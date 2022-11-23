Oak Deli & Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood Deli and Brewery with focus towards sourcing the best products for your family. Including Organic, Natural, Nitrate Free, and Locally soured when possible.
Location
1101 H Street Unit #3, Arcada, CA 95521
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mazzotti's Ristorante Italiano - 773 8th Street
No Reviews
773 8th Street Arcata, CA 95521
View restaurant
Smokin' Barrels Burgers & BBQ - 1095 South Fortuna Boulevard
No Reviews
1095 South Fortuna Boulevard Fortuna, CA 95540
View restaurant