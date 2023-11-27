Oak Texas Bar & Grill Southtown 10th
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Our Restaurants are designed with Texas in mind. From the distinct décor, cocktails, and food... we pride ourselves on carrying Texas made products.
Location
2011 South 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smokin' Moon Barbecue La Plaza Mall - @ La Plaza Mall
No Reviews
2200 South 10th Street McAllen, TX 78503
View restaurant
Coffee Zone Bistro - 701 E Expressway 83
No Reviews
701 E Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in McAllen
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant