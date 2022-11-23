Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oak Texas Bar & Grill

7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C

McAllen, TX 78504

Order Again

Popular Items

Bistec Tacos
Taco / Wing Combo 3-3
Fries Basket

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.99

Fresh shrimp breaded in our homemade batter and tossed in buffalo sauce.

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$8.99

Cauliflower tossed in beer batter and lightly fried. Choose your favorite sauce. Served with celery and carrot sticks.

Ceviche

$10.99

Fish marinated in lime juice with tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion and cilantro.

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Homemade tortilla chips accompanied with hot red sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Fresh cut pickles breaded in our homemade batter.

Gulf Coast Aguachiles

Gulf Coast Aguachiles

$15.99

Shrimp marinated in green salsa. Served with cucumber and red onion slices and topped with cilantro.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese breaded in our homemade batter. Served with marinara sauce.

Oak Sampler

$13.99

Create your own sampler. Choose one protein dish: boneless wings, traditional wings, buffalo shrimp or sliders. Choose two non-protein dishes: mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, onion rings, cheese quesadilla, cauliflower wings or fries.

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.

Bistec Quesadilla

Bistec Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.

Sliders

Sliders

$8.99

Three mini burgers on Hawaiian buns, cheddar cheese and house sauce. Served with ranch dip sauce and a pickle spear.

Street Corn

$4.99

Sweet yellow corn brushed with mayo, queso fresco & chili powder.

Tacos

Bistec Tacos

$9.99

Five bistec tacos served on corn tortillas. Served with a side of grilled onion, cilantro and salsa.

Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Five chicken tacos served on corn tortillas. Served with a side of grilled onion, cilantro and salsa.

Faji-Gringas

$12.99

Beef fajita tacos with melted mozzarella cheese on flour tortillas. Served with a side of guacamole, grilled onions and red salsa.

Fish Tacos

$9.99

Three fried tilapia tacos served on homemade corn tortilla. Topped with shredded cabbage, carrots and house sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

Three fried shrimp tacos served on homemade corn tortilla. Topped with shredded cabbage, carrots and house sauce.

Tacos a la Diabla

Tacos a la Diabla

$11.99

Sauteed shrimp in salsa a la diabla, mozzarella cheese on corn tortillas. Served with diced onions, cilantro, lime and red salsa.

Wings

6 Piece Boneless Wings

$9.99

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

6 Piece Traditional Wings

$9.99

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

12 Piece Boneless Wings

$15.99

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

12 Piece Traditional Wings

$15.99

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

18 Piece Boneless Wings

$22.50

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

18 Piece Traditional Wings

$22.50

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.99

Chargrilled all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles and cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Jalapeno Pepper Jack Melt

Jalapeno Pepper Jack Melt

$10.99

Chargrilled all beef patty topped with grilled jalapeno, grilled onions and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Oak House Burger

$12.99

Chargrilled all beef patty with cheddar cheese and onion rings topped with BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Hot Dogs

STX Monster Hot Dog

$7.99

Classic hot dog loaded with bistec, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and green salsa. Served with a side of fries.

Texican Hot Dog

$7.99

Classic hotdog sausage wrapped with bacon, topped with pico de gallo, avocado slices, ketchup, mustard and mayo. Served with a side of fries.

Texas Cheese Steak

$8.99

Classic hot dog bun filled with bistec meat, mozzarella cheese, grilled bell pepper, grilled onions and house sauce. Served with a side of fries.

Classic Hot Dog

$5.00

Classic hot dog with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.

Wraps

Oak Wrap

Oak Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, sliced strawberries, sliced avocado and mozzarella cheese, topped with our house sauce and wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a side of fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried chicken tender tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese, topped with our homemade ranch dressing and wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a side of fries.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Garden Salmon Salad

Garden Salmon Salad

$12.99

Grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, pickles, ranch and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Skillets

Beef Fajita Skillet

$16.99

Grilled beef fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro bean, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken Fajita Skillet

$14.99

Chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Mixed Fajita Skillet

$16.99

Beef and chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Combos

Taco / Wing Combo 3-3

$9.99

Three bistec tacos and three boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.

Taco / Wing Combo 4-4

$13.99

Four bistec tacos and four boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.

Taco / Wing Combo 5-5

$16.99

Five bistec tacos and five boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.

Sides

Charro Beans

$2.99

Charros Locos

$4.99

Charro beans topped with bistec meat, mozzarella cheese and green salsa.

Celery Sticks

$2.99

Carrot Sticks

$2.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Fresh cut onion rings breaded in our homemade batter.

Fries Basket

$4.99

A basket of fries served with ketchup.

Side Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, strawberries and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$8.99

Six fried oreos served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Cheesecake

$6.99

A slice of cheesecake served with strawberries and whipped cream.

Kids 12 and under only

Kids Boneless Wings

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.99

Three chicken nuggets served with a side of fries.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

One mozzarella cheese quesadilla on flour tortilla. Served with a side of fries.

Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$6.99

Two mini burgers with American cheese and house sauce served with a side of fries.

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Brewed Drinks & Juices

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Clamato Cocktail

$5.00

Olive Coctail

$4.00

Orange Juice Pitcher

$10.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Topo Chico Preparada

$6.00

Mexican Cokes

Mexican Coke

$4.25

Joya Apple

$4.25

Joya Fruit Punch

$4.25

Dairy Products

Plain Milk

$3.00

Chocalate Milk

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C, McAllen, TX 78504

Directions

