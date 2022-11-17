Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oak Pizzeria Napoletana

147 Reviews

$$

523 Warren St

Hudson, NY 12534

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Paulista
Mushroom

Plates

Antipasti for sharing

Wood Roasted Olives

$7.00

Marinated with fennel seeds, orange peel and olive oil. Roasted to order in the wood fired oven

Green Salad

$8.00

Mix greens with red wine vinaigrette

Carrots

$10.00

Roasted and marinated carrots, frisée and goat cheese.

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Slightly pickled broccoli rabe with chili flakes, potatoes, shaved fennel

Burrata

$15.00Out of stock

Italian soft, buttery type of fresh mozzarella served with sea salt, Sicilian olive oil and our wood fired bread. *Pasteurized cow's milk cheese*

Kale & Bean Soup

$10.00

In prosciutto broth. Not Vegetarian! Serving: 12oz

Spanish Sardines

$11.00

Marinated Spanish sardines served with lemon and our wood fired sourdough bread

Octopus

$12.00

Slow cooked in the wood fired oven. Served with roasted squash, pickled pearl onions, black olives

Prosciutto di Parma

$12.00

18 month-old prosciutto. DOP. Sliced to order and served with our own wood-fired bread

Pizza (12" size)

Marinara

Marinara

$10.00
Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella di Buffala. A Classic!

Oak

Oak

$14.00

Tomato, Anchovies,Black Olives, Chili Flakes, Oregano

Bianca

Bianca

$16.00

Basil, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Chili Flakes

Mushroom

Mushroom

$16.00

Tomato, Mushrooms, Capers, Oregano, Garlic, Parmesan

Paulista

Paulista

$18.00

Tomato, Calabrese Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onions

Clam

Clam

$19.00

Fresh NE Clams, Garlic, Chili Flakes, Parmesan. *This pizza can't be made without Parmesan*

check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A Southern Italian eatery serving traditional Neapolitan pizzas, seasonal antipasti to share and unique wines.

523 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

