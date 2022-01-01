Oakland Pizza Co. - South Windsor

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fall Favorites

Fried Oreo's

Fried Oreo's

$5.00

Fair season has begun!

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$15.99

Grilled Scallions, smoky bacon, chopped olives, sunny side up egg

"Nashville" Hot Honey Chicken Tenders

"Nashville" Hot Honey Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Buttermilk Fried with our Secret Recipe. 3 Strips, 1/2 pound

Lunch

Slice of Cheese

Slice of Cheese

$3.25
Slice w/ Pepperoni

Slice w/ Pepperoni

$3.75

Small Plates

Fried Mozz

Fried Mozz

$5.00

Two squares of Fresh Mozz

Buffalo Cauliﬂower

Buffalo Cauliﬂower

$8.00

Fried Buffalo Cauliflower with Blue Cheese crumbles

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Cheesy garlic bread on pizza crust, with basil and fresh garlic

Meatballs

$9.00

Homemade meatballs (our prize), with Sunday sauce, parmesean. Mixed pork, hamburg, bread crumb, ricotta

Wings

Wings

$7.00

Half pound of fried bone-in chicken wings. Available in Buffalo or Jamaican Jerk

EGGPLANT Fries

EGGPLANT Fries

$5.00

Golden Fried Eggplant sticks, served with marinara

Olives

Olives

$5.00

Mixed olives, warmed and marinated in our special blend. Yummy snack

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Crispy Brussels with soy, caramel, chopped peanuts and lime

"Nashville" Hot Honey Chicken Tenders

"Nashville" Hot Honey Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Buttermilk Fried with our Secret Recipe. 3 Strips, 1/2 pound

"Smoky BBQ" Boneless Chicken Tenders

"Smoky BBQ" Boneless Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Buttermilk Fried house recipe. 3 strips, half pound. Smoky BBQ

Large Wings

Large Wings

$13.00

Large Boneless Wings

$18.99

Full pound, roughly 6 strips. Choose the sauce you love.

Cauliflower Cheddar Soup

$6.00

Greens

Sm House Salad

Sm House Salad

$4.00

Cucumber, carrot, grape tomato, red onion, white balsamic dressing

Sm Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine, croutons, grana padano parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Sm Toscano Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, Olives, tomato, roasted peppers, Warm polenta croutons, balsamic

Lg House Salad

Lg House Salad

$7.00

Cucumber, carrot, grape tomato, red onion, white balsamic dressing

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, croutons, grana padano parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Lg Toscano Salad

Lg Toscano Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, Olives, tomato, roasted peppers, Warm polenta croutons, balsamic

The Market Salad

The Market Salad

$10.00

Arugula, apples, fennel, goat cheese, sunflower brittle, lemon vinaigrette

Pizza

Sm Stadium Cheese

Sm Stadium Cheese

$11.99

shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce

Sm Spinach Pie

Sm Spinach Pie

$13.99

fresh mozzarella, spinach, garlic chili-flake oil, ricotta, basil, white pizza

Sm Tom Basil

Sm Tom Basil

$13.99

mozzarella, sliced tomato, garlic, olive oil, basil, white pizza

Sm Supreme

Sm Supreme

$14.99

mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onion

Sm Spicy Roni

Sm Spicy Roni

$13.99

fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, chopped chili peppers, onion

Sm Neopolitan

Sm Neopolitan

$11.99

tomato sauce, grated romano cheese, basil

Sm Margherita

$11.99

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Sm veggie

Sm veggie

$13.99

mozzarella, sauce, spinach, roasted peppers, olives, eggplant

Sm Cheese Lover

$13.99

White Pizza, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan romano, gorgonzola cheese, parsley

Sm Instagram

$15.00
LARGE Stadium

LARGE Stadium

$16.99

shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce

LARGE Spinach Pie

LARGE Spinach Pie

$18.99

fresh mozzarella, spinach, garlic chili-flake oil, ricotta, basil, white pizza

LARGE Tom Basil

$18.99

mozzarella, sliced tomato, garlic, olive oil, basil, white pizza

LARGE Supreme

LARGE Supreme

$19.99

mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onion

LARGE Spicy Roni

$18.99

fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, chopped chili peppers, onion

LARGE Neopolitan

$15.99

tomato sauce, grated romano cheese, basil

LARGE Margherita

$16.99

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

LARGE veggie

$18.99

mozzarella, sauce, spinach, roasted peppers, olives, eggplant

LARGE Sausage & Kale Pizza

$19.99
Sausage & Kale

Sausage & Kale

$15.99

Sausage, Chili flake oil, mozzarella, garlic, light tomato sauce

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, Prosciutto Di Parma, arugula, aged balsamic, olive oil

Bianco

Bianco

$15.99

Pistachio, garlic cream sauce, goat cheese, ricotta, red onion, truffle honey

Burrata

Burrata

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Burrata mozzarella cheese from New Haven, basil

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$15.99

Grilled