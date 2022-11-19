A map showing the location of Oak & Ember Kosher SteakhouseView gallery
Steakhouses

Oak & Ember Kosher Steakhouse

No reviews yet

7600 West Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Asparagus Soup
Steak Salad
Short Rib

Starters

Asparagus Soup

$12.00

butternut squash, cauliflower, basil, pastrami bacon crumble

Beef Tartar

$22.00

cured egg yolk, crostini

Chicken N Waffle

$18.00

avocado cream, watermelon radish, yuzu glaze

Wagyu Spring Rolls

$18.00

shaved scallion, hoison ponzu sauce

Liver Mousse

$22.00

chicken liver, cherry geleé, parsley salad, crostini, cornichons

Miso Honey Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

roasted, pastrami bacon, miso honey glaze, pistachio crumble

O&E Slider

$24.00

smoked chicken, lamb bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, truffle aioli, homemade barbeque sauce

Short Rib Gnocchi

$24.00

petite mushroom, demi glaze, truffle

Watermelon Tuna Crudo

$18.00

avocado , mango, crispy shallot

Salad

Spring Salad

$22.00

mixed greens, radicchio, pear, grilled mango, radish, blood orange, dried cherries, candied pecans, mango basil vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$38.00

skirt steak, spring mix, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, crispy shallots, dijon balsamic vinaigrette

Truffle Caesar Salad

$22.00

Steak

Ribeye

$66.00

16 oz. pan seared, garlic

Hangar

$55.00

10 oz. pan seared, garlic, thyme

Pepper Crusted

$62.00

10 oz. center cut, mushroom medley

Filet

$58.00

10 oz. pan seared, garlic, thyme

Bone-In Ribeye

$90.00

24 oz. pan seared, garlic, sautéed mushrooms

Butcher's Cut

$78.00

Chef Platter

$195.00

Entrees

Short Rib

$60.00

braised, mashed potatoes, wild mushrooms, demi-glaze

Duck Breast

$56.00Out of stock

pan roasted, port cherry sauce, parsnip purée, broccolini

Chilean Sea Bass

$53.00

celery root purée, miso glaze, sautéed spinach, sweet potatoe crisp

Lamb Chops

$86.00

herb crusted, haricot vert, sweet potato purée

Mushroom Ravioli

$38.00

house made ravioli, mushroom, spinach, sage ber blanc

Veal Chop

$72.00Out of stock

The Oak Duet

$86.00

Procini Rubbed Chicken

$45.00

A La Carte

Sautéed Mushrooms

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$12.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$12.00

Broccolini

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Garlic Potato Gratin

$12.00

Truffled Rainbow Carrots

$12.00Out of stock

Cream Corn Brulee

Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Snapple

$4.00

Diet Snapple

$4.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Bread Pudding Soufflé

$18.00

chocolate bobka, chocolate chips, mint leaf, whipped cream

creme de la crisp

$16.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$15.00

lychee sorbet, french macaroon, fresh berries, mint

Apple Cobbler

$16.00

apple peach strudel, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon crumble, caramel drizzle

Grand Finale

$70.00

PB Dome

$16.00Out of stock

Features

Mediterranean Filet

$48.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$55.00

Starters

Beetroot MD

Truffle Caesar MD

Entree

Hanger MD

$85.00

Black Cod MD

$85.00

Dessert

Hazelnut Mousse tart MD

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7600 West Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
