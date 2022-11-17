Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oakland House of Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

16 Water St

Oakland, ME 04963

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1-Topping
Cheese
Steak Bomb (Sub)

Pizza/Calzones

Cheese

$8.99+

1-Topping

$9.99+

2-Toppings

$11.99+

3-Toppings

$12.99+

(Small) 4-Toppings

$13.99

(Large) 4-Toppings

$21.49

(Gluten Free) 4-Toppings

$20.49

Small Pizza (1/2 & 1/2 )

$8.99

Large Pizza 1/2 & 1/2

$13.99

(Gluten Free) 1/2 & 1/2

$12.99

Specialty Pizza/Calzones

Hawaiian

$11.99+

Grilled Chicken

$11.99+

BBQ Chicken

$12.99+

Buffalo Chicken (Hot)

$12.99+

Buffalo Chicken (Mild)

$12.99+

Spinach & Feta

$12.99+

Mediterranean

$13.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99+

Alfredo

$13.99+

Vegetarian

$14.49+

Cheeseburger

$14.99+

Steak (Pizza)

$12.99+

Steak Bomb

$14.49+

Chicken Bomb

$14.49+

Greek

$14.49+

All-Meat

$15.49+

House Special

$15.99+

Breadsticks

$7.49+

Subs/Grinders/Wraps/Dagwoods

Ham & Cheese

$6.99+

Ham, Cheese, & Bacon

$7.99+

Classic Italian

$9.99+

Genoa Salami

$7.99+

Cooked Salami

$7.99+

Turkey

$7.99+

Roast Beef

$8.99+

Tuna Fish

$7.99+

Chicken Salad

$7.99+

Pesto Chicken

$9.99+

B.L.T.

$7.99+

Vegetarian

$6.99+

All-Meat

$9.99+

Meatball

$7.99+

Sausage Parm

$7.99+

Chicken Cutlet

$8.99

Chicken Parm

$8.99

Veal Cutlet

$8.99

Veal Parm

$8.99

Eggplant

$7.99+

Chicken Finger

$8.49+

Buffalo Chicken Finger

$8.99+

Chicken Cordon Blu

$9.99+

Grilled Chicken

$10.99+

From the Grill (Subs)

Steak & Cheese (Sub)

$8.49+

Steak & Chs w/ 1 Item (Sub)

$8.99+

Steak Bomb (Sub)

$9.99+

Steak, american cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms on a toasted sub roll.

Chicken Bomb (Sub)

$9.99+

Fresh grilled chicken, American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms on a toasted sub roll.

Sausage Bomb (Sub)

$9.99+

Hot Pastrami (Sub)

$9.99+

Cheeseburger (Sub)

$9.99+

Chicken Kebab (Sub)

$9.99+

Grilled Chicken Pesto (Sub)

$9.99+

Steak Tips (Sub)

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Caesar (Wrap)

$10.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Single Hot Dog

$2.50

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Fried Chicken Burger

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Burger

$6.50

Fish Fillet

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Beef Gyro

$10.99

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Hamburger

$4.99

Dinners

Hot Dog Dinner

$7.99

Two grilled hot dogs, served with French fries.

Cheeseburger Dinner

$8.99

Hamburger Dinner

$8.99

Double CHB Dinner

$10.99

Chicken Burger Dinner

$8.99+

Club Dinner

$10.99+

Chicken Fingers Dinner

$9.99

Mild Fingers Dinner

$10.99

Hot Finger Dinner

$10.99

BBQ Finger Dinner

$10.99

Chicken Wings Dinner

$14.99

Hot Wing Dinner

$14.99

Mild Wing Dinner

$14.99

BBQ Wing Dinner

$14.99

Teriyaki Wing Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Kebab Dinner

$11.99

Steak Tips Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Beef Gyro Dinner

$12.99

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$12.99

Fish Filet Sandwich Dinner

$10.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$7.49

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Greek Salad

$9.95

Tuna Salad

$9.95

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Turkey Cobb Salad

$13.95

(Cold) Pesto Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chef Salad

$11.95

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Chicken Kebab Salad

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Mild Buffalo Salad

$10.95

Hot Buffalo Salad

$10.95

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.95

Steak Tips Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.99

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.95

Curly Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Waffle Cheese Fries w/ Bacon

$8.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Broccoli Bites

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Plain Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Mild Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Hot Chicken Fingers

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Plain Chicken Wings

$13.99

Mild Chicken Wings

$13.99

Hot Chicken Wings

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Wings

$13.99

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

$13.99

Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$7.99

Spaghetti w/ 1-Item

$8.99

Spaghetti w/ 2-Items

$10.99

Combination Pasta

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan Over Pasta

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp Alfredo

$18.49

Scallop Alfredo

$22.99

Seafood

Freshly prepared seafood dinners.

Fried Haddock Dinner

$16.99

Baked Haddock Dinner

$16.99

Baked Haddock, Rice Pilaf, Grilled Broccoli, Lemon Wedge

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.49

Fried Scallop Dinner

$24.99

Combination Seafood Dinner

$28.99

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$16.99

Grilled Salmon, Rice Pilaf, Grilled Broccoli, Lemon Wedge

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$18.49

Grilled Scallop Dinner

$24.99

Side of Shrimp

$16.49

Side of Scallops

$22.99

Side of Fried Haddock

$14.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese Dinner

$4.99

Kid's Hot Dog Dinner

$4.99

Kid’s Chicken Finger Dinner

$5.99

Kid’s Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$4.99

Kid’s Spaghetti with Meatballs

$5.99

Bottled Drinks

Aquafina Water

$2.29

Pepsi

$1.29+

Diet Pepsi

$1.29+

Mt. Dew

$1.29+

Root Beer

$2.29+

Ginger Ale

$2.29+

Sierra Mist

$2.29+

Pepsi Zero

$2.29

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Dr. Pepper Cream Soda

$2.29

Mug Cream Soda

$2.29

Orange Crush

$2.29

Grape Crush

$2.29

Hawaiian Punch

$2.29

Dole Lemonade

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.29

Red Bubly

$2.29

Purple Bubly

$2.29

Green Bubly

$2.29

Pink Bubly

$2.29

Pure Leaf Tea/Juice

Lemon Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Subtly Sweet Peach

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Extra Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Green Tea

$2.99

Organic Green Tea

$2.99

Organic Black Tea

$2.99

Yellow Gatorade

$2.99

Blue Gatorade

$2.99

Red Gatorade

$2.99

Orange Gatorade

$2.99

Red Fruit Shoot

$1.29

Purple Fruit Shoot

$1.29

Orange Juice

$1.99

Other Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Chips

Sm Cape Cod

$2.19

Lg Cape Cod

$4.79

Sm Humpty Dumpty

$1.49

Lg Humpty Dumpty

$2.50

Share Size HD

$3.49Out of stock

Desserts

Baklava

$3.00

Whoopie Pie

$2.99

Dressings/Sauces

Barbecue

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Mayonnaise

$1.00

Marinara

$1.50

Hot Sauce (Large)

$2.00

Mild Sauce (Large)

$2.00

Hot Sauce (Small)

$1.00

Mild Sauce (Small)

$1.00

Ranch (Large)

$2.00

Ranch (Small)

$1.00

Blue Cheese (Large)

$2.00

Blue Cheese (Small)

$1.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$2.00

A1 Sauce

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Greek Dressing

$2.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16 Water St, Oakland, ME 04963

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Duckie Buddies Bakery & Cafe - Locally Owned & Operated
orange starNo Reviews
54 Main Street Oakland, ME 04963
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Deli - 295 Kennedy Memorial Drive
orange starNo Reviews
295 Kennedy Memorial Drive Waterville, ME 04901
View restaurantnext
Hot Spot Cafe - T-Mobile Employees Only
orange starNo Reviews
133 1st Park Drive Oakland, ME 04963
View restaurantnext
Meridians Kitchen Bar
orange starNo Reviews
166 Upper Main St Fairfield, ME 04937
View restaurantnext
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville
orange star4.4 • 2,309
376 Main Street Waterville, ME 04901
View restaurantnext
Sonny's Pizza
orange star3.8 • 22
146 Main St Fairfield, ME 04937
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Oakland
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston