Oak Texas Bar & Grill Brownsville

review star

No reviews yet

3230 Pablo Kisel Boulevard

Suite E106-E107

Brownsville, TX 78526

Kids Menu

Kids 12 and under only

Kids Boneless Wings

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.99

Three chicken nuggets served with a side of fries.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

One mozzarella cheese quesadilla on flour tortilla. Served with a side of fries.

Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$6.99

Two mini burgers with American cheese and house sauce served with a side of fries.

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Brewed Drinks & Juices

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Clamato Cocktail

$5.00

Olive Coctail

$4.00

Orange Juice Pitcher

$10.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Topo Chico Preparada

$6.00

Mexican Cokes

Mexican Coke

$4.25

Joya Apple

$4.25

Joya Fruit Punch

$4.25

Dairy Products

Plain Milk

$3.00

Chocalate Milk

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Grinch Chocolate

$4.00

Grinch Chocolate Kids

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3230 Pablo Kisel Boulevard, Suite E106-E107, Brownsville, TX 78526

Directions

