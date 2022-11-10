Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oakdale Pizza 1242 Old Colchester Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1242 Old Colchester Rd

Oakdale, CT 06385

Popular Items

Large Mozzarella
Small Mozzarella
Large Specialty Pizza

Apps

3 Meatballs

$6.00

Calamari

$16.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Kebabs

$17.00

2 grilled chicken kebabs, pita bread, tzatziki & side of mini greek salad

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

3 crispy tenders served with side

Curly FF

$6.50

Fiery Fingers NO FF

$9.00

Fiery Fingers w/ FF

$13.00

Flatbread

$15.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Fried Wings

$18.00

A dozen crispy fried wings, served with hot sauce, bleu cheese & celery

Fried Zucchini

$11.00

served with zucchini

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.50

steak fries tossed in garlic, parmesan, & fresh herbs

Grilled Wings

$18.00

A dozen grilled wings, tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery & bleu cheese

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Lg Garlic Bread

$5.00

ciabatta bread & garlic butter

Mozz Stix

$6.50

Mussels

$17.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Sm Garlic Bread

$4.00

ciabatta & garlic butter

Steak FF

$6.50

Small Mozzarella

Small Mozzarella

$11.50

Large Mozzarella

Large Mozzarella

$14.50

Specialty Pizza

Small Specialty Pizza

$16.00

Large Specialty Pizza

$24.00

White Pizza

Large White

$18.00

Small White

$14.00

Grinders

BACON

$13.00+

BLACK BEAN

$13.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, (v) black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, provolone

CAPICOLA

$13.00+

CHICKEN CUTLET

$13.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

CHICKEN PARM

$13.00+

CHEESE BURGER

$13.00+

certified angus beef, fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

EGGPLANT

$13.00+

FIERY CHICKEN

$11.00+

GENOA

$11.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

HAM

$11.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

ITALIAN

$13.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

MEATBALL

$11.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, saucy meatballs, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella

PASTRAMI

$13.00+

PHILLY CHICKEN

$13.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, chopped chicken, onions, mushrooms, peppers, american cheese

PO Boy

$11.00+

REGULAR SALAMI

$11.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

ROAST BEEF

$13.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

SAUSAGE

$11.00+

STEAK BOMB

$13.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, chopped steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, american cheese

TUNA

$10.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

TURKEY

$13.00+

fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

VEGGIE

$13.00+

all the veggies! fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone

MEATLESS

$9.00+

PEPPERONI

$9.00+

Burgers/Sandwiches

All sandwiches in this category come with fries.

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

8oz certified angus beef, gorgonzola, grilled red onion, & bacon on brioche

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

crispy chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato (comes with fries)

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, on brioche

Gyro

$15.00

Grilled Pita wrap with either grilled chicken or beef, house-made tzatziki, chopped onion, shredded lettuce, & tomato

OP Burger

$14.00

8oz certified angus beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo & mustard on brioche

Simo Burger

$16.00

8oz certified angus beef mixed with feta, herbs & onion, topped with tzatziki, lettuce & tomato

Western Burger

$16.00

8oz certified angus beef, swiss cheese, onion rings, bacon, roasted red pepper aioli on brioche

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Entrees

All of our Pasta dishes are served with garlic ciabatta bread

3 Cheese Baked Penne

$16.00

ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, & marinara

Aggie's Special

$18.00

grilled chicken, broccoli, basil, garlic & olive oil

Chicken Breast Meal

$17.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

baked fried chicken, marinara & mozz over pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

fresh roasted eggplant baked with marinara & mozz over pasta

Eggplant Stack

$18.00

fresh roasted eggplant, sauteed spinach, ricotta, mozz & parm baked and topped with fresh herbs

Lasagna

$18.00

sausage, hamburg, ricotta, mozzarella

Mediterranean Pasta

$19.00

grilled chicken, spinach, feta, greek olives, grape tomato

Pasta & Sauce

$10.50

spaghetti or penne, marinara

Salads/Bowls

salad

Annie's Grilled Chicken

$17.00

house salad topped with Annie's famous balsamic marinated chicken & balsamic glaze

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

house salad, ham, genoa, pepperoni & regular salami, provolone, banana peppers, & roasted peppers

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.50

green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, mandarins, chow mein noodles, sesame soy dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, creamy caesar

Chef Salad

$16.00

house salad, turkey, roastbeef, provolone, banana peppers, & roasted peppers

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.50

green leaf lettuce, fried chicken, grape tomatos, gorgonzola, bacon , grilled zucchini & squash

Fruit & Nut Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, Annie's candied walnuts, gorgonzola, fruit & dried cranberries

Greek Salad

$16.50

green leaf, oregano, grape leaves, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, roasted peppers, & fresh parsley and dill

House Salad

$11.00

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, red onion, bell pepper, cucumber, mozzarella

Mexican Bowl

$16.00

white rice, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black beans, sour cream, mozzarella

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Salmon Teryaki Bowl

$22.00

Seafood

All of our Seafood is delivered fresh by City Fish and served with housemade coleslaw & tartar sauce unless otherwise stated.

Baked Cod

$20.00

Fresh Cod baked with panko, white wine & butter

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Fresh Cod

Fish Stew

$15.00

Simo's famous fish stew recipe. Tomato based, cod, shrimp, scallops, potato, rice & fresh herbs

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fresh Calamari & banana peppers, marinara for dipping

Fried Clam Strips

$18.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

served with cocktail sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$24.00

Mussels

$17.00

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Salmon Sautee

$22.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pasta with Meatball

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$7.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$6.00

Kids Macaroni + Chz

$7.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.75

20 Oz Soda

$2.75

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.25

Chips

Sm Lays Chips

$1.50

Sm Deep River Chips

$2.25

Lg Deep River Chips

$4.00

Calzone

Calzone

$9.50

Dessert

Rice Pudding

$3.50

Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Baklava

$6.00

Sides

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side BV Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$4.50

Side Tuna

$4.00

Side Of Sausage

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Piece Of Salmon

$9.00

Side Plain Chicken

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned since 1974

Location

1242 Old Colchester Rd, Oakdale, CT 06385

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

