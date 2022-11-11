Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
American

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

750 Reviews

$$

180. E Davie Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Meatballs
Hoagie
Classic Meatballs

Togo Silverware

We only add single use togo silverware by request.

Togo Silverware

We only add single use togo silverware by request.

Appetizers

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Fried Cauliflower florets tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with Green onion and served with ranch

Burrata

Burrata

$14.00

Burrata, local tomato, balsamic reduction, and olive oil, served with toasted baguette.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$11.00

Toasted baguette topped with garlic butter and a house made cheese blend. Served with warm marinara

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.00

Battered Wisconsin cheese curds, served with garlic aioli.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.99

Three meatballs- NO MIX AND MATCH- with your choice of sauce. Topped with grated parmesan cheese and a piece of toasted baguette

Classic Meatballs

$14.99

Our Classic Four meatballs- NO MIX AND MATCH- with your choice of sauce. Topped with grated parmesan cheese and a piece of toasted baguette

Kids Meatball Meal

$10.00

2 meatballs-no mix and match- your choice of sauce, with your side of choice

Sandwiches

Sliders

Sliders

$14.99

3 meatballs on mini brioche buns- you choose your meatball and sauce for each slider. You can mix and match.

Hoagie

Hoagie

$16.99

Toasted Baguette with three meatballs and your choice of sauce, and side. No mix and match for the meatballs

Balls on a Bun

$15.99

Two meatballs on a brioche bun- "smushed" and topped with cheese, your choice of sauce and a side

NO BUN Sliders

$13.99

NO BUN Hoagie

$15.99

Sides-on-the-Side

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Our OG Mac and Cheese!

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$9.99

White cheddar, buffalo chicken, green onion, and blue cheese crumbles

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$9.99

White cheddar, chorizo, roasted poblano peppers, and hot sauce chicharrones

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

$9.99

White cheddar, roasted pork belly

Collards

Collards

$6.50

Southern Style (like there’s any other kind) chocked full of bacon!

Daily Veg

$5.50

See our website www.oakcitymeatball.com for specials

Daily Risotto

$6.50

See our website www.oakcitymeatball.com for specials

Parmesan Risotto

$6.50

Sauteed Green Beans w/ Toasted Almonds

$6.50

Sauteed Spinach

$5.50

Sauteed Spinach topped with shredded parmesan cheese and toasted Pine nuts

Spaghetti w/ choice of sauce

$5.50

Ziti w/ choice of sauce

$5.50

Extra Bread

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$7.99

Arugula, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, Housemade croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese-housemade Caesar dressing. Does contain anchovies

Market Salad

$7.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Red Onion, Balsamic vinaigrette.

Entree Salads

Entree Arugula Salad

$10.99

Entree Caesar Salad

$10.99

Entree Market Salad

$10.99

Desserts

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$8.00
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Best Balls in Town!

Website

Location

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

