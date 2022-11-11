Italian
Bars & Lounges
American
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
750 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Best Balls in Town!
Location
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh