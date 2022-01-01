Main picView gallery

Oak to Ember 11 Rogers

11 rodgers st

Gloucester, MA 01930

Appetizers

Tuna Tostada

$18.00

Steak Tartare

$20.00

Oak Wedge

$12.00

Foie Gra

$14.00

Grilled Oysters

$4.00

Fried Camembert

$10.00

Caesar Gratin

$12.00

Wood Grilled Calamari

$16.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$20.00

Cajun Shrimp & Anson Mills Grits

$20.00

Pan Roasted Countneck Clams

$20.00

Red Oak Salad

$12.00

Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

Entree

Bologonese

$28.00

Pan Roasted Cod

$26.00

Tuna Au Poivre

$26.00

Wood Grilled Lobster

$48.00

Smoked Oak Burger

$24.00

Skirt Steak Frites

$38.00

Duck Leg Confit

$34.00

Scallops

$36.00

Berkshire Pork Chop

$38.00

Smoked Half Chicken

$30.00

Grilled Whole Fish

$36.00

Big Steak

$50.00

Butternut Squash & Ricotta Ravioli

$30.00

Roasted Honeynut Squash

$24.00

Sides

Grilled Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Hen of the Woods Mushrooms

$14.00

Crispy Potatoes

$10.00

Fries

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Grilled Broccolini

$12.00

Petite Salad

$12.00

Raw Bar

Oysters

$3.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.50

Countneck Clams

$3.00

Hot Tower

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 rodgers st, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

