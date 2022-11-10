Oak
553 Reviews
$$
3019 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Burgers & Sandwiches
Minimum Wage Burger
1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), served with arugula, tomato, onion, & our house-made chipotle aioli (CBGB sauce) *available GF * Overtime your burger with a double patty!
Overtime Burger Special
Oak Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), Tillamook aged white cheddar, smoked bacon, home-made caramelized onions, served with arugula, tomato, onion, CBGB sauce *available GF, *available vegan
Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Draper Valley organic, cage-free breast with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, & pepper jack cheese, arugula, chimichurri sauce & mayo
Grilled Cheese Plus
Made with Tillamook aged white cheddar and a tomato slice, with a choice of Belgian-stlye fries or tossed greens. Served with a pickle spear.
Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
Vegan Phish Witch Sandwich
Tindle vegan patty, smothered with our house-made vegan dill & caper tartar sauce (*contains cashews), with sliced pickles, and our house-made pepperoncini coleslaw, served on a bun. Served with your choice of side
Vegan Bacon Cheese Field Burger
Vegan Field burger patty, creamy cheddar-style vegan cheese, maple smoked tofu bacon, home-made caramelized onions, served with arugula, tomato, onion, vegan CBGB sauce
Vegan Field Burger
Vegan burger patty made of barley, fresh carrots & celery, served with arugula, tomato, onion & a vegan version of our CBGB sauce
Vegan Grilled Cheez Plus
Made with creamy cheddar-style vegan cheese and a tomato slice, with a choice of Belgian-stlye fries or tossed greens. Served with a pickle spear.
Vegan Chimichurri "Chicken" Sandwich
Rebellyous faux fried "chicken" patty with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, & vegan mozzarella cheese, arugula, chimichurri sauce & vegenaise
Poblano Burger
Grilled poblano pepper, pepperjack cheese, chipotle garlic aioli, with tomato, onion, and arugula. ***Vegan version available with vegan mozzarella cheese and vegan fieldroast patty
VEGAN Poblano Burger
Fieldroast patty, Grilled poblano pepper, vegan cheese slice, chipotle garlic aioli, with tomato, onion, and arugula.
VEGAN BBQ Chik'n Sandwich Special
Vegan Menu
VEGAN Buff Goat VEGAN
VEGAN Oak Salad
VEGAN Beet Salad
Vegan Field Burger
Vegan burger patty made of barley, fresh carrots & celery, served with arugula, tomato, onion & a vegan version of our CBGB sauce
Vegan Phish Witch Sandwich
Tindle vegan patty, smothered with our house-made vegan dill & caper tartar sauce (*contains cashews), with sliced pickles, and our house-made pepperoncini coleslaw, served on a bun. Served with your choice of side
Vegan Bacon Cheese Field Burger
Vegan Field burger patty, creamy cheddar-style vegan cheese, maple smoked tofu bacon, home-made caramelized onions, served with arugula, tomato, onion, vegan CBGB sauce
Vegan Grilled Cheez Plus
Made with creamy cheddar-style vegan cheese and a tomato slice, with a choice of Belgian-stlye fries or tossed greens. Served with a pickle spear.
Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie
A home-made vegan pot pie made with Italian roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, potatoes, peas & carrots
Vegan BBQ Chicken Slider
One Vegan BBQ pulled jack fruit slider topped with Oak's coleslaw and famous BBQ sauce - order as many as you want!
Vegan Fries Small Plate, Sub Veganaise
Our Belgian-style fries, served with side of Veganaise.
Vegan 'Chicken' Tenders
Vegan plant-based tenders from Rebellyous are breaded and fried to a delicious golden brown, served with Oak's house-made vegan BBQ sauce
Curried Chickpeas
Fried garbanzo beans tossed in a curry spice blend, topped with chimichurri sauce
Brussel Sprouts Plate
Fried Brussel Sprouts lightly tossed in rosemary with our maple balsamic reduction *GF, *available vegan
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Tossed Greens
Small plate of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, house-made roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with our house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing *GF, vegan
VEGAN Version of Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and Oak's croutons topped with fried and Rebellyous' plant-based vegan chicken *contains cashews
Oak Cupcake v
Oak's vegan version of a classic Hostess cupcake. Baked in-house, Vegan, AND delicious!
Bourbon Apple Crumble v
Baked in-house, Vegan, AND delicious!
Oak's Big Cookie v
Baked in-house, Vegan, AND delicious!
Sharing Plates & Snacks
Fries Small Plate
Oak’s Belgian style hand-cut fries served with a side of mayonnaise *GF, *available vegan
Curried Chickpeas
Fried garbanzo beans tossed in a curry spice blend, topped with chimichurri sauce
Brussel Sprouts Plate
Fried Brussel Sprouts lightly tossed in rosemary with our maple balsamic reduction *GF, *available vegan
Organic Chicken Tenders
Organic, cage-free chicken tenders fried in Oak’s special batter recipe, served with our house-made BBQ sauce
Vegan 'Chicken' Tenders
Vegan plant-based tenders from Rebellyous are breaded and fried to a delicious golden brown, served with Oak's house-made vegan BBQ sauce
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Sweet Creamed Corn Nuggets
Sweet corn rolled in golden batter and deep fried
VEGAN Fried Pickle Spears
More or Less
Chicken & Chips
Draper Valley organic cage-free fried chicken breast & thigh with Belgian-style fries, served with our house-made barbecue sauce & coleslaw.
Chicken Pot Pie
Homemade rustic pot pie made with Draper Valley organic chicken, potatoes, peas & carrots
Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie
A home-made vegan pot pie made with Italian roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, potatoes, peas & carrots
Penne & Cheese
House-made béchamel topped with toasted bread crumbs
Mini Burger Slider
One Painted Hills natural beef burger slider topped with caramelized onions and Oak's famous BBQ sauce — order as many as you want!
Mini Burger Slider w/ Cheese
One Painted Hills natural beef burger slider topped with aged white cheddar, caramelized onions and Oak's famous BBQ sauce — order as many as you want!
Vegan BBQ Slider
Cup Of Soup
French Onion (available gf or vegan upon request)
Salads
Tossed Greens
Small plate of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, house-made roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with our house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing *GF, vegan
Oak Salad
Greens, cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, tomato, house-made croutons tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing *available GF, *available vegan
VEGAN Oak Salad
Fried Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and house-made croutons topped with fresh shaved Parmesan and fried organic Draper Valley chicken breast *contains cashews
Roasted Beet Salad
Spring greens & arugula tossed with house-made balsamic vinaigrette topped with blue cheese crumbles, roasted beets & candied walnuts *GF, *vegan
VEGAN Beet Salad
VEGAN Version of Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and Oak's croutons topped with fried and Rebellyous' plant-based vegan chicken *contains cashews
Something Sweet
Additional Sauces/Sides
Dijon Mustard Side
CBGB Side (Chipotle Aioli)
Ranch Side
Mayo Side
BBQ Sauce Side
Veganaise Side
VEGAN Goat Cheese Side
VEGAN CBGB Side
VEGAN Tofu Bacon x 2 Slices Side
VEGAN Tartar Sauce Side
Balsamic Vinaigrette Side
Caesar Dressing Side v *contains cashews
Chimichurri Side
Pickle Spear x 1 Side
Sliced Pickles Side
2 Bacon Slices Side
Fried Egg x 1 Side
Gluten-Free Bun Side
Bun Side
Sourdough Slice x 1 Side
Cheddar Slice x 1 Side
Swiss Slice x 1 Side
Pepper Jack Slice x 1 Side
Blue Cheese Side
Goat Cheese Side
Roasted Beets Side
Sautéed Mushrooms Side
Roasted Red Pepper Side
Tomato slice x 1 Side
Coleslaw Side
Peanutbutter Side
Burger Patty Side
Grilled Chicken Side
Fried Chicken Breast Side
Field Burger Side
Vegan Plant-Based Cutlet Side
Canned Beers
Oldie & A Crow
An Oak classic -- A 12oz can of Maritime Brewing's Old Seattle Lager and a shot of Old Crow Kentucky Bourbon.
Old Seattle Lager Can
Rainier Tall Can
Ghostfish Gluten-Free Micro Beer
Seattle Cider Dry Can
Guinness Pint Can
Made Marion Cider Can
Modelo Especial 12oz can
Non-Alcoholic Upside Dawn Golden Ale
Non-alcoholic, microbrew IPA 12oz can
Two Towns Raspberry Lemonade Seltzer
Oaktails
Black Manhattan
The Beacon Hill Slide
Winter Aloha
Oldie & A Crow
An Oak classic -- A 12oz can of Maritime Brewing's Old Seattle Lager and a shot of Old Crow Kentucky Bourbon.
Oak Manhattan
Willett’s Old Bardstown Bourbon, Grand Marnier, sweet vermouth, bitters, fresh orange and cloves. Served up with an orange twist.
Oak Fashioned
Willett’s Old Bardstown Bourbon, house- made Muscovado simple syrup, bitters, organic bing cherry and orange. Served with a fancy giant ice cube.
Oak's Sazerac
Bulleit Rye, small batch Absinthe Ordinaire, Angostura aromatic bitters, served up with a twist.
Smoke on the Water
Rayu Mezcal, Aperol, Vermouth Routin, Lime, Simple syrup, and grapefruit bitters, garnished with an orange peel
Shore Thing
Penicillin
Benriach 10 year scotch, ginger liqueur, lemon, and agave, served on the rocks
Food Forest
Gin, muddled fresh lime, fresh mint, and fresh basil, filled with CommuniTea kombucha (2.5% ABV) and house-made rosemary syrup.
Magic Crow
Bourbon, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lime, organic agave nectar and local CommuniTea kombucha (2.5 ABV).
Oak's Margarita
A generous 2oz pour of Pancho Villa Gold tequila, orange liqueur, house-made fresh squeezed sour mix, shaken and served over ice
Scratch Margarita
2 ounces of 100% agave tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, organic raw agave, served in a small salt rimmed glass.
Dennis Hop-a- Rita
Tequila, muddled fresh limes, organic agave nectar, crushed ice and a float of a local IPA.
Sticker Bush
Tequila, raspberry liqueur, muddled limes, hot pepper sauce and house made sour mix. *Warning* It is spicy
Green Street Run Gimlet
Old Monk Rare 7 year rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, served up with an orange twist
Blood Orange Sidecar
Chalfonte V.S.O.P cognac, Blood Orange Rossa Amara, fresh squeezed lemon & lime, served up with a twist.
Dreamliner
Uncle Val’s botanical gin, fresh squeezed lemon, Luxardo maraschino liqueur served up with a lemon twist.
Anniversary Special
Negroni Sbagliato
Maple Old Fashioned
Apple Cider Mojito
Happy Buddha
Rum, orange liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice and a grenadine float, served with a cherry, fresh orange slice, and of course -- an umbrella.
French 75
Oak Collins
Low ABV Options
Bourbon
Angel’s Envy
Basil Haydens
Blanton’s
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit 10 year
Chicken Cock
Eagle Rare
George Dickle
High West Bourbon
Highwest American Prairie
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Nearest 1820 (1/2oz pour)
Nearest 1856
Nearest 1884
Noah's Mill
Old Bardstown
Old Crow Bourbon
Oldie & A Crow
An Oak classic -- A 12oz can of Maritime Brewing's Old Seattle Lager and a shot of Old Crow Kentucky Bourbon.
Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year
Rowan's Creek
Stolen Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101
Willett Bourbon 8 yr
Willett Pot Still
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville Aged
Rye
1776 Rye
Angel’s Envy Rye
Bulleit Rye
Chicken Cock Rye
Dad’s Hat
High West Bourye
High West Double Rye
High West Midwinter’s Night Dram
High West Rendezvous Rye
High West Yippee Ki-Yay
Highwest Campfire
RoughRider Rye
Templeton Rye
Templeton Rye 6yr
Thomas Handy Sazerac
Wild Turkey Rye
Willett Rye
Woodinville Rye Aged
Scotch/Japanese
North American
Liqueurs
Amari
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Soda Pop
Virgil's Root Beer
Gourmet soda made with cane sugar
Virgil's Orange Cream Soda
Virgil's Black Cherry Soda
Bedford's Ginger Beer
Jelly Belly Orange Sherbert Sparkling h20
Jelly Belly Piña Colada Sparkling h20
Jelly Belly Pink Grapefruit Sparkling h20
Non-Alcoholic Upside Dawn Golden Ale
Non-alcoholic, microbrew IPA 12oz can
Red Bull
Tea & Coffee
Retail
Mask
Oak Pint Glass
SMALL Unisex Shirt
MEDIUM Unisex Shirt
LARGE Unisex Shirt
XLARGE Unisex Shirt
XXLARGE Unisex Shirt
XSMALL V-neck Shirt
SMALL V-neck Shirt
MEDIUM V-neck Shirt
LARGE V-neck Shirt
XLARGE V-neck
Youth XL T-shirt
Youth L T-shirt
Youth M T-shirt
Youth S T-shirt
Youth XS T-shirt
ONESIE (6 Month Size)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Dinner, Dink, Great People!
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144