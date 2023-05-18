A map showing the location of Oak City Pizza Co. Deer CreekView gallery
Pizza

Oak City Pizza Co. Deer Creek

review star

No reviews yet

17784 N Macarthur Blvd Suite I

Edmond, OK 73012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

18" Cheese

$19.00

Pizza

Square

6x6 Classic

$11.00

6x6 Spicy Meat

$12.00

6x6 Cheese

$10.00

6x6 Pesto

$11.00

6x6 Angry Bee

$11.00

8x10 Classic

$18.00

8x10 Spicy Meat

$19.00

8x10 Cheese

$17.00

8x10 Pesto

$18.00

8x10 Angry Bee

$18.00

10x14 Classic

$26.00

10x14 Spicy Meat

$27.00

10x14 Cheese

$25.00

10x14 Pesto

$26.00

10x14 Big Pep

$30.00

10x14 Angry Bee

$26.00

12x17 Classic

$31.00

12x17 Spicy Meat

$32.00

12x17 Cheese

$30.00

12x17 Pesto

$31.00

12x17 Big Pep

$35.00

12x17 Angry Bee

$31.00

Round

10" Cheese

$10.00

10" Canadian

$12.00

10" Pepperoni

$11.00

10" Sausage

$11.00

10" Meat

$13.00

10" Quad

$14.00

10" Angry Bee

$12.00

10" Veggie

$13.00

10" Pesto

$12.00

10" Redinger

$14.00

10" Railyard

$14.00

Margherita Monday

$8.00

10" Margherita

$11.00

10" White Oak

$14.00

lunch special 10" pep and free drink

$9.00

lunch special 10" sausage and free drink

$9.00

lunch special 10" cheese and free drink

$8.00

14" Cheese

$14.00

14" Pepperoni

$15.00

14" Sausage

$15.00

14" Meat

$17.00

14" Quad

$18.00

14" Angry Bee

$17.00

14" Veggie

$17.00

14" Canadian

$16.00

14" Pesto

$16.00

14" Redinger

$19.00

14" Railyard

$19.00

14" Margherita

$15.00

14" White Oak

$19.00

18" Cheese

$19.00

18" Pepperoni

$20.00

18" Sausage

$20.00

18" Meat

$22.00

18" Quad

$24.00

18" Angry Bee

$22.00

18" Veggie

$22.00

18" Canadian

$21.00

18" Pesto

$21.00

18" Redinger

$24.00

18" Railyard

$24.00

18" Margherita

$20.00

18" White Oak

$24.00

10" Spicy Rancher

$14.00

14" Spicy Rancher

$19.00

18" Spicy Rancher

$24.00

Wood Fire

Cheese

$9.00

Margherita

$10.00

Pepperoni

$11.00

Sausage

$11.00

Meat

$13.00

Pesto

$12.00

Angry Bee

$12.00

Canadian

$12.00

Quad

$14.00

Charity Pizza

10" Wowi Maui

$12.00

14" Wowi Maui

$19.00

18" Wowi Maui

$31.00

Food

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.00

Meatballs

$8.00

Salads

Spinach

Spinach

$7.00
Caesar

Caesar

$7.00

Sides

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Pesto Side

$0.50

Additional Topping

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Icing

$0.50

Desserts

GF Chocolate Cake

$4.00
GF brownie

GF brownie

$4.00

Brownie w/ scoop of ice cream

$4.00

Cinnful Knots

$6.00

Dough

10 Inch

$2.00

14 Inch

$3.00

18 Inch

$6.00

Calzones

Pepperoni Calzone

$12.00

Sausage Calzone

$12.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Wine

Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Angeline California Chardonney

$7.00

2 Liter

2 Liter

$2.50

Merch

Hats

Hat

$20.00

Stickers

Logo Sticker

$2.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17784 N Macarthur Blvd Suite I, Edmond, OK 73012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

