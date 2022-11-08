  • Home
Oak & Willow | Coffee & Bakery

No reviews yet

1080 E. Imperial Hwy, Suite E2

Brea, CA 92821

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Flavored Latte
Flavored Cold Brew
Hot Flavored Latte

Pumpkin Spice

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.64+

Our Famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is BACK! Made with REAL Pumpkin.

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.64+

Our Famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is BACK! Made with REAL Pumpkin.

Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.64+

Our Famous Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cream Cold Brew is BACK! Made with REAL Pumpkin.

Pumpkin Vanilla Spice Bread

$2.99

Sandwiches and Toasts

Buffalo Chicken Melt Sandwich

$6.99

Warm Shredded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Melted Provolone topped with Lettuce and Mayo on Sourdough Bread.

Bacon Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon with Egg and Cheese on Ciabatta Bread

Sausage Sandwich

$6.99

Sausage with Egg and Cheese on Ciabatta Bread

Avocado Sandwich

$6.99

Freshly Sliced Avocado with Egg and Cheese on Ciabatta Bread

BLT

$6.99

Classic Bacon Lettuce and Tomato with Mayo on Sourdough.

Super Ultimate Avocado Toast

$6.99

Spicy OR Regular Shredded Chicken with Fresh Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Sesame Seeds

Classic Avocado Toast

$5.99

Fresh Avocado with Red Pepper Flakes

Specialty Bakery Items and Bagels

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

Bagel w/ Cookie Butter Spread (Seasonal)

$3.99

Pumpkin Vanilla Spice Cake Pop (2)

$2.99

Cinna Sugar Coffee Cake Pop (2)

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Pumpkin Vanilla Spice Bread

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$2.99

Iced Latte

Iced Cafe Latte

$4.99+

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.64+

Create Your Own Latte by Following the Steps!

Hot Latte

Hot Cafe Latte

$4.99+

Hot Flavored Latte

$5.64+

Create Your Own Latte by Following the Steps!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Add a Flavored Sweet Cream (V) to our Famous Cold Brew for ONLY 0.99!

Flavored Cold Brew

$4.65+

Add a Flavored Sweet Cream (V) to our Famous Cold Brew for ONLY 0.99!

Refreshers

Refresher

$3.50+

Flavored Refresher

$4.15+

Drip

Medium Roast

$3.59+

Dark Roast

$3.59+

Decaf Roast

$3.59+

Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.99+

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.99+

Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.99+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.99+

Espresso

Espresso

$2.99+

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Macchiato

$3.79+

Flat White

$4.29+

Cortado

$3.49+

Americano

Americano

$3.49+

Flavored Americano

$4.14+

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Add a Flavored Sweet Cream (V) to our Iced Coffee for ONLY 0.99!

Iced Flavored Coffee

$4.65+

Add a Flavored Sweet Cream (V) to our Iced Coffee for ONLY 0.99!

Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.49+

Vanilla Frappe

$5.49+

Mocha Frappe

$5.49+

Matcha Frappe

$5.49+

Chai Frappe

$5.49+

Cafe Frappe

$5.49+

Hot Tea

British Brunch (Black)

$3.29

Silver Tip Jasmine (Green)

$3.29

Meadow (Chamomile)

$3.29

Lord Bergamot (Black)

$3.29

Peppermint (Infusion)

$3.29

Golden Light (Tumeric)

$3.29

Specialty Drinks

Horchata Latte

$5.99+

Tropical Passion Blend

$5.99+

Honey Lavender Delight

$5.99+

Miscellaneous

Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

Chocolate Milk

$3.99+

Milk

$3.49+

Pup Cup

$0.99

Ice Water

Toast And Butter

$1.99

Coffee

Coffee Bag - Gold Reserve

$29.99

Coffee Bag - Dark Reserve

$29.99

Coffee Bag - Top Class Espresso

$34.99

Gold Retail Tin

$12.75

Espresso Retail Tin

$9.50

Premium House Tin

$9.50

Lavazza Prem Bag

$9.99

Decaf Beans

$14.99

Decaf Ground Espresso

$7.99

Baskets

Small Basket

$9.99

Medium Basket

$14.99

Large Basket

$24.99

Cups/Tumblers

Tumbler

$14.99

2oz Lavazza Cup

$8.99

6oz Lavazza Cup

$8.99

10oz Lavazza Cup

$9.99

12oz Lavazza Cup

$9.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Crafted Italian coffee, espresso, frappes, tea, and more. Plant based baked goods made in house daily.

1080 E. Imperial Hwy, Suite E2, Brea, CA 92821

Oak & Willow | Coffee & Bakery image

