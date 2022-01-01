Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oak Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1100 S Coast Hwy #202

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN SAND
SPARE RIBS
CHOPPED SALAD

L SHAREABLE

SPARE RIBS

$17.49

MEATBALLS

$16.22

CEVICHE

$19.65

BURRATA

$17.22

ARTICHOKE

$17.80

TUNA TACO

$16.22

CHARCUTERIE

$23.22

CAULIFLOWER

$16.45

KUNG PAO BROCCOLI

$14.22

ROASTED CORN

$11.35

MAC & CHEESE

$16.49

FRENCH FRIES

$11.22

L SALAD & SOUP

CHOPPED SALAD

$14.22

CAESAR SALAD

$13.35

LAGUNIAN

$20.49

TOMATO SOUP

$11.22

CLAM CHOWDER

$12.35

L TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$18.35

STEAK TACOS

$25.35

BACON TACOS

$20.22

MUSHROOM TACO

$16.22

L PLATES

CURRY

$20.85

BBQ CHICKEN

$25.59

SHRIMP PASTA

$24.35

SALMON

$30.69

L SANDWICH

BURGER

$18.35

CHICKEN SAND

$16.22

CAPRESE WRAP

$15.35

AHI WRAP

$19.59

CUBAN

$17.59

L OYSTER

6 OAK OYSTERS

$21.35

12 OAK OYSTERS

$38.22

6 OYSTERS

$20.22

12 OYSTERS

$37.92

Hot Beverages

Cappucino

$7.50

Coffee

$5.00

Espresso Double

$7.00

Espresso Single

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Hot Tea

$6.00

Latte

$7.50

Cold Beverages

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Berry Lemonade

$6.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Gingerale

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pelligrino

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$4.50

AHI TUNA WRAP BOX

AHI TUNA WRAP BOX

AHI TUNA WRAP BOX

$47.00

2 AHI TUNA WRAPS 2 CHOPPED SALADS 2 POTATO CHIP BAGS 1 SHARABLE SIDE PICKLED VEGGIES 1 SHARABLE SIDE MIXED BERRIES 2 GRANOLA BARS

BURGER BOX

BURGER BOX

BURGER BOX

$60.00

2 OAK BURGERS 2 SIDES FRIES 2 SIDE ROASTED CORN 2 MIXED GREEN SALADS 1 SHARABLE SIDE PICKLED VEGGIES 1 SHARABLE SIDE MIXED BERRIES 1 SHARABLE SIDE WHIPPED CREAM 2 CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

KIDS BOX

TOGO KID PB & J BOX X1

TOGO KID PB & J BOX X1

$7.50

1 PB & J SANDWICH CARROTS WITH RANCH GOLDFISH CRACKERS MIXED BERRIES WHIPPED CREAM ORGANIC JUICE BOX

TOGO KID PB & J BOX X2

TOGO KID PB & J BOX X2

$15.00

2 PB & J SANDWICHES 2 CARROTS WITH RANCH 2 GOLDFISH CRACKERS 1 SHARABLE SIZE MIXED BERRIES 1 SHARABLE SIZE WHIPPED CREAM 2 ORGANIC JUICE BOXES

CAPRESE BOX (Copy)

CAPRESE BOX

$46.00

2 CAPRESE SANDWICHES 2 SMALL SUMMER SALADS 2 BAGS POTATO CHIPS 1 SHAREABLE SIDE PICKLED VEGGIES 1 SHAREABLE SIDE FRUIT 2 GRANOLA BARS

RED WINE TOGO

TOGO MARTIN PINOT

$40.00

TOGO JUGGERNAUT CABERNET

$40.00

TOGO AUSTIN HOPE CAB

$70.00

TOGO COLUME ESTATE MALBEC

$45.00

TOGO RABBLE ZIN

$45.00

WHITE WINE TOGO

TOGO TALBOT CHARDONNAY

$40.00

TOGO JOEL GOTT GRIGIO

$40.00

TOGO WHITEHAVEN SAV BLANC

$40.00

TOGO CAMPS ROSE

$40.00

LARGE BATCH COCKTAIL

LARGE BRAH BERRY

$50.00

LARGE HEATWAVE

$50.00

LARGE MARGARITA

$50.00

LARGE MELON MOJITO

$50.00

1/2 GALLON STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$17.00

AHI TUNA WRAP BOX

AHI TUNA WRAP BOX

AHI TUNA WRAP BOX

$47.00

2 AHI TUNA WRAPS 2 CHOPPED SALADS 2 POTATO CHIP BAGS 1 SHARABLE SIDE PICKLED VEGGIES 1 SHARABLE SIDE MIXED BERRIES 2 GRANOLA BARS

BURGER BOX

BURGER BOX

BURGER BOX

$60.00

2 OAK BURGERS 2 SIDES FRIES 2 SIDE ROASTED CORN 2 MIXED GREEN SALADS 1 SHARABLE SIDE PICKLED VEGGIES 1 SHARABLE SIDE MIXED BERRIES 1 SHARABLE SIDE WHIPPED CREAM 2 CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

KIDS BOX

TOGO KID PB & J BOX X1

TOGO KID PB & J BOX X1

$7.50

1 PB & J SANDWICH CARROTS WITH RANCH GOLDFISH CRACKERS MIXED BERRIES WHIPPED CREAM ORGANIC JUICE BOX

TOGO KID PB & J BOX X2

TOGO KID PB & J BOX X2

$15.00

2 PB & J SANDWICHES 2 CARROTS WITH RANCH 2 GOLDFISH CRACKERS 1 SHARABLE SIZE MIXED BERRIES 1 SHARABLE SIZE WHIPPED CREAM 2 ORGANIC JUICE BOXES

CAPRESE BOX

CAPRESE BOX

$46.00

2 CAPRESE SANDWICHES 2 SMALL SUMMER SALADS 2 BAGS POTATO CHIPS 1 SHAREABLE SIDE PICKLED VEGGIES 1 SHAREABLE SIDE FRUIT 2 GRANOLA BARS

GIRLS NIGHT DRINKS

DOWN & DIRTY

$8.00

SPILL COSMO

$8.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$10.00

DEE O DOUBLE GEE

$10.00

GL THE PALE ROSE

$13.00

BTL THE PALE ROSE

$55.00

GL ROMBAUER CHARD

$19.00

BTL ROMBAUER CHARD

$75.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

California comfort cuisine in the comfort of your home.

Website

Location

1100 S Coast Hwy #202, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

-- Ristorante Rumari --
orange star4.7 • 1,479
1826 S. Coast Hwy Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Penguin Cafe
orange star3.7 • 629
981 S. Coast Hwy Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
La Sirena Grill - Downtown Laguna Beach
orange star4.2 • 793
347 Mermaid Street Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Lumberyard Restaurant - Laguna Beach
orange starNo Reviews
384 Forest Ave. #10 Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Slice Pizza and Beer
orange starNo Reviews
477 Forest Ave. Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Zinc Cafe & Market - Laguna Beach
orange star4.4 • 2,061
350 Ocean Avenue Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laguna Beach

Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Laguna Boat Canyon
orange star4.7 • 2,153
610 N Coast Hwy #102 Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Zinc Cafe & Market - Laguna Beach
orange star4.4 • 2,061
350 Ocean Avenue Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Brussels Bistro Laguna Beach
orange star4.7 • 1,943
222 Forest Ave. Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
-- Ristorante Rumari --
orange star4.7 • 1,479
1826 S. Coast Hwy Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna Beach
orange star4.1 • 1,382
1305 S Coast Hwy Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
La Sirena Grill - South Laguna
orange star4.2 • 793
30862 South Coast Hwy Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laguna Beach
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dana Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston