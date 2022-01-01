Restaurant info

Symbolism of Oak: Strength, Growth, Endurance Symbolism of Rowan: Power, Vision, Mystery These attributes struck a chord with Restaurateur Nancy Batista Caswell when she discovered 321 A St. Oak + Rowan, a 150-seat restaurant nestled in Boston’s historic Fort Point Channel, reminded Caswell of the lofty tree tops and youthful excitement of a tree house. The menu celebrates all things land + sea; with an emphasis on prime steak, locally sourced fish and oysters, sustainable caviar, handmade pasta and alluring desserts. All of this is executed to tell the story of our farmers, artisans, foragers and winemakers in a very personal way. We invite you to dine with us in a space embellished with distinct lighting, a sleek 22-seat bar and 2 private dining rooms, all secure under lofty ceilings reminiscent of those childhood tree houses. Our commitment at Oak + Rowan is to provide a atmosphere unlike no other, just as if we invited you into our home.