Oakestown Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Micro Brewery, Cider, Wine, Craft Sodas
Location
4051 Chicago Drive Southwest, Grandville, MI 49418
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bangkok Taste - 674 Baldwin Street
No Reviews
674 Baldwin Street Georgetown Township, MI 49428
View restaurant
Uccello's Restaurant - Grandville
No Reviews
3940 Rivertown Pkwy SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurant
Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville - 3180 44th St. SW
No Reviews
3180 44th St. SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurant
More near Grandville