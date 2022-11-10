Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Oak

553 Reviews

$$

3019 Beacon Ave S

Seattle, WA 98144

Order Again

Popular Items

Minimum Wage Burger
Oak Bacon Cheeseburger
Fried Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad

Burgers & Sandwiches

Minimum Wage Burger

Minimum Wage Burger

$16.00

1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), served with arugula, tomato, onion, & our house-made chipotle aioli (CBGB sauce) *available GF * Overtime your burger with a double patty!

Overtime Burger Special

$22.00

Oak Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.50

1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), Tillamook aged white cheddar, smoked bacon, home-made caramelized onions, served with arugula, tomato, onion, CBGB sauce *available GF, *available vegan

Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Draper Valley organic, cage-free breast with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, & pepper jack cheese, arugula, chimichurri sauce & mayo

Grilled Cheese Plus

$15.00

Made with Tillamook aged white cheddar and a tomato slice, with a choice of Belgian-stlye fries or tossed greens. Served with a pickle spear.

Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich

Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles

Vegan Phish Witch Sandwich

$16.00

Tindle vegan patty, smothered with our house-made vegan dill & caper tartar sauce (*contains cashews), with sliced pickles, and our house-made pepperoncini coleslaw, served on a bun. Served with your choice of side

Vegan Bacon Cheese Field Burger

$18.00

Vegan Field burger patty, creamy cheddar-style vegan cheese, maple smoked tofu bacon, home-made caramelized onions, served with arugula, tomato, onion, vegan CBGB sauce

Vegan Field Burger

$16.00

Vegan burger patty made of barley, fresh carrots & celery, served with arugula, tomato, onion & a vegan version of our CBGB sauce

Vegan Grilled Cheez Plus

$15.00

Made with creamy cheddar-style vegan cheese and a tomato slice, with a choice of Belgian-stlye fries or tossed greens. Served with a pickle spear.

Vegan Chimichurri "Chicken" Sandwich

$16.00

Rebellyous faux fried "chicken" patty with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, & vegan mozzarella cheese, arugula, chimichurri sauce & vegenaise

Poblano Burger

$18.00

Grilled poblano pepper, pepperjack cheese, chipotle garlic aioli, with tomato, onion, and arugula. ***Vegan version available with vegan mozzarella cheese and vegan fieldroast patty

VEGAN Poblano Burger

$18.00

Fieldroast patty, Grilled poblano pepper, vegan cheese slice, chipotle garlic aioli, with tomato, onion, and arugula.

VEGAN BBQ Chik'n Sandwich Special

$16.00

Vegan Menu

VEGAN Buff Goat VEGAN

$17.00

VEGAN Oak Salad

$15.00

VEGAN Beet Salad

$15.00

Vegan Field Burger

$16.00

Vegan burger patty made of barley, fresh carrots & celery, served with arugula, tomato, onion & a vegan version of our CBGB sauce

Vegan Phish Witch Sandwich

$16.00

Tindle vegan patty, smothered with our house-made vegan dill & caper tartar sauce (*contains cashews), with sliced pickles, and our house-made pepperoncini coleslaw, served on a bun. Served with your choice of side

Vegan Bacon Cheese Field Burger

$18.00

Vegan Field burger patty, creamy cheddar-style vegan cheese, maple smoked tofu bacon, home-made caramelized onions, served with arugula, tomato, onion, vegan CBGB sauce

Vegan Grilled Cheez Plus

$15.00

Made with creamy cheddar-style vegan cheese and a tomato slice, with a choice of Belgian-stlye fries or tossed greens. Served with a pickle spear.

Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie

Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie

$14.00

A home-made vegan pot pie made with Italian roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, potatoes, peas & carrots

Vegan BBQ Chicken Slider

$7.00

One Vegan BBQ pulled jack fruit slider topped with Oak's coleslaw and famous BBQ sauce - order as many as you want!

Vegan Fries Small Plate, Sub Veganaise

$8.50

Our Belgian-style fries, served with side of Veganaise.

Vegan 'Chicken' Tenders

$10.00

Vegan plant-based tenders from Rebellyous are breaded and fried to a delicious golden brown, served with Oak's house-made vegan BBQ sauce

Curried Chickpeas

Curried Chickpeas

$7.00

Fried garbanzo beans tossed in a curry spice blend, topped with chimichurri sauce

Brussel Sprouts Plate

$9.50

Fried Brussel Sprouts lightly tossed in rosemary with our maple balsamic reduction *GF, *available vegan

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

$6.00

Tossed Greens

$9.00

Small plate of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, house-made roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with our house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing *GF, vegan

VEGAN Version of Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad

$17.00

Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and Oak's croutons topped with fried and Rebellyous' plant-based vegan chicken *contains cashews

Oak Cupcake v

$8.25

Oak's vegan version of a classic Hostess cupcake. Baked in-house, Vegan, AND delicious!

Bourbon Apple Crumble v

$9.25

Baked in-house, Vegan, AND delicious!

Oak's Big Cookie v

$5.50

Baked in-house, Vegan, AND delicious!

Sharing Plates & Snacks

Fries Small Plate

$8.00

Oak’s Belgian style hand-cut fries served with a side of mayonnaise *GF, *available vegan

Curried Chickpeas

Curried Chickpeas

$7.00

Fried garbanzo beans tossed in a curry spice blend, topped with chimichurri sauce

Brussel Sprouts Plate

$9.50

Fried Brussel Sprouts lightly tossed in rosemary with our maple balsamic reduction *GF, *available vegan

Organic Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Organic, cage-free chicken tenders fried in Oak’s special batter recipe, served with our house-made BBQ sauce

Vegan 'Chicken' Tenders

$10.00

Vegan plant-based tenders from Rebellyous are breaded and fried to a delicious golden brown, served with Oak's house-made vegan BBQ sauce

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

$6.00

Sweet Creamed Corn Nuggets

$9.00

Sweet corn rolled in golden batter and deep fried

VEGAN Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

More or Less

Broccoli Cheddar *VEGAN*

Chicken & Chips

$16.00

Draper Valley organic cage-free fried chicken breast & thigh with Belgian-style fries, served with our house-made barbecue sauce & coleslaw.

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Homemade rustic pot pie made with Draper Valley organic chicken, potatoes, peas & carrots

Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie

Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie

$14.00

A home-made vegan pot pie made with Italian roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, potatoes, peas & carrots

Penne & Cheese

$14.00

House-made béchamel topped with toasted bread crumbs

Mini Burger Slider

$8.00

One Painted Hills natural beef burger slider topped with caramelized onions and Oak's famous BBQ sauce — order as many as you want!

Mini Burger Slider w/ Cheese

$9.50

One Painted Hills natural beef burger slider topped with aged white cheddar, caramelized onions and Oak's famous BBQ sauce — order as many as you want!

Vegan BBQ Slider

$7.00

Cup Of Soup

$7.00Out of stock

French Onion (available gf or vegan upon request)

Salads

Tossed Greens

$9.00

Small plate of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, house-made roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with our house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing *GF, vegan

Oak Salad

$13.00

Greens, cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, tomato, house-made croutons tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing *available GF, *available vegan

VEGAN Oak Salad

$15.00

Fried Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad

$17.00

Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and house-made croutons topped with fresh shaved Parmesan and fried organic Draper Valley chicken breast *contains cashews

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Spring greens & arugula tossed with house-made balsamic vinaigrette topped with blue cheese crumbles, roasted beets & candied walnuts *GF, *vegan

VEGAN Beet Salad

$15.00

VEGAN Version of Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad

$17.00

Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and Oak's croutons topped with fried and Rebellyous' plant-based vegan chicken *contains cashews

Something Sweet

Oak Cupcake v

$8.25

Oak's vegan version of a classic Hostess cupcake. Baked in-house, Vegan, AND delicious!

Bourbon Apple Crumble v

$9.25

Baked in-house, Vegan, AND delicious!

Oak's Big Cookie v

$5.50

Baked in-house, Vegan, AND delicious!

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Custard v

$8.25

Mason Jar Charge

$2.00

Additional Sauces/Sides

Dijon Mustard Side

$0.75

CBGB Side (Chipotle Aioli)

$0.75

Ranch Side

$0.75

Mayo Side

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Side

$0.75

Veganaise Side

$1.00

VEGAN Goat Cheese Side

$2.25

VEGAN CBGB Side

$1.00

VEGAN Tofu Bacon x 2 Slices Side

$2.00

VEGAN Tartar Sauce Side

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Side

$0.50

Caesar Dressing Side v *contains cashews

$1.75

Chimichurri Side

$1.25

Pickle Spear x 1 Side

$1.00

Sliced Pickles Side

$1.00

2 Bacon Slices Side

$3.00

Fried Egg x 1 Side

$3.50

Gluten-Free Bun Side

$1.75

Bun Side

$1.50

Sourdough Slice x 1 Side

$3.00

Cheddar Slice x 1 Side

$1.75

Swiss Slice x 1 Side

$1.75

Pepper Jack Slice x 1 Side

$1.75

Blue Cheese Side

$1.75

Goat Cheese Side

$1.75

Roasted Beets Side

$1.50

Sautéed Mushrooms Side

$1.50

Roasted Red Pepper Side

$1.50

Tomato slice x 1 Side

$1.00

Coleslaw Side

$2.00

Peanutbutter Side

$1.00

Burger Patty Side

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$6.00

Fried Chicken Breast Side

$6.00

Field Burger Side

$5.75

Vegan Plant-Based Cutlet Side

$5.75

Canned Beers

Oldie & A Crow

Oldie & A Crow

$10.75

An Oak classic -- A 12oz can of Maritime Brewing's Old Seattle Lager and a shot of Old Crow Kentucky Bourbon.

Old Seattle Lager Can

$4.75

Rainier Tall Can

$4.00

Ghostfish Gluten-Free Micro Beer

$10.00

Seattle Cider Dry Can

$7.00

Guinness Pint Can

$7.00

Made Marion Cider Can

$6.25

Modelo Especial 12oz can

$4.25

Non-Alcoholic Upside Dawn Golden Ale

$7.00

Non-alcoholic, microbrew IPA 12oz can

Two Towns Raspberry Lemonade Seltzer

$7.00

Oaktails

Black Manhattan

$14.00

The Beacon Hill Slide

$16.00

Winter Aloha

$16.00
Oldie & A Crow

Oldie & A Crow

$10.75

An Oak classic -- A 12oz can of Maritime Brewing's Old Seattle Lager and a shot of Old Crow Kentucky Bourbon.

Oak Manhattan

Oak Manhattan

$13.00

Willett’s Old Bardstown Bourbon, Grand Marnier, sweet vermouth, bitters, fresh orange and cloves. Served up with an orange twist.

Oak Fashioned

$13.00

Willett’s Old Bardstown Bourbon, house- made Muscovado simple syrup, bitters, organic bing cherry and orange. Served with a fancy giant ice cube.

Oak's Sazerac

Oak's Sazerac

$13.00

Bulleit Rye, small batch Absinthe Ordinaire, Angostura aromatic bitters, served up with a twist.

Smoke on the Water

$14.00

Rayu Mezcal, Aperol, Vermouth Routin, Lime, Simple syrup, and grapefruit bitters, garnished with an orange peel

Shore Thing

$13.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Benriach 10 year scotch, ginger liqueur, lemon, and agave, served on the rocks

Food Forest

Food Forest

$13.00

Gin, muddled fresh lime, fresh mint, and fresh basil, filled with CommuniTea kombucha (2.5% ABV) and house-made rosemary syrup.

Magic Crow

$13.00

Bourbon, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lime, organic agave nectar and local CommuniTea kombucha (2.5 ABV).

Oak's Margarita

Oak's Margarita

$9.25

A generous 2oz pour of Pancho Villa Gold tequila, orange liqueur, house-made fresh squeezed sour mix, shaken and served over ice

Scratch Margarita

Scratch Margarita

$9.25

2 ounces of 100% agave tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, organic raw agave, served in a small salt rimmed glass.

Dennis Hop-a- Rita

$12.00

Tequila, muddled fresh limes, organic agave nectar, crushed ice and a float of a local IPA.

Sticker Bush

$12.00

Tequila, raspberry liqueur, muddled limes, hot pepper sauce and house made sour mix. *Warning* It is spicy

Green Street Run Gimlet

Green Street Run Gimlet

$13.00

Old Monk Rare 7 year rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, served up with an orange twist

Blood Orange Sidecar

Blood Orange Sidecar

$13.00

Chalfonte V.S.O.P cognac, Blood Orange Rossa Amara, fresh squeezed lemon & lime, served up with a twist.

Dreamliner

Dreamliner

$15.00

Uncle Val’s botanical gin, fresh squeezed lemon, Luxardo maraschino liqueur served up with a lemon twist.

Anniversary Special

$12.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$13.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$13.00

Apple Cider Mojito

$13.00
Happy Buddha

Happy Buddha

$11.00

Rum, orange liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice and a grenadine float, served with a cherry, fresh orange slice, and of course -- an umbrella.

French 75

$13.00

Oak Collins

$13.00

Low ABV Options

Low Rider

$10.00

Day Trip

$10.00

Rosemary Cooler

$10.00

Bourbon

Angel’s Envy

$16.25

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Blanton’s

$17.75Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit 10 year

$16.00

Chicken Cock

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

George Dickle

$12.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

Highwest American Prairie

$19.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Nearest 1820 (1/2oz pour)

$25.00

Nearest 1856

$17.00

Nearest 1884

$15.00

Noah's Mill

$18.00

Old Bardstown

$12.00

Old Crow Bourbon

$8.00
Oldie & A Crow

Oldie & A Crow

$10.75

An Oak classic -- A 12oz can of Maritime Brewing's Old Seattle Lager and a shot of Old Crow Kentucky Bourbon.

Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year

$45.00

Rowan's Creek

$17.00

Stolen Whiskey

$15.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Willett Bourbon 8 yr

$20.00

Willett Pot Still

$18.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woodinville Aged

$15.00

Rye

1776 Rye

$15.00Out of stock

Angel’s Envy Rye

$20.25

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Chicken Cock Rye

$15.00

Dad’s Hat

$15.00

High West Bourye

$22.75Out of stock

High West Double Rye

$14.00

High West Midwinter’s Night Dram

$34.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$17.00

High West Yippee Ki-Yay

$24.00

Highwest Campfire

$18.00

RoughRider Rye

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Templeton Rye 6yr

$16.00

Thomas Handy Sazerac

$37.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$12.00

Willett Rye

$22.00

Woodinville Rye Aged

$15.00

Scotch/Japanese

Ardbeg

$20.00

Balvenie

$21.00

Dewars

$13.00

Glenlivet

$16.00

Highland Park

$16.00

Lagavulin

$22.00

Togouchi

$19.00

Suntory Whisky's Toki

$14.00

North American

Crown Royal

$12.00

Westland Peated

$15.00

Westland Sherry Wood

$15.00

Three Fingers 12 yr

$14.00

Westland Garryana

$38.00

Irish

Bushmills

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Powers

$12.00

Redbreast 12yr

$18.00

Liqueurs

Absinthe

$12.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00

Campari

$14.00

Disaronno Armaretto

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00Out of stock

Green Chartreuse

$20.00

Jaegermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Rumple Minze

$12.00

Amari

Aperol

$13.00

Averna

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

China China

$14.00

Cynar

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$20.00

Meletti

$14.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Nardini

$14.00

Rossa BloodOrange Amara

$14.00

Vodka

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Berri Acai

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Absolut Mandrin

$12.00

Absolut Raspberri

$12.00

Absolut Vanilia

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Ketle One

$14.00

Koenig Idaho Potato

$13.00

Sun Liquor

$10.00

Taaka

$8.00

Tito’s

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Brovo Gin

$8.00

CopperWorks Gin

$13.00

Roots of Ruin

$14.00

Tangueray

$12.00

Uncle Val's Botanical

$13.00

Rainier Gin

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$12.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$12.00

Malibu Caribbean

$12.00

Montego Bay Gold

$8.00

Old Monk Aged Rum XXX

$15.00

Sailor Jerry's Spiced

$12.00

Tequila

Pancho Villa Gold

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

Cazadores Reposado

$13.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$14.00

Espolon Anejo

$15.00

Don Abraham Blanco Organic

$14.00

Teremana Blanco

$13.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Rayu Mezcal

$13.00

El Salto

$13.00

Scratch Sodas

Scratch Basil Lemon Soda

$6.00

Cranberry Thyme Shrub

$6.00

Fresh-Made Lemonade

$5.00

Soda Pop

Virgil's Root Beer

$4.50

Gourmet soda made with cane sugar

Virgil's Orange Cream Soda

$4.50

Virgil's Black Cherry Soda

$4.50

Bedford's Ginger Beer

$4.50

Jelly Belly Orange Sherbert Sparkling h20

$3.00

Jelly Belly Piña Colada Sparkling h20

$3.00

Jelly Belly Pink Grapefruit Sparkling h20

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Upside Dawn Golden Ale

$7.00

Non-alcoholic, microbrew IPA 12oz can

Red Bull

$4.50

Tea & Coffee

Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Wassail

$9.00

Peppermint Hot Tea. 12oz.

$2.75

English Breakfast Hot Tea. 12oz.

$2.75

9oz Glass of Milk

$3.00

Retail

Mask

$1.00

Oak Pint Glass

$6.00

SMALL Unisex Shirt

$25.00

MEDIUM Unisex Shirt

$25.00

LARGE Unisex Shirt

$25.00

XLARGE Unisex Shirt

$25.00

XXLARGE Unisex Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

XSMALL V-neck Shirt

$15.00

SMALL V-neck Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

MEDIUM V-neck Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

LARGE V-neck Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

XLARGE V-neck

Out of stock

Youth XL T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Youth L T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Youth M T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Youth S T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Youth XS T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock

ONESIE (6 Month Size)

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Dinner, Dink, Great People!

Location

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144

Directions

Gallery
Oak image
Oak image
Oak image
Oak image

