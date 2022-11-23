Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oak Deli & Brewery

1101 H Street Unit #3

Arcada, CA 95521

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
The Tony

Sandwhiches

The Tony

$15.99

Club Sammy

$15.99

The Hot Chick

$14.99

Vegetarian Bliss

$14.99

Classic BLT

$9.99

Brie & Prosciutto

$15.99

Croque Monsiuer

$9.99

Oak Reuban

$13.99

The Cowboy

$13.99

Build Your Own

$12.99

Salads

B's Caesar

$12.99

Spun Goat

$12.99

Humboldt Caprese

$11.99

Highway COBBery

$16.99

Medeteranian

$11.99

Sweet Chicken

$12.99

Basic House

$7.99

Build Your Own Salad

$12.99

Combos

Sandwich n Salad

$14.99

Sandwich n Soup

$14.99

Salad n Soup

$14.99

Charcuterie Boards

The Greek

$26.00+

The Italian

$26.00+

The French

$26.00+

The German

$26.00+

Lighter Fare

Bratwurst w/ Kraut & Suace

$8.99

Salted Preztel & Dipping Sauce

$6.99

Salted Pretzel With Beer Cheese

$7.99

Prosciutto & Seasonal Fruit

$7.99

Single Taco

$3.00

2 Taco Order

$5.00

Deli Case & Sides

Side of Meat

$3.00

Side of Cheese

$3.00

Green Olives

$3.00

Kalamata Olives

$3.00

Cherry Peppers

$2.00

Dolmas

$2.00

Dill Pickle

$2.00

Boulder Chips

$2.75

House-Made Hummus

$3.00

House-Made Tatziki

$3.00

Sliced Brio Baguette

$3.00

Fruit

$2.00

Cornichons

$2.00

Soups

Soup Du Jour (Meat)

$4.99+

Soup Du Jour (Vegetarian)

$4.99+

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Panini

$6.99

Kids Almond Butter n Jelly

$6.99

Kids Shark Board

$9.99

Desserts

Baklava

$3.00

Italian Gelato

$4.00

Organic Root Beer Gelato Float

$6.00

Affogato w/ Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Beer

La Roja (Mex Red)

$6.00

Oak Xtra Pale Ale

$6.00

Oak IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Founders Oktoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Seasonal Ipa 7%

$7.00Out of stock

House 1/2 Pour

$4.00

Guest 1/2 Pour

$5.00

Happy Hour House

$5.00

Happy Hour Guest

$6.00

Happy Hour House Pitcher

$20.00

Happy Hour Guest Pitcher

$24.00

Pitcher House

$22.00

Guest Pitcher

$26.00

Canning Fee

$1.00

Growler Purchase

$10.00

Growler Fill

$20.00

Oak-tober

$6.00

Citra Vienna

$6.00

Hazy Pilz

$6.00

Wine

Acrobat (Pinot Gris)

$9.00+Out of stock

Chalk Hill (Chardonnay)

$11.00+Out of stock

Coppola (Chardonnay)

$11.00+

Gentil Hugel (Alsace)

$14.00+

Hanna (Sauvignon)

$11.00+Out of stock

Kung Fu Girl (Riesling)

$7.00+Out of stock

Il Bastardo (Dry Red)

$8.00+

Kenwood (Merlot)

$9.00+

Meiomi (Pinot Noir)

$15.00+

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Tormaresca

$10.00+

Briceland Rose

$12.00+Out of stock

Coppola (Rose)

$11.00+Out of stock

Hidden Stache (Rose)

$7.00+

Cupcake (Procescco)

$10.00+Out of stock

Freixenet (Negro Brut)

$10.00+Out of stock

Mumm Nappa (Brut)

$16.00+Out of stock

Mimosa Freixenet

$11.00+Out of stock

Mimosa Mumm

$17.00+Out of stock

Cider

Golden State Dry Cider 6.3%

$7.00

Non-alchoholic

Hand-mixed Organic Soda

$2.75

Rootbeer, Lemongrass, Cola

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.00+

Orange Spritzer

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$1.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Espresso Bar

Espresso Shot

$2.75+

Americano

$3.25+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00

Espresso Sprtiz

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Deli and Brewery with focus towards sourcing the best products for your family. Including Organic, Natural, Nitrate Free, and Locally soured when possible.

Location

1101 H Street Unit #3, Arcada, CA 95521

Directions

