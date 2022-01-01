Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oak + Rowan

1,615 Reviews

$$$

321 A street

Boston, MA 02210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Symbolism of Oak: Strength, Growth, Endurance Symbolism of Rowan: Power, Vision, Mystery These attributes struck a chord with Restaurateur Nancy Batista Caswell when she discovered 321 A St. Oak + Rowan, a 150-seat restaurant nestled in Boston’s historic Fort Point Channel, reminded Caswell of the lofty tree tops and youthful excitement of a tree house. The menu celebrates all things land + sea; with an emphasis on prime steak, locally sourced fish and oysters, sustainable caviar, handmade pasta and alluring desserts. All of this is executed to tell the story of our farmers, artisans, foragers and winemakers in a very personal way. We invite you to dine with us in a space embellished with distinct lighting, a sleek 22-seat bar and 2 private dining rooms, all secure under lofty ceilings reminiscent of those childhood tree houses. Our commitment at Oak + Rowan is to provide a atmosphere unlike no other, just as if we invited you into our home.

Location

321 A street, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

Gallery
Oak + Rowan image
Oak + Rowan image
Oak + Rowan image

Similar restaurants in your area

Row 34 Boston
orange star4.7 • 1,519
383 CONGRESS ST Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
LoLa 42 | Seaport
orange star4.4 • 2,127
22 Liberty St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Serafina - Boston Seaport
orange starNo Reviews
11 Fan Pier Boulevard Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Seaport
orange star4.5 • 324
57 Boston Wharf Road Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
orange starNo Reviews
12 Farnsworth Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
The Barking Crab
orange star3.6 • 4,308
88 Sleeper St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Sportello
orange star4.4 • 4,264
348 Congress Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Trillium Brewing - Fort Point
orange star4.4 • 2,243
50 Thomson Place Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
LoLa 42 | Seaport
orange star4.4 • 2,127
22 Liberty St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Menton
orange star4.4 • 1,575
354 Congress Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Row 34 Boston
orange star4.7 • 1,519
383 CONGRESS ST Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
State Street Provisions
orange star4.3 • 1,195
255 State Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston