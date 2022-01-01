Main picView gallery

OAK 40 Broadway

40 Broadway

Hanover, PA 17331

Order Again

SNACKS & BITES

HOUSE MARINATED OLIVE

$4.00

AMERICAN PROSCIUTTO

$8.00

HOUSE-MADE SEASONAL PICKLES

$5.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA & SPICY TOMATO SAUCE

$10.00

BEFORE THE MEAL

GRILLED BREAD

$10.00

roasted zucchini & tomato, basil, ricotta

CALAMARI SALAD

$12.00

calamari, artichoke, potato, olive, lemon

SHELLFIX MIXED FRY

$14.00

crispy shrimp & squid, aioli, lemon

CHILLED CORN SOUP

$8.00

sweet corn, roasted summer vegetables, blue crab, olive oil

ZUCCHINI BLOSSOMS

$12.00

crispy mozzarella stuffed zucchini blossoms

EAT YOUR VEGETABLES

SEASONAL MIXED GREENS

$10.00

leafy greens in house vinaigrette

OAK CHOPPED

$12.00

greens, radishes, salami, chickpeas, provolone, olives, Italian vinaigrette

ARUGULA & FENNEL

$12.00

arugula, fennel, orange, olive, red wine vinaigrette

SWEET CORN POLENTA

$12.00

warm creamy summer corn, scallions, chive

ROASTED VEGETABLES

$14.00

seasonal wood roasted & marinated mixed vegetables

SUMMER TOMATO

$14.00

heirloom tomato, cucumber, onion, grilled bread, basil, house vinaigrette

OAK PIZZA

MARGHERITA

$12.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

PARMA

$15.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, America prosciutto, arugula, red wine vinaigrette

BEE STING

$15.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, spicy chili, olive oil, spicy salami, basil, honey

FUNGHI

$16.00

taleggio crema, roast onion, roast mushroom, garlic, chive, lemon

SWEET ONION

$14.00

taleggio crema, smoked mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, roast onion, fennel sausage

BIANCA VERDE

$14.00

cream, parmesan, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, garlic, chili, basil, olive

FROM THE GRILL

HALF CHICKEN

$18.00

roasted summer squash, onion, potatoes

OAK STEAK

$24.00

lemon & herb sauce, crispy bread crumbs

PORK CHOP

$20.00

grilled summer peachs & rosemary

SWORDFISH SKEWER

$24.00

marinated sweet & spicy peppers, mit

SOMETHING SWEET

VANILLA CUSTARD

$8.00

buttermilk custard, peaches, sweet balsamic, mint

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$8.00

olive oil cake, vanilla sauce

SWEET CORN PUDDING

$10.00

fresh corn pudding, blueberry marmalade

GELATO

$8.00

bowl of house made gelato

STRAWBERRY ALMOND TART

$10.00

fresh straberry, almond crust, vanilla sauce

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00

molten chocolate cake, pistachio gelato

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINKS

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

fresh brewed tea, sweet or unsweet

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood restaurant in downtown Hanover with a passion for wood-fired cooking.

Location

40 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331

Directions

