Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester

2,173 Reviews

$$

229 Grove Street

Worcester, MA 01605

Order Again

Popular Items

Prime Bacon Cheeseburger
Bavarian Pretzels
Cobb Salad

CURBSIDE PICKUP

Please enter you vehicle information in the special requests field. We ask that you provide the Make/ model/ color of your vehicle so we know which car to bring your food to. Thank you.

VEHICLE INFORMATION

Shareables

Barbeque Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Brushed with OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce, chicken, jalapeno bacon, caramelized onions, and shredded jack and cheddar cheese.

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.00

Served with Wisconsin cheddar, beer cheese, and homemade beer mustard.

Bowl of Chowder

$8.00

House made daily with fresh clams.

Bowl of Tavern Chili

$8.00

Made with our signature blend of ground beef, pork, beans, onions, peppers and secret spices. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream and served with pita chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Tender pieces of white meat chicken, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce. Served piping hot with pita chips.

Cajun Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp grilled and served of toasted buttered ciabatta bread. Served with a house made remoulade.

Caprese Flatbread

$13.00

Flatbread topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto and a balsamic glaze.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Whole wheat tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, mango salsa and avocado/poblano aioli.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.

Crock of French Onion Soup

$7.00

Loaded with Caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and a homemade crouton.

Fig Flatbread

$15.00

Flatbread topped with fig jam, prosciutto, goat cheese and dressed field greens. Topped with a Balsamic glaze.

Fried Pickles and Peppers

$10.00

Dill pickle chips, banana peppers, and cherry peppers hand breaded and deep fried. Served with a side of avocado/poblano aioli.

Hummus Platter

$14.00

Fresh made red pepper hummus served with feta, kalamata olives, and a selection of fresh cut veggies. Served with pita chips.

Onion Ring Appetizer

$9.00

The best rings around.

Potato Nachos

$14.00

Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, and lettuce. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add some OBT Chili for $4.00.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Our unique blend of spinach, artichokes, garlic and cheeses, makes this a must. Served piping hot with Fried Pita chips.

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Salads & Bowls

Carribean Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Grilled shrimp seasoned with Cajun spices. Served on a bed of jasmine rice with broccoli, corn and black bean salsa, mango salsa and a honey orange glaze.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Fresh mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, chopped egg, avocado, red onion and chicken. Choice of dressing.

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

Hearts of Romaine, home style croutons, Parmesan and Romano cheese. Creamy Caesar dressing.

Full House Salad

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Gala Apple Harvest Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, cranberries, gala apple slices, feta cheese, toasted almonds and grilled chicken. Tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette.

Glazed Walnut Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, cranberries, glazed walnuts, and red onions. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with Greek dressing and Pita bread.

Grilled Chicken and Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and glazed walnuts. Served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side.

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Hearts of Romaine, home style croutons, Parmesan and Romano cheese. Creamy Caesar dressing.

Half House Salad

$6.00

Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Sesame Ahi Tuna Bowl

$20.00

Sushi grade peppered Ahi Tuna, jasmine rice, avocado, shaved curly carrots, stir fried veggies. Topped with a sprinkling of sesame seeds and served with a Wasabi vinaigrette on the side.

Southwest Fiesta Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with Cajun Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, jack and cheddar cheese, black bean and corn salsa. Served with our BBQ jalapeno ranch dressing.

Steak Broccoli Bowl

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta and broccoli tossed in white wine and garlic butter. Topped with grilled steak tips, tomatoes, scallions and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Tavern Harvest Grain Bowl

$15.00

Red quinoa grain blend, lightly tossed in a sesame ginger dressing, with avocado, baby brussels sprouts, honey and herb roasted vegetables, and artichoke hearts. Topped with a sprinkling of sesame seeds.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Teriyaki marinated and glazed chicken served over our red quinoa grain blend, stir fried vegetables and sesame seeds. Topped with tortilla strips.

The Wedge

$10.00

Crisp, cold, Iceberg lettuce, jalapeno bacon, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and tomatoes. Served with a Balsamic glaze and Blue Cheese dressing.

Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan.

$13.00

Golden fried cutlet. Topped with Marinara and Mozzarella and a basil pesto drizzle. Served on a grilled Ciabatta roll with your choice of one side.

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Hand battered haddock, Swiss cheese, bacon, spicy slaw, lettuce, tomato, and avocado poblano aioli. served on a potato roll with choice of one side.

Fried Chicken BLT

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken served with Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Potato roll. Served with one side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, provolone, prosciutto, basil pesto aioli, mixed greens and sauteed peppers. Served on a fresh Ciabatta roll with your choice of one side.

OBT Turkey Burger

$13.00

Topped with Avocado, lettuce, tomato,and red onion. Served with an Avocado/Poblano Ranch Aioli on a Multi-Grain bun. Your choice of one side.

OBT Wrap

$14.00

Deli Sliced Roast Beef wrapped up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served in a Wheat wrap with your choice of one side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

House smoked pulled pork served on a potato roll with cole slaw, OBT Signature BBQ sauce and fried onion strings. Served with your choice of one side.

Roast Beef Melt

$14.00

Thinly sliced Roast Beef, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish ranch dressing, and melted cheddar cheese. Served on a potato roll with your choice of one side.

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Brown rice, quinoa, black beans, roasted red peppers and corn. Served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Choice of side.

Prime Burgers

Prime Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.

Prime Bourbon BBQ Burger

$16.00

Topped with onion strings, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side.

Prime Left Coast Burger

$16.00

Topped with avocado, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado/poblano aioli. Served with your choice of one side.

Prime OBT Classic

$15.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese. Served with your choice of one side.

OBT Main Dishes

Baked Haddock

$18.00

A fresh haddock filet baked with our buttery crumb topping. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$18.00

Fresh haddock seasoned and beer battered, then fried to golden perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$16.00

Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast fried golden brown and topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served on a bed of fettuccine pasta.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Baked or fried Haddock, served in fresh flour tortillas with a seasonal slaw, avocado, mango salsa, and drizzled with an avocado poblano aioli.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Lightly battered and fried shrimp served with crinkle fries. Accompanied with OBT cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and a cole slaw garnish.

Grilled Turkey Tips

$19.00

Glazed with your choice of OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce sauce or sweet chili sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Half Rack of Ribs

$14.00

Half the size, all the taste. Served with fries.

New York Strip Steak

$24.00

12oz NY Strip grilled to order. Served with herb butter, green beans and mashed potatoes.

OBT* Baby Back Ribs

$23.00

Fall off the bone goodness glazed with OBT Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with crinkle cut fries and coleslaw garnish.

OBT* Steak Tips

$22.00

Our signature marinade adds a sweet heat to our steak tips. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

OBT*Meatloaf

$19.00

Grilled and basted in our sriracha bourbon sauce. Serve with your choice of 2 sides.

Oven Roasted Salmon

$20.00

Fresh salmon baked with lemon butter. Served with your choice of two sides.

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Two boneless chicken breasts marinated in our teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Topped with a sprinkling of sesame seeds.

Truffle Mac Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta mixed with a five cheese blend and truffle oil. Topped with panko bread crumbs.

Sides

Bread For 2

$2.00

Broccoli

$5.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$7.00

Brussel sprouts sauteed with bacon and seasonings.

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fries Side

$6.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Sweet Tots

$8.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$7.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Desserts

NEW-Choc Chip Lava Cookie with ice cream

$10.00

NEW-Choc Chip Milk & Cookie Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Maple Bourbon Ice Cream Scoop

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Warm Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream

$7.00

White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Online Ordering Now Available!

Website

Location

229 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605

Directions

