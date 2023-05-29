A map showing the location of Oak-D - Addison 4525 Beltline RdView gallery

Oak-D - Addison 4525 Beltline Rd

review star

No reviews yet

4525 Beltline Rd

Addison, TX 75001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Meat Plates

Combo Type

2 Meat

$22.99

3 Meat

$28.99

4 Meat

$32.99

Burgers

Burger Type

Oakd Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Bacon Blue Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Build Your Own

$10.99Out of stock

Turkey Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

OAK'D Sandwiches

Waygu Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Prime Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Prime Brisket slow roasted, chopped or sliced, served on a brioche bun

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Slow roasted pork served on a brioche bun

Sliced Sausage Sandwich

$12.99
Sandwich & Some Lovin

Sandwich & Some Lovin

$14.99

Sandwich & Some Lovin Pulled Pork, Jalapeno cheese sausage, House bacon, Cole slaw

Governor Sandwich

$15.99

The Governor Chopped Brisket, Candied Bacon, Sauteed Chilies, Onion Ring Nest, Creole Aioli

Texan Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Tender pork, house bacon, shredded onion rings, chipotle aioli, on a brioche bun

Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Tender smoked turkey breast sliced on a brioche bun

Turkey BLT Sandwich

$14.99

add bacon

$2.50

Salads & Soups

Salads

Chopped Romaine Salad

$8.99

OAKD bacon, roasted corn, avocado, radish, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, tortilla strips, black beans, pickled red onions choice of dressing

Baby Spinach Salad

$8.99

Kale, Pink Grapefruit, Organic Apple, Red & Napa Cabbage, smoked almonds, dried cherries, quinoa, apple cider vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

$8.99

Artisan mixed greens, cherry tomato, jicama, carrots, red bell, smoked almonds, Romano cheese

Soups

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

House Made Sides

BBQ Beans (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

slow cooked pinto beans with smoked brisket

Collard Greens (Sm 8 oz)

Collard Greens (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

Braised greens made with smoked meat & chicken stock

Brussels Sprouts (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

Mix Veggie (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

Mac & Cheese (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese

BBQ Beans (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

slow cooked pinto beans with smoked brisket

Collard Greens (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

Braised greens made with smoked meat & chicken stock

Brussels Sprouts (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

Mix Veggie (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

Mac & Cheese (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese

BBQ Beans (XL 32 oz)

$18.00

slow cooked pinto beans with smoked brisket

Collard Greens (XL 32 oz)

$18.00

Braised greens made with smoked meat & chicken stock

Brussels Sprouts (XL 32 oz)

$18.00

Mix Veggie (XL 32 oz)

$18.00

Mac & Cheese (XL 32 oz)

$18.00

cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese

Coleslaw (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

Jicama, napa cabbage, Bell Peppers, green onions, apple cider Vinaigrette

Potato Salad (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

petite new potatoes, mustard, green onion, mayo, eggs, parsley

Cucumber Salad (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

Orzo (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

Pasta Salad (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50Out of stock
Coleslaw (Lg 16 oz)

Coleslaw (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

Napa cabbage, bell peppers, green onions, apple cider vinaigrette

Potato Salad (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

petite new potatoes, mustard, green onion, mayo, eggs, parsley

Cucumber Salad (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

Orzo (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

Pasta Salad (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Coleslaw (XL 32 oz)

$18.00

jicama, napa cabbage, bell peppers, green onions, apple cider vinaigrette

Potato Salad (XL 32 oz)

$18.00Out of stock

petite new potatoes, mustard, green onion, mayo, eggs, parsley

Cucumber Salad (XL 32 oz)

$18.00

Orzo (XL 32 oz)

$18.00

Pasta Salad (XL 32 oz)

$18.00Out of stock

Broccoli (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

Cauliflower (Sm 8 oz)

$4.50

Roasted Cauliflower florets

Potato - Basic

$6.00

Large Idaho potato cheese, sour cream, chives, butter and bacon on request

MEX - Charro Beans (8 oz)

$4.50

MEX - Spanish Rice (8 oz)

