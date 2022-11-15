Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Oak & Stone - Naples 2270 Logan Blvd

1,436 Reviews

$$

2270 Logan Blvd

Naples, FL 34119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC CHEESE
SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH

STARTERS TOGO

BACON BLEU CHIPS

$11.50

HOUSE CHIPS LAYERED WITH GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, CRISPY BACON, GREEN ONIONS, AND BALSAMIC REDUCTION

BEER CHEESE SOUP

$8.50

A creamy blend of cheeses, topped with crispy onion straws.

BOURBON STICKY WINGS

$16.00

OUR SIGNATURE SLOW ROASTED WINGS TOSSED IN TANGY BOURBON STICKY SAUCE, SESAME SEEDS, AND GREEN ONION. SERVED WITH RANCH

CAROLINA GOLD WINGS

$16.00

Our brined and oven roasted wings tossed in a Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce. Topped with scallions and served with ranch.

CITRUS HUMMUS

$11.00

Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.

CRISPY MOZZARELLA & MEATBALL LOLLIPOPS

$9.50

House breaded ciliegine and mini meatballs, pizza sauce, fresh basil

FRIED PICKLES O&S

$9.50

GARLICKY SPINACH DIP

$12.00

Creamy spinach dip with artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers, served with tortilla chips

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS

$13.00

House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese

PRETZEL CRUSTED TUNA SASHIMI

$15.00

Thinly sliced Ahi Tuna drizled with kabayaki and ginger honey mustard

PRETZELS

$10.50

Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard

SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS

$16.00

Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.

SMOKEY GOUDA MAC N CHEESE

$9.50

Cavatappi tossed with smoked gouda, american and parmesan cheese, baked with a buttery bacon crust

SWEET N SPICY CAULIFLOWER

$11.50

Sweet and spicy breaded cauliflower

PIZZA TOGO

ALL THE WAY

$16.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.

BYOP

$12.00

CLASSIC CHEESE

$12.50

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

CLUCKER

$15.50

Roasted chicken, garlic spinach, goat cheese, pine nuts, balsamic, roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella

FARMER & PIG

$15.00

IMPORTED PROSCIUTTO, ARUGULA, MOZZARELLA, HOT HONEY, HERBED EVOO, AND FRESH SHAVED PECORINO ROMANO

FUN GUY

$13.50

Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula

PEPPERONI O&S

$14.00

Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

SAUSAGE & MEATBALL

$14.50

Italian sausage, meatballs, fried mozzarella, mozzarella, pizza sauce.

SUNBURNT HAWAIIAN

$14.50

Griddled ham, pizza sauce, charred pineapple, cheddar blend, pickled jalapeño.

SWEET HEAT

$14.50

Pepperoni, spicy capicola, pizza sauce, pickled jalapeño, mozzarella, Mike's hot honey

WHITE O&S

$14.00

Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.

WINGER

$14.50

Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese

SALADS & BOWLS TOGO

BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL

$15.50

grilled buffalo chicken, quinoa pilaf, wood fired mushrooms, celery, crushed avocado, crumbled blue cheese

CAESAR O&S

$8.50

romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing

CITRUS SUMMER POWER BOWL

$15.00

5 Grain Quinoa Blend, Baby Spinach, Citrus Vinaigrette, Hummus, Marinated Artichokes, Strawberries, Blackberries, Goat Cheese, Honey, Chia Seeds

CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$15.50

fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.

HARVEST SHRIMP SALAD

$16.50

ZESTY CHARDONNAY SHRIMP, FRESH BABY SPINACH, STRAWBERRIES, PEACHES, RED ONIONS, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, CANDIED PECANS WITH A HOUSE-MADE PEACH RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE

HOUSE MIX

$7.50

house greens, strawberries, beets, cucumbers, radish, citrus vinaigrette

SIDE CAESAR O&S

$4.00

romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing

SIDE HOUSE

$4.00

house greens, strawberries, beets, cucumbers, radish, citrus vinaigrette

SUN-KISSED AHI BOWL

$18.00

Pretzel Crusted Tuna, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, 5 Grain Quinoa Blend, Ginger Honey Mustard, Grilled Pineapple, Kabayaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds

HANDHELDS TOGO

BBQ BACON BURGER

$16.50

Burger with Fried Velveeta, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato.

CLASSIC REUBEN

$14.50

corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries

CRISPY GROUPER BLT

$17.00

cornflake crusted grouper filet, house candied bacon, lettuce, tomatoe, remoulade with french fries

GRIDDLE BURGER

$15.00

melted cheddar blend, crispy onion straws, lettuce, secret sauce served with french fries

LIVIN' ON THE VEG

$14.00

SLICED TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, SPINACH, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, TRUFFLE AIOLI, AND PEPPER RELISH ON A TOASTED HOAGIE ROLL. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

PATTY MELT

$15.00

A burger with American and Swiss cheeses, Hot Sauce Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Toasted Rye Bread served with fries

SMOKED TURKEY BALT

$14.50

turkey, candied bacon, smoked gouda, sliced apple, lettuce, tomato and mayo, piled high on thick cut toasted brioche bread served with french fries

VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.50

crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries

CRUST DIP TOGO

BBQ

$1.00

BEER CHEESE

$1.00

GARLIC SAUCE

$1.00

GINGER H.M.

$1.00

HERB OIL

$1.00

HOT SAUCE AIOLI

$1.00

KUNG PAO SAUCE

$1.00

PIZZA SAUCE

$1.00

RANCH O&S

$1.00

REMOULADE O&S

$1.00

SECRET SAUCE

$1.00

WING BUTTER

$1.00

SPICY MUSTARD

$1.00

SIDES TOGO

CARROTS/CELERY

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES O&S

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00

KIDS TOGO

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers Served With French Fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Served With French Fries

DESSERT TOGO

BANANAS FOSTER CHEESECAKE

BANANAS FOSTER CHEESECAKE

$8.50

topped with whipped cream and caramel

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$8.00

warm flour less chocolate cake with a molten center, topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel.

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

$9.00

chocolate genoise, peanut butter mousse, brownie bits, peanut butter chips, caramel, whipped cream

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$2.50

BEVERAGES TOGO

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Choc. Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Ice

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Soda

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Southern Sweet Tea

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Water

COCKTAILS & GROWLERS TOGO

32oz RUM PUNCH

$55.00

Siesta Key Spiced Rum, Siesta Key Toasted Coconut Rum, House Blend of Fruit Juices Makes 6-8 cocktails

32oz TEE TIME

$55.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Peach Liqueur, Sweet Tea, Lemonade, Mint Makes 6-8 cocktails

32oz SANGRIA

$55.00

Swashbuckler Red Sangria Makes 6-8 cocktails

64oz BEER GROWLER

$35.00

Choose 1 of 6 Florida Beers To Enjoy At Home

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft your own story!

Location

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples, FL 34119

Directions

Gallery
Oak & Stone - Naples image
Oak & Stone - Naples image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Naples
orange star4.5 • 623
2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Local
orange starNo Reviews
5323 Airport-Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
South Street Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1410 Pine Ridge Road #4 Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Johnny Malloys Sports Pub
orange starNo Reviews
10347 BONITA BEACH RD SE 101 BONITA SPRINGS, FL 34135
View restaurantnext
Dorona Italian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2110 Tamiami Trail Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston