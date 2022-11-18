Restaurant header imageView gallery

OAK'D BBQ

205 Reviews

$$

5500 Greenville Ave

Dallas, TX 75206

Order Again

Popular Items

Black Pepper Sausage link
Prime Brisket
Mac N Cheese (small)

Salads

Chopped Romaine Salad

$8.99

OAKD bacon, roasted corn, avocado, radish, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, tortilla strips, black beans, pickled red onions choice of dressing

Organic Kale Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Kale, Pink Grapefruit, Organic Apple, Red & Napa Cabbage, smoked almonds, dried cherries, quinoa, apple cider vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

$8.99

Artisan mixed greens, cherry tomato, jicama, carrots, red bell, smoked almonds, Romano cheese

Large Quinoa Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Tri-colored quinoa, golden raisins, serrano peppers, shallots, smoked almonds, olive oil

OAK'D Sandwiches

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Slow roasted pork served on a brioche bun

Chopped Prime Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Prime Brisket slow roasted, served on a brioche bun

Sandwich & Some Lovin

Sandwich & Some Lovin

$14.99

Sandwich & Some Lovin Pulled Pork, Jalapeno cheese sausage, House bacon, Cole slaw

Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Choice of: Black Pepper Garlic or Jalapeno Cheddar Waygu Sausage served on a brioche bun

The Governor

$15.99

The Governor Chopped Brisket, Candied Bacon, Sauteed Chilies, Onion Ring Nest, Creole Aioli

Texan Pork Rib

$14.99

The Texan Pork Rib Sandwich Tender pork rib meat, house bacon, shredded onion rings, chiplotle aoili, on a brioche bun

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Tender smoked turkey breast sliced on a brioche bun

add bacon

$2.50

Waygu Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey BLT

$14.99Out of stock

House-made sides

Apple Cider Cole Slaw (large)

Apple Cider Cole Slaw (large)

$7.00

Napa cabbage, bell peppers, green onions, apple cider vinaigrette

Apple Cider Cole Slaw (small)

$4.00

Jicama, napa cabbage, Bell Peppers, green onions, apple cider Vinaigrette

Apple Cole Slaw (Quart)

$12.00

jicama, napa cabbage, bell peppers, green onions, apple cider vinaigrette

Baked Potato

$6.00Out of stock

Large Idaho potato cheese, sour cream, chives, butter and bacon on request

Braised Greens (Large, 8oz)

$7.00

Braised greens made with smoked meat & chicken stock

Braised Greens (Quart)

$12.00

Braised greens made with smoked meat & chicken stock

Braised Greens (Small)

$4.00

Braised greens made with smoked meat & chicken stock

Brussel Sprouts (Large)

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts (quart)

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts (Small)

$4.00

Cauliflower (Quart)

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower florets

Cauliflower Large

$7.00Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower florets

Caulifower (Small)

$4.00Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower florets

Central Texas Baked Beans (Quart)

$12.00

slow cooked pinto beans with smoked brisket

Central Texas Baked Beans (small)

$4.00

slow cooked pinto beans with smoked brisket

Central Texas Beans (large)

$7.00

slow cooked pinto beans with smoked brisket

Chips And Queso

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Hand cut home fries tossed with parmesan and parsley

Mac N Cheese (Large)

$7.00

cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese

Mac N Cheese (Quart)

$12.00

cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese

Mac N Cheese (small)

$4.00

cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese

Mix Veg Large

$7.00

Mix Veg QT

$12.00

Mix Veg Small

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Pickles & Onions & Sauce

$1.00

sweet, spicy, dill pickles pickled onions or fresh onions pickled jalapeno or fresh jalapeno

Potato Salad (Large)

$7.00

petite new potatoes, mustard, green onion, mayo, eggs, parsley

Potato Salad (Quart)

$12.00

petite new potatoes, mustard, green onion, mayo, eggs, parsley

Potato Salad (small)

$4.00

petite new potatoes, mustard, green onion, mayo, eggs, parsley

Qunioa (Large)

Qunioa (Large)

$7.00Out of stock

tri-colored quinoa, golden raisins, serrano peppers, cucumbers, smoked almonds, radish, lime juice, olive oil

Qunioa (Quart)

$12.00Out of stock

tri-colored quinoa, golden raisins, serrano peppers, cucumbers, smoked almonds, radish, lime juice, olive oil

Qunioa (small)

$4.00Out of stock

tri-colored quinoa, golden raisins, serrano peppers, cucumbers, smoked almonds, radish, lime juice, olive oil

