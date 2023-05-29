Oak-D - Addison 4525 Beltline Rd
4525 Beltline Rd
Addison, TX 75001
Meat Plates
Combo Type
Sandwiches
OAK'D Sandwiches
Waygu Brisket Sandwich
Prime Brisket Sandwich
Prime Brisket slow roasted, chopped or sliced, served on a brioche bun
Chopped Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork served on a brioche bun
Sliced Sausage Sandwich
Sandwich & Some Lovin
Sandwich & Some Lovin Pulled Pork, Jalapeno cheese sausage, House bacon, Cole slaw
Governor Sandwich
The Governor Chopped Brisket, Candied Bacon, Sauteed Chilies, Onion Ring Nest, Creole Aioli
Texan Pork Sandwich
Tender pork, house bacon, shredded onion rings, chipotle aioli, on a brioche bun
Turkey Sandwich
Tender smoked turkey breast sliced on a brioche bun
Turkey BLT Sandwich
add bacon
Salads & Soups
Salads
Chopped Romaine Salad
OAKD bacon, roasted corn, avocado, radish, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, tortilla strips, black beans, pickled red onions choice of dressing
Baby Spinach Salad
Kale, Pink Grapefruit, Organic Apple, Red & Napa Cabbage, smoked almonds, dried cherries, quinoa, apple cider vinaigrette
Mixed Green Salad
Artisan mixed greens, cherry tomato, jicama, carrots, red bell, smoked almonds, Romano cheese
Sides
House Made Sides
BBQ Beans (Sm 8 oz)
slow cooked pinto beans with smoked brisket
Collard Greens (Sm 8 oz)
Braised greens made with smoked meat & chicken stock
Brussels Sprouts (Sm 8 oz)
Mix Veggie (Sm 8 oz)
Mac & Cheese (Sm 8 oz)
cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese
BBQ Beans (Lg 16 oz)
slow cooked pinto beans with smoked brisket
Collard Greens (Lg 16 oz)
Braised greens made with smoked meat & chicken stock
Brussels Sprouts (Lg 16 oz)
Mix Veggie (Lg 16 oz)
Mac & Cheese (Lg 16 oz)
cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese
BBQ Beans (XL 32 oz)
slow cooked pinto beans with smoked brisket
Collard Greens (XL 32 oz)
Braised greens made with smoked meat & chicken stock
Brussels Sprouts (XL 32 oz)
Mix Veggie (XL 32 oz)
Mac & Cheese (XL 32 oz)
cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese
Coleslaw (Sm 8 oz)
Jicama, napa cabbage, Bell Peppers, green onions, apple cider Vinaigrette
Potato Salad (Sm 8 oz)
petite new potatoes, mustard, green onion, mayo, eggs, parsley
Cucumber Salad (Sm 8 oz)
Orzo (Sm 8 oz)
Pasta Salad (Sm 8 oz)
Coleslaw (Lg 16 oz)
Napa cabbage, bell peppers, green onions, apple cider vinaigrette
Potato Salad (Lg 16 oz)
petite new potatoes, mustard, green onion, mayo, eggs, parsley
Cucumber Salad (Lg 16 oz)
Orzo (Lg 16 oz)
Pasta Salad (Lg 16 oz)
Coleslaw (XL 32 oz)
jicama, napa cabbage, bell peppers, green onions, apple cider vinaigrette
Potato Salad (XL 32 oz)
petite new potatoes, mustard, green onion, mayo, eggs, parsley
Cucumber Salad (XL 32 oz)
Orzo (XL 32 oz)
Pasta Salad (XL 32 oz)
Broccoli (Sm 8 oz)
Cauliflower (Sm 8 oz)
Roasted Cauliflower florets
Potato - Basic
Large Idaho potato cheese, sour cream, chives, butter and bacon on request
MEX - Charro Beans (8 oz)
MEX - Spanish Rice (8 oz)
Broccoli (Lg 16 oz)
Cauliflower (Lg 16 oz)
Roasted Cauliflower florets
House Fries
Hand cut home fries tossed with parmesan and parsley
MEX - Charro Beans (16 oz)
MEX - Charro Beans (XL 32 oz)
Broccoli (XL 32 oz)
Cauliflower (XL 32 oz)
Roasted Cauliflower florets
Fries - Steak
Potato Wedges, tossed in salt, pepper, parmesean cheese and parsley
MEX - Spanish Rice (16 oz)
MEX - Spanish Rice (XL 32 oz)
Bread Pack To Go (6 Slice)
Brioche Bun
Bagged Chips
BBQ Sauces Take Out
Pickles, Onions, Sauce Take Out
sweet, spicy, dill pickles pickled onions or fresh onions pickled jalapeno or fresh jalapeno
Family Packs To-Go
Family Packs
Family Pack 2 Meat Combo
Your choice of 2 pounds of meat with 2 one-quart sides. To go only.
Family Pack 3 Meat Combo
Your choice of 3 pounds of meat with 3 one-quart sides. To go only.
Family Pack 4 Meat Combo
Your choice of 4 pounds of meat with 4 one-quart sides. To go only.
Family Pack 5 Meat Combo
Your choice of 5 pounds of meat with 5 one-quart sides. To go only.
Mexicue
Taco - Brisket (1)
Flour tortilla with brisket
Quesadilla - Brisket
Brisket, Flour Tortilla, Sautéed Peppers + Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa
Tamale - Brisket (1)
Tostadas - Brisket (2)
Two Brisket Tostadas, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Galo, Cotija Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli
Nachos - Brisket
Brisket, Tortilla Chips, Sautéed Peppers + Onions, Three-Cheese Cheddar, Jalapenos
Taco - Chicken (1)
Quesadilla - Chicken
Chicken, Flour Tortilla, Sautéed Peppers + Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa
Tamale - Chicken (1)
Tostadas - Chicken (2)
Two Chicken Tostadas, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Galo, Cotija Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli
Nachos - Chicken
Taco - Pork (1)
Quesadilla - Pork
Pulled Pork, Flour Tortilla, Sautéed Peppers + Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa
Tamale - Pork (1)
Tostadas - Pork (2)
Two Pork Tostadas, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Galo, Cotija Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli
Nachos - Pork
Pulled Pork, Tortilla Chips, Sautéed Peppers + Onions, Three-Cheese Cheddar, Jalapenos
Flautas - Brisket (4)
Four Brisket Flautas, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli
Flautas - Chicken (4)
Four Chicken Flautas, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli
+ Single Tostada - Brisket
+ Single Tostada - Chicken
+ Single Tostada - Pork
Online Meat Selections
Meats Selections
Bake Shop
Desserts
Warm Bread Pudding
Whiskey Bread Pudding with Raisins and Warm Whiskey Butter Sauce
Banofee
Banofee Banana and toffee
Ice Cream - Vanilla
Ice Cream - Vanilla
Ice Cream - Cinnamon
Ice Cream Cinnamon
Cookie - Chocolate Chip
Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with Sea Salt
Cookie - OAK'D Shortbread
Classic Shortbread Cookie
Cookie - Molasses
Cookie - Oatmeal
Cookie - Red Velvet
Cookie - Brownie
Decadent brownie with buttercream icing and chocolate drizzle
Cookies - Small
Cookies - Macarons (3)
Cake - Strawberry Delight
Cake - Chocolate Flan
Cake - Chocolate
Cake - Pumpkin Cheesecake
Cake - Marbled Cheesecake
Marbled Cheesecake Topped with Fresh Berries
Cake - Red Velvet
Cake - Slice
Pie - Marco's Apple
Apple Pie with Flaky Crust
Pie - Pecan
Homemade Pecan Pie with Flaky Crust
Pie - Smores
Pie - Whiskey Buttermilk
Whiskey Infused Buttermilk Chess Pie
Pie - Pumpkin
Pie - Key Lime
Housemade Apple Pie with Flaky Crust
Cupcake - Cheesecake
Cupcake - Chocolate w/ Buttercream Frosting
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting
Whole Cake
Biscuit - Buttermilk
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit
Biscuit - Jalapeño Cheddar
Homemade Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit
Muffin - Corn Bread
Corn Bread
N/A Beverage
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Dr. Pepper Can
Sprite Can
Mexican Coke Btl
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Strawberry
Topo Chico
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Ozarka Spring Water
Red Bull
Dublin Root Beer
Dublin Cream Soda
Dublin Cherry Limeade
Dublin Red Creme Soda
Alcohol Takeout
Bottled Beers
Cocktails To-Go
Frozen Margarita
Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, and agave
Frozen Ranch Water
Tequila, agave, lime juice, and topo chico
Old Fashioned
Woodford reserve whiskey, simple syrup, orange bitters, angostura bitters, orange peel, and a cherry.
Adult Lemonade
Vodka and lemonade
Ranch Water
El Jimador, fresh lime, agave, topo chico, lime wedge
Seltzers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
