless chicken breasts marinated in our teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Topped with a sprinkling of sesame seeds.
Truffle Mac Cheese
Cavatappi pasta mixed with a five cheese blend and truffle oil. Topped with panko bread crumbs.
Sides
Bread For 2
Broccoli
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Brussel sprouts sauteed with bacon and seasonings.
Coleslaw
Fries Side
Garlic Toast
Green Beans
Jasmine Rice
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Seasonal Vegetables
Side Pita
Sweet Tots
Tater Tots
Waffle Fries
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