$4.50

Broccoli (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

Cauliflower (Lg 16 oz)

$7.50

Roasted Cauliflower florets

House Fries

$4.50

Hand cut home fries tossed with parmesan and parsley

MEX - Charro Beans (16 oz)

$7.50

MEX - Charro Beans (XL 32 oz)

$18.00

Broccoli (XL 32 oz)

$12.50

Cauliflower (XL 32 oz)

$12.50

Roasted Cauliflower florets

Fries - Steak

Fries - Steak

$4.50

Potato Wedges, tossed in salt, pepper, parmesean cheese and parsley

MEX - Spanish Rice (16 oz)

$7.50

MEX - Spanish Rice (XL 32 oz)

$18.00

Bread Pack To Go (6 Slice)

$3.00

Brioche Bun

Bagged Chips

$2.00

BBQ Sauces Take Out

$1.00

Pickles, Onions, Sauce Take Out

$2.00

sweet, spicy, dill pickles pickled onions or fresh onions pickled jalapeno or fresh jalapeno

Family Packs To-Go

Family Packs

Pickles, onions, BBQ sauce included, utensils upon request.

Family Pack 2 Meat Combo

$89.00

Your choice of 2 pounds of meat with 2 one-quart sides. To go only.

Family Pack 3 Meat Combo

$126.00

Your choice of 3 pounds of meat with 3 one-quart sides. To go only.

Family Pack 4 Meat Combo

$179.00

Your choice of 4 pounds of meat with 4 one-quart sides. To go only.

Family Pack 5 Meat Combo

$239.00

Your choice of 5 pounds of meat with 5 one-quart sides. To go only.

Mexicue

Taco - Brisket (1)

$5.99Out of stock

Flour tortilla with brisket

Quesadilla - Brisket

$13.99

Brisket, Flour Tortilla, Sautéed Peppers + Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa

Tamale - Brisket (1)

$5.99Out of stock

Tostadas - Brisket (2)

$10.99Out of stock

Two Brisket Tostadas, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Galo, Cotija Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli

Nachos - Brisket

$13.99

Brisket, Tortilla Chips, Sautéed Peppers + Onions, Three-Cheese Cheddar, Jalapenos

Taco - Chicken (1)

$5.99Out of stock

Quesadilla - Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken, Flour Tortilla, Sautéed Peppers + Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa

Tamale - Chicken (1)

$5.99Out of stock

Tostadas - Chicken (2)

$10.99Out of stock

Two Chicken Tostadas, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Galo, Cotija Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli

Nachos - Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

Taco - Pork (1)

$5.99Out of stock

Quesadilla - Pork

$13.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork, Flour Tortilla, Sautéed Peppers + Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa

Tamale - Pork (1)

$5.99Out of stock

Tostadas - Pork (2)

$10.99Out of stock

Two Pork Tostadas, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Galo, Cotija Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli

Nachos - Pork

$13.99

Pulled Pork, Tortilla Chips, Sautéed Peppers + Onions, Three-Cheese Cheddar, Jalapenos

Flautas - Brisket (4)

$12.99Out of stock

Four Brisket Flautas, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli

Flautas - Chicken (4)

$12.99Out of stock

Four Chicken Flautas, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli

+ Single Tostada - Brisket

$5.99Out of stock

+ Single Tostada - Chicken

$5.99Out of stock

+ Single Tostada - Pork

$5.99Out of stock

Online Meat Selections

Meats Selections

Waygu Brisket

$16.99+

Roosewood Waygu Brisket

Prime Brisket

$15.99+

Doroc Pork Spare Ribs

$11.99+

Duroc Pork Butt

$11.99+

Turkey Breast

$12.99+Out of stock

Black Pepper Sausage link

$6.99

per link

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$6.99

per link

Burnt Ends Brisket

Burnt Ends Brisket

$7.49+

Burnt Ends Pork Belly

$7.49+

Bake Shop

Desserts

Warm Bread Pudding

Warm Bread Pudding

$5.99

Whiskey Bread Pudding with Raisins and Warm Whiskey Butter Sauce

Banofee

Banofee

$6.99

Banofee Banana and toffee

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$2.99

Ice Cream - Vanilla

Ice Cream - Cinnamon

$2.99

Ice Cream Cinnamon

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.49

Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with Sea Salt

Cookie - OAK'D Shortbread

Cookie - OAK'D Shortbread

$1.99

Classic Shortbread Cookie

Cookie - Molasses

$2.49

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.49

Cookie - Red Velvet

$2.49
Cookie - Brownie

Cookie - Brownie

$4.00

Decadent brownie with buttercream icing and chocolate drizzle

Cookies - Small

$1.50

Cookies - Macarons (3)

$6.00

Cake - Strawberry Delight

$4.99

Cake - Chocolate Flan

$3.99

Cake - Chocolate

$5.99

Cake - Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.99
Cake - Marbled Cheesecake

Cake - Marbled Cheesecake

$5.99

Marbled Cheesecake Topped with Fresh Berries

Cake - Red Velvet

$5.99

Cake - Slice

$5.99
Pie - Marco's Apple

Pie - Marco's Apple

$4.99

Apple Pie with Flaky Crust

Pie - Pecan

Pie - Pecan

$4.99

Homemade Pecan Pie with Flaky Crust

Pie - Smores

$4.99
Pie - Whiskey Buttermilk

Pie - Whiskey Buttermilk

$4.99

Whiskey Infused Buttermilk Chess Pie

Pie - Pumpkin

$4.99
Pie - Key Lime

Pie - Key Lime

$4.99

Housemade Apple Pie with Flaky Crust

Cupcake - Cheesecake

$3.99
Cupcake - Chocolate w/ Buttercream Frosting

Cupcake - Chocolate w/ Buttercream Frosting

$3.99

Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

Whole Cake

$49.00

Biscuit - Buttermilk

$2.49

Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit

Biscuit - Jalapeño Cheddar

$2.49

Homemade Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit

Muffin - Corn Bread

$1.00

Corn Bread

$3.25

N/A Beverage

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Mexican Coke Btl

$3.29

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.99

Jarritos Lime

$2.99

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.99

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.99

Ozarka Spring Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.99

Dublin Root Beer

$2.99

Dublin Cream Soda

$2.99

Dublin Cherry Limeade

$2.99

Dublin Red Creme Soda

$2.99

Alcohol Takeout

Bottled Beers

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Cocktails To-Go

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, and agave

Frozen Ranch Water

$8.00

Tequila, agave, lime juice, and topo chico

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Woodford reserve whiskey, simple syrup, orange bitters, angostura bitters, orange peel, and a cherry.

Adult Lemonade

$8.00

Vodka and lemonade

Ranch Water

$10.00

El Jimador, fresh lime, agave, topo chico, lime wedge

Seltzers

Canteen Ruby Red

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Topo Chico Tropical Mango

$5.00

Topo Chico Lemon Lime

$5.00

Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple

$5.00

Karbach Ranch Water Seltzer

$5.00

Canned Beers

Happy Hippie Honey Magnolia

$6.00

OHB Oktoberfest

$6.00

Party at the Moon Tower Happy Hippie

$6.00

All Good OHB

$6.00

Kolsch Ale

Eight

$6.00

Light Lager

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4525 Beltline Rd, Addison, TX 75001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria La Ventana - Addison
orange starNo Reviews
4180B Beltline Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Snuffers - Addison -
orange starNo Reviews
4180 Beltline Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
La Spiga Italian Bakery
orange star4.6 • 477
4203 Lindbergh Dr Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Table 13 - 4812 Belt Line Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4812 Belt Line Rd DALLAS, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Best Thai Signature - Addison
orange star4.5 • 3,702
4135 Belt Line Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Higuma Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
4135 Belt Line Rd Ste 100 Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Addison

Best Thai Signature - Addison
orange star4.5 • 3,702
4135 Belt Line Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Taste of Chicago - Addison
orange star4.5 • 1,331
14833 Midway Road Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
La Spiga Italian Bakery
orange star4.6 • 477
4203 Lindbergh Dr Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Addison
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (142 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston