Oak Grove Market

38184 Hwy 42

Prairieville, LA 70769

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Brickfired Wings (5)
Classic With Cheese

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Red Sauce, 3 cheese blend

Pepperoni

$8.99

Red Sauce, pepperoni and cheese

Supreme

$10.99

Red Sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, cheese

Sausage

$8.99

Red Sauce, sausage and cheese

Veggie

$8.99

Red Sauce, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushroom, cheese

The Grunyon

$10.99

White Sauce, Veron's green onion sausage, shredded parmesan cheese, green onions

The Rooster

$10.99

BBQ sauce, rotisserie chicken, shredded sharp cheddar

The Porker

$10.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, hot honey drizzle

The Ragin' Cajun

$10.99

Red Sauce, sliced boudin, Verons green onion sausage, rotisserie chicken, pulled pork, hot smoked sausage, pepper jelly drizzle

The Oak Grove Special

$10.99

Red Sauce, pepperoni, sausage, rotisserie chicken, jalapenos, pineapple

The Carnivore

$10.99

Red Sauce, pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, rotisserie chicken

The Sasquatch

$10.99

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, 3 Cheese Blend

The Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

White Sauce, rotisserie chicken, bacon, banana peppers, 3 cheese blend, buffalo sauce drizzle

PoBoys

The Classic

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, or Roast Beef

Classic With Cheese

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, or Roast Beef

The Yard Bird

$7.99

House Rotisserie Chicken, Provolone

The Big Meaty

$7.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Ham, Rotisserie Chicken, Turkey, Provolone

Oak Grove Club

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, American Cheese

The Oak Grove (OG) Chicken Salad

$7.99

House Made Chicken Salad

The Tony Montana (Classic Cuban)

$7.99

Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Pickles

Wings

Brickfired Wings (10)

$12.99

Brickfired Wings (5)

$6.99

Salads

Hail Caesar

$5.99

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onions, Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheese

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

38184 Hwy 42, Prairieville, LA 70769

