Oak City Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2906 Hillsborough Street

Raleigh, NC 27606

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 1 Topping Special
LG 14" Make Your Own Pizza
6 PC Jumbo Wood Fired Wings

Small 10" Pizzas

SM 10" NC White

$18.99

Garlic Oil Base,Ricotta and Fresh Mozzarella

SM 10" Margherita

$18.99

Garlic Oil Base,Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella,Topped with Fresh Basil

SM 10" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

NC Sweet BBQ Base, Siced Chicken,Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Onions

SM 10" The Veggie

$18.99

Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes,Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Amazing Sauce

SM 10" The Oak Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni,Sausage,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Olives and Amazing Sauce

SM 10" Aloha Pizza

$18.99

Slice Pineapple,Ham,Fresh Mozzarella,and Amazing Sauce

SM 10" Carolina BBQ Pie

$18.99

NC Sweet BBQ Base,Pulled Pork,Bacon,and Fresh Mozzarella

SM 10" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Buffalo Sauce Base,Sliced Chicken,Fresh Mozzarella,and Bacon

SM 10" The Meatza

$18.99

Slice Italian Sausage,Pepperoni,Salami,Bacon,and Amazing Sauce

SM 10" Meatball Pie

$18.99

Sliced Meatball,Fresh Mozzarella,Red Peppers,Grilled Onion,and Fresh Basil

SM 10" The Neapolitan

$18.99

A Naples Style Margherita Pizza With Tomatoes,Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

SM 10" Chicken Caprese

$18.99

Pesto Base with Grilled Chicken,Spinach,Fire Roasted Tomatoes,and Fresh Mozzarella

Medium 12" Pizzas

MD 12" NC White

$23.99

Garlic Oil Base, Ricotta, And Fresh Mozzarella

MD 12" Margherita

$23.99

Garlic Oil Base,Fresh Sliced Tomatoes,Fresh Mozzarella,Topped With Basil

MD 12" BBQ Chicken

$23.99

NC Sweet BBQ Sauce Base,Sliced Chicken,Bacon,Fresh Mozzarella,Grilled Onions

MD 12" The Veggie

$23.99

Spinach,Sliced Tomatoes, Onions,Green Peppers,Mushrooms, with Our Amazing Pizza Sauce

MD 12" The Oak Supreme

$23.99

Pepperoni,Sliced Sausage,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Olives, with Our Amazing Pizza Sauce

MD 12" Aloha Pizza

$23.99

Sliced Pineapple,Ham,Fresh Mozzarella,with Our Amazing Pizza Sauce

MD 12" Carolina BBQ Pie

$23.99

NC Sweet BBQ Sauce Base,Pulled Pork, and topped with Bacon and Fresh Mozzarella

MD 12" Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

Buffalo Sauce Base,Sliced Grilled Chicken,Fresh Mozzarella,and Bacon

MD 12" The Meatza

$23.99

Sliced Italian Sausage,Pepperoni,Salami,Bacon,with Our Amazing Pizza Sauce

MD 12" Meatball Pie

$23.99

Sliced Homemade Meatball,Fresh Mozzarella,Fire Roasted Red Peppers,Grilled Onions,Fresh Basil, and Our Amazing Pizza Sauce.

MD 12" The Neapolitan

$23.99

A Naples Style Margherita Pizza with Tomatoes,Fresh Mozzarella, and Topped With Fresh Basil Leaves

MD 12" Chicken Caprese

$23.99

Pesto Base with Grilled Chicken,Spinach,Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella

Large 14" Pizzas

LG 14" NC White

$26.99

Garlic Oil Base,Ricotta,and Fresh Mozzarella

LG 14" Margherita

$26.99

Garlic Oil Base,Fresh Sliced Tomatoes,Fresh Mozzarella,Topped with Basil

LG 14" BBQ Chicken

$26.99

NC Sweet BBQ Sauce Base,Sliced Grilled Chicken,Bacon,Fresh Mozzarella,and Grilled Onions

LG 14" The Veggie

$26.99

Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes,Onions,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,with Our Amazing Pizza Sauce

LG 14" The Oak Supreme

$26.99

Pepperoni,Sliced Sausage,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Olives,with Our Amazing Pizza Sauce

LG 14" Aloha Pizza

$26.99

Sliced Pineapple,Ham,Fresh Mozzarella,with Our Amazing Pizza Sauce

LG 14" Carolina BBQ Pie

$26.99

NC Sweet BBQ Sauce Base,Pulled Pork and topped with Bacon and Fresh Mozzarella

LG 14" Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

Buffalo Sauce Base,Sliced Chicken,Fresh Mozzarella,and Bacon

LG 14" The Meatza

$26.99

Sliced Italian Sausage,Pepperoni,Salami,Bacon,and Our Amazing Pizza Sauce

LG 14" Meatball Pie

$26.99

Sliced Homemade Meatball,Fresh Mozzarella,Red Peppers,Grilled Onions,Topped with Fresh Basil

LG 14" The Neapolitan

$26.99

A Naples Style Margherita Pizza with Tomatoes,Fresh Mozzarella, and Topped With Fresh Basil Leaves

LG 14" Chicken Caprese

$26.99

Pesto Base with Grilled Chicken,Spinach,Roasted Tomatoes,and Fresh Mozzarella

Pizza by the Slice

Specialty Pizza Slice

$5.00

Any Slice of Your Favorite Specialty Pizza

Make Your Own Pizza Slice

$2.75

Pizza Slice With Your Choice Of Toppings

Make Your Own Pizza

Make Your Own Pizza Slice

$2.75

Pizza Slice With Your Choice Of Toppings

SM 10"Make Your Own Pizza

$12.99

Cheese Pizza with Your Choice of Toppings

MD 12" Make Your Own Pizza

$16.99

LG 14" Make Your Own Pizza

$18.99

GF Make Your Own Pizza

$17.99

Cheese Pizza with Your Choice of Toppings (only available in small 10

Gluten Free (10" Only)

GF NC White

$18.99

Garlic Oil Base,Ricotta and Fresh Mozzarella

GF Margherita

$18.99

Garlic Oil Base,Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella,Topped with Fresh Basil

GF BBQ Chicken

$18.99

NC Sweet BBQ Base, Siced Chicken,Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Onions

GF The Veggie

$18.99

Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes,Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Amazing Sauce

GF The Oak Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni,Sausage,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Olives and Amazing Sauce

GF Aloha Pizza

$18.99

Slice Pineapple,Ham,Fresh Mozzarella,and Amazing Sauce

GF Carolina BBQ Pie

$18.99

NC Sweet BBQ Base,Pulled Pork,Bacon,and Fresh Mozzarella

GF Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Buffalo Sauce Base,Sliced Chicken,Fresh Mozzarella,and Bacon

GF The Meatza

$18.99

Slice Italian Sausage,Pepperoni,Salami,Bacon,and Amazing Sauce

GF Meatball Pie

$18.99

Sliced Meatball,Fresh Mozzarella,Red Peppers,Grilled Onion,and Fresh Basil

GF The Neapolitan

$18.99

A Naples Style Margherita Pizza With Tomatoes,Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

GF Chicken Caprese

$18.99

Pesto Base with Grilled Chicken,Spinach,Fire Roasted Tomatoes,and Fresh Mozzarella

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$9.99+

Salami,Pepperoni,Ham and Cheese with Lettuce,Tomatoes,Onions,Mayo,Oil, Vineagar,and Oregano

Philly Sandwich

$9.99+

Beef or Chicken with Grilled Onions,Banana Peppers,Green Peppers,Mushrooms, and Mayo

Meatball Sub

$9.99+

Cheese, Our Amazing Red Sauce and Meatballs,Topped with Parmesan

Chicken Caprese

$9.99+

Chicken,Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella,Pesto,and Roasted Tomatoes

NC BBQ Sandwich

$9.99+

BBQ Sauce with Pulled Pork on Garlic Butter Toasted Bread

Salads

Greek Salad

$7.75+

Tomatoes,Onions,Olives,Goat Cheese,and Oregano

Chef Salad

$7.75+

Pepperoni,Ham,Salami,Fresh Mozzarella,Onions and Tomatoes

Garden Salad

$7.75+

Tomatoes,Onions,Green Peppers,and Banana Peppers

Bacon and Chicken Salad

$7.75+

Tomatoes and Onions

Chicken Greek Salad

$7.75+

Tomatoes,Onions,Olives,Goat Cheese,and Oregano

Pastas

Lasagna with Meat

$14.99

All Pastas Come With Small Garlic Cheese Bread And Small Side Salad

Spaghetti with Meatball

$14.99

All Pastas Come With Small Garlic Cheese Bread And Small Side Salad

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

All Pastas Come With Small Garlic Cheese Bread And Small Side Salad

Calzones

Make Your Own Calzone

$9.99+

Comes with Cheese and Ricotta and Your Choice of Toppings

Meats Calzone

$12.99+

Salami,Sausage,Beef,Pepperoni,Ricotta,and Mozzarella

Veggie Calzone

$12.99+

Mushrooms,Onions,Green Peppers,Tomatoes,Ricotta, and Mozzarella

NC BBQ Calzone

$12.99+

Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce,Red Peppers,Grilled Onions,Stuffed with Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.99+

Chicken,Bacon,Grilled Onions,Mozzarella, and Side of BBQ sauce

Side Orders

Giant Meatballs

$14.99

3 Meatballs with Our Red Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella,and Side Bread

Cheesy Bread

$14.99

Comes with 2 Cups Of Marinara Sauce

16" Garlic Cheesy Bread Loaf

$14.99

Comes with 2 Cups Of Marinara Sauce

Garlic Knotts

$12.99

12 Knots, Comes with 2 Cups Of Marinara Sauce

Side Sauce Cups

Desserts

Plain NY Cheesecake

$5.62

One Slice of Your Favorite Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.62

One Slice of Your Favorite Cheesecake

Cookies

$2.49

2 Delicious Cookies

Specials

Large 1 Topping Special

$14.99

Large 14' Pizza With Your Choice Of Topping

Large 2 Topping Special

$17.99

Large 14' Pizza With Your Choice Of 2 Toppings

Small 1 Topping Pizza With Drink

$9.99

Small 10

Small 1 Topping Calzone

$9.99

Small Calzone With 1 Topping

1 Pizza Slice

$2.75

One Pizza Slice With Cheese And Sauce

Any 8' Sub With Chips And Drink

$10.99

Choose Any Sub And Drink

Super Oak City

$26.99

Large 14" 1 Topping , 12 Garlic Knotts, And a 2 Liter

Large 2 Topping and 12 Wings

$29.99

Large 14

Pastas For 2

$24.99

2 Pastas With 2 Salads and 2 Side Breads

Good Times

$26.99

Large 2 Topping And Cheesy Bread

Medium Meatza

$17.99

12'' Medium Meatza

10" Small Cheese Pizza Special

$5.99

Wings

6 PC Jumbo Wood Fired Wings

$9.99

Comes with Your Choice of Sauce and Dressing

12 PC Jumbo Wood Fired Wings

$16.99

18 PC Jumbo Wood Fired Wings

$22.49

24 PC Jumbo Wood Fired Wings

$32.48

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.29+

Diet Pepsi

$2.29+

Dr. Pepper

$2.29+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29+

Mountain Dew

$2.29+

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.29+

Sunkist

$2.29+

Diet Sunkist

$2.29+

Sierra Mist

$2.29+

Diet Sierra Mist

$2.29+

Bottled Water

$2.29

Green Tea

$2.29

Half and Half

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Taste the Fire!

Location

2906 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27606

