Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark 4067 Clark Rd
1,451 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
"We're open to serve you - see our website for hours at https://www.oakandstone.com Our self-pour beer walls are open at all locations. Come and visit us soon. Cheers!"
Location
4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233
Gallery