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$4.00

Potato Wedges, tossed in salt, pepper, parmesean cheese and parsley

Cucumber Salad Sm

$4.00

Cucumber Salad Lg

$7.00

BBQ To-Go

$3.50Out of stock

Cucumber Salad Qt

$12.00

Side Chips Doritos &lays

$2.00

Bread Pack To Go

$4.00Out of stock

Orzo Salad (small)

$4.00Out of stock

Orzo Salad (large)

$7.00Out of stock

Orzo Salad (quart)

$12.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad (small)

$4.00

Pasta Salad (large)

$7.00

Pasta Salad (quart)

$12.00

Broccoli (small)

$4.00

Broccoli (large)

$7.00

Broccoli (quart)

$12.00

Desserts

Banofee

Banofee

$6.99

Banofee Banana and toffee

Bread Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.49
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Ice Cream - Cinnamon

$2.99

Ice Cream Cinnamon

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$2.99

Ice Cream - Vanilla

Marco's Apple Pie

Marco's Apple Pie

$4.99
OAK'D Shortbread

OAK'D Shortbread

$1.99

Pecan Pie slice

$4.99

Smores Pie

$4.99

Whiskey Pie

$4.99

Coconut Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Key Lime PIe Slice

$4.99

Cake Slice

$5.99

Strawberry Delight

$4.99Out of stock

Chocolate Flan Cake

$3.99

Corn Bread Muffin

$1.00Out of stock

Cookies Small

$1.50

Jalapeno Bread

$1.50Out of stock

Corn Bread

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Cupcake

$3.99

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$2.99

Coke Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite Can

$1.50

Ozarka Spring Water

$1.00

Dublin Root Beer

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.25

Dublin Cream Soda

$2.99

Dublin Cherry Limeade

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.99

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Dublin Red Creme Soda

$2.99

Jarritos Lime

$2.99

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.99

Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00Out of stock

Family Packs

Pickles, onions, BBQ sauce included, utensils upon request.

Family Pack 2 Meat Combo

$89.00

2 lb meat 2 Qt sides

Family Pack 3 Meat Combo

$126.00

3 lb meat 3 Qt sides

Family Pack 4 Meat Combo

$179.00

4 lb meat 4 Qt sides

Family Pack 5 Meat Combo

$239.00

5 lbs of meat 5 Qt sides

Meats Selections

Black Pepper Sausage link

$5.99

per link

Burnt Ends Brisket

Burnt Ends Brisket

$7.49+Out of stock

Burnt Ends Pork Belly

$7.49+Out of stock

Doroc Pork Spare Ribs

$11.99+

Duroc Pork Butt

$11.99+

Prime Brisket

$15.99+

Rosewood Wagyu Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$5.99

per link

Rosewood Waygu Brisket

$16.99+

Roosewood Waygu Brisket

Turkey Breast

$12.99+Out of stock

Bottled Beers

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Cocktails To-Go

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, and agave

Frozen Ranch Water

$10.00Out of stock

Tequila, agave, lime juice, and topo chico

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Woodford reserve whiskey, simple syrup, orange bitters, angostura bitters, orange peel, and a cherry.

Adult Lemonade

$10.00

Vodka and lemonade

Ranch Water

$8.00

El Jimador, fresh lime, agave, topo chico, lime wedge

Seltzers

Canteen Ruby Red

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Topo Chico Tropical Mango

$5.00

Topo Chico Lemon Lime

$5.00

Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple

$5.00

Karbach Ranch Water Seltzer

$5.00

Canned Beers

Happy Hippie Honey Magnolia

$6.00

OHB Oktoberfest

$6.00

Party at the Moon Tower Happy Hippie

$6.00

All Good OHB

$6.00

Kolsch Ale

Eight

$6.00

Light Lager

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Burger Type

Oakd Burger

$14.99

Bacon Blue Burger

$12.99

Build Your Own

$10.99

Turkey Burger

$9.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to OAK’D, located in Dallas’ Old Town where we proudly serve hand-crafted Texas BBQ. Our brisket is an art form all its own, infused with the vanilla-tinged flavor of Texas Post OAK smoke and cradled in a peppery bark. Our brisket isn’t the only thing that’s unbelievable here, so is each item else on our chef-driven menu. Everything from our scratch kitchen is locally and regionally sourced; flavored just right, no matter what’s in season. From the wide variety of perfectly smoked meats to our gourmet sides and homemade ice cream, biscuits and pies, there’s something for everyone here at OAK’D.

Website

Location

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

