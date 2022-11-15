Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
4067 Clark Rd

1,451 Reviews

$$

4067 Clark Rd

Sarasota, FL 34233

Popular Items

SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS
CLASSIC CHEESE
PEPPERONI O&S

STARTERS TOGO

BACON BLEU CHIPS

$11.50

HOUSE CHIPS LAYERED WITH GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, CRISPY BACON, GREEN ONIONS, AND BALSAMIC REDUCTION

BEER CHEESE SOUP

$8.50

A creamy blend of cheeses, topped with crispy onion straws.

BOURBON STICKY WINGS

$16.00

OUR SIGNATURE SLOW ROASTED WINGS TOSSED IN TANGY BOURBON STICKY SAUCE, SESAME SEEDS, AND GREEN ONION. SERVED WITH RANCH

CAROLINA GOLD WINGS

$16.00

Our brined and oven roasted wings tossed in a Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce. Topped with scallions and served with ranch.

CITRUS HUMMUS

$11.00

Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.

CRISPY MOZZARELLA & MEATBALL LOLLIPOPS

$9.50

House breaded ciliegine and mini meatballs, pizza sauce, fresh basil

FRIED PICKLES O&S

$9.50

GARLICKY SPINACH DIP

$12.00

Creamy spinach dip with artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers, served with tortilla chips

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS

$13.00

House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese

PRETZEL CRUSTED TUNA SASHIMI

$15.00

Thinly sliced Ahi Tuna drizled with kabayaki and ginger honey mustard

PRETZELS

$10.50

Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard

SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS

$16.00

Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.

SMOKEY GOUDA MAC N CHEESE

$9.50

Cavatappi tossed with smoked gouda, american and parmesan cheese, baked with a buttery bacon crust

SWEET N SPICY CAULIFLOWER

$11.50

Sweet and spicy breaded cauliflower

PIZZA TOGO

ALL THE WAY

$16.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.

BYOP

$12.00

CLASSIC CHEESE

$12.50

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

CLUCKER

$15.50

Roasted chicken, garlic spinach, goat cheese, pine nuts, balsamic, roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella

FARMER & PIG

$15.00

IMPORTED PROSCIUTTO, ARUGULA, MOZZARELLA, HOT HONEY, HERBED EVOO, AND FRESH SHAVED PECORINO ROMANO

FUN GUY

$13.50

Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula

PEPPERONI O&S

$14.00

Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

SAUSAGE & MEATBALL

$14.50

Italian sausage, meatballs, fried mozzarella, mozzarella, pizza sauce.

SUNBURNT HAWAIIAN

$14.50

Griddled ham, pizza sauce, charred pineapple, cheddar blend, pickled jalapeño.

SWEET HEAT

$14.50

Pepperoni, spicy capicola, pizza sauce, pickled jalapeño, mozzarella, Mike's hot honey

WHITE O&S

$14.00

Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.

WINGER

$14.50

Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese

SALADS & BOWLS TOGO

BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL

$15.50

grilled buffalo chicken, quinoa pilaf, wood fired mushrooms, celery, crushed avocado, crumbled blue cheese

CAESAR O&S

$8.50

romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing

CITRUS SUMMER POWER BOWL

$15.00

5 Grain Quinoa Blend, Baby Spinach, Citrus Vinaigrette, Hummus, Marinated Artichokes, Strawberries, Blackberries, Goat Cheese, Honey, Chia Seeds

CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$15.50

fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.

HARVEST SHRIMP SALAD

$16.50

ZESTY CHARDONNAY SHRIMP, FRESH BABY SPINACH, STRAWBERRIES, PEACHES, RED ONIONS, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, CANDIED PECANS WITH A HOUSE-MADE PEACH RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE

HOUSE MIX

$7.50

house greens, strawberries, beets, cucumbers, radish, citrus vinaigrette

SIDE CAESAR O&S

$4.00

romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing

SIDE HOUSE

$4.00

house greens, strawberries, beets, cucumbers, radish, citrus vinaigrette

SUN-KISSED AHI BOWL

$18.00

Pretzel Crusted Tuna, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, 5 Grain Quinoa Blend, Ginger Honey Mustard, Grilled Pineapple, Kabayaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds

HANDHELDS TOGO

BBQ BACON BURGER

$16.50

Burger with Fried Velveeta, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato.

CLASSIC REUBEN

$14.50

corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries

CRISPY GROUPER BLT

$17.00

cornflake crusted grouper filet, house candied bacon, lettuce, tomatoe, remoulade with french fries

GRIDDLE BURGER

$15.00

melted cheddar blend, crispy onion straws, lettuce, secret sauce served with french fries

LIVIN' ON THE VEG

$14.00

SLICED TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, SPINACH, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, TRUFFLE AIOLI, AND PEPPER RELISH ON A TOASTED HOAGIE ROLL. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

PATTY MELT

$15.00

A burger with American and Swiss cheeses, Hot Sauce Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Toasted Rye Bread served with fries

SMOKED TURKEY BALT

$14.50

turkey, candied bacon, smoked gouda, sliced apple, lettuce, tomato and mayo, piled high on thick cut toasted brioche bread served with french fries

VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.50

crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries

CRUST DIP TOGO

BBQ

$1.00

BEER CHEESE

$1.00

GARLIC SAUCE

$1.00

GINGER H.M.

$1.00

HERB OIL

$1.00

HOT SAUCE AIOLI

$1.00

KUNG PAO SAUCE

$1.00

PIZZA SAUCE

$1.00

RANCH O&S

$1.00

REMOULADE O&S

$1.00

SECRET SAUCE

$1.00

WING BUTTER

$1.00

SPICY MUSTARD

$1.00

SIDES TOGO

CARROTS/CELERY

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES O&S

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00

KIDS TOGO

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers Served With French Fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Served With French Fries

DESSERT TOGO

BANANAS FOSTER CHEESECAKE

BANANAS FOSTER CHEESECAKE

$8.50

topped with whipped cream and caramel

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$8.00

warm flour less chocolate cake with a molten center, topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel.

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

$9.00

chocolate genoise, peanut butter mousse, brownie bits, peanut butter chips, caramel, whipped cream

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$2.50

BEVERAGES TOGO

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Choc. Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Soda

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Southern Sweet Tea

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Water

COCKTAILS & GROWLERS TOGO

32oz RUM PUNCH

$55.00

Siesta Key Spiced Rum, Siesta Key Toasted Coconut Rum, House Blend of Fruit Juices Makes 6-8 cocktails

32oz TEE TIME

$55.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Peach Liqueur, Sweet Tea, Lemonade, Mint Makes 6-8 cocktails

32oz SANGRIA

$55.00

Swashbuckler Red Sangria Makes 6-8 cocktails

64oz BEER GROWLER

$35.00

Choose 1 of 6 Florida Beers To Enjoy At Home

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
"We're open to serve you - see our website for hours at https://www.oakandstone.com Our self-pour beer walls are open at all locations. Come and visit us soon. Cheers!"

4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233

