A map showing the location of Oak Wood Fire Kitchen 715 East 12300 SouthView gallery

Oak Wood Fire Kitchen 715 East 12300 South

715 East 12300 South

Draper, UT 84020

Main Menu

Small Plates

Baked goat cheese

$14.00

Fried cauliflower

$14.00

House fries

$8.00

House salad

$10.00

Lemongrass chicken wings

$16.00

Oak bread

$7.00

Ricotta meatballs

$15.00

Roasted beet salad

$11.00

Sexy fries

$9.00

Shaved brussels sprouts

$13.00

Street corn dip

$14.00

Sandwiches

Nashville

$16.00

Oak burger

$17.00

Large plates

Seared Salmon

$24.00

Bolognese

$18.00

Steak frites

$28.00

Wedge salad

$17.00

Gorgonzola steak salad

$28.00

Chicken pot pie

$18.00

Pizza

Margherita

$14.00

Papa juan

$18.00

Southside

$15.00

Sweetheart

$15.00

Proscuitto & arugula

$17.00

Dr. Pepe

$14.00

The Hidden Valley

$17.00

Elote

$15.00

Pepperoni

$17.00

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

No Honey Pepperoni

$17.00

Kids pizza

Kids Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni

$7.00

Kids noodles

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Butter noodles

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$7.00

Dessert

Skillet cookie & ice cream

$9.00

Bread pudding

$10.00

Ice cream scoop

$2.00

Bar

Cocktails

Spicy margarita

$14.00

Old fashion

$14.00

Pomegranate paloma

$14.00

Lillet spritz

$11.00

Oak mule

$13.00

Peach Billini

$15.00

Sunsets in Draper

$14.00

Aperol spritz

$11.00

Oaks hard lemonade

$12.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$8.00

Baja Mexican Ale

$8.00

Full Suspension

$8.00

Squatters Juicy IPA

$8.00

Evolution

$8.00

Porter

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Stella Artois Cidre

$8.00

Feelin' Hazy

$11.00

Suss it Out

$11.00

Seltzer

Pakka Seltzer

$8.00

Vizzy Mimosa

$8.00

Spirits

Dented Brick Vodka

$8.00

Dented Brick Gin

$8.00

Dented Brick Rum

$8.00

Desolation Rye Whisky

$8.00

Espolon Tequila

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

715 East 12300 South, Draper, UT 84020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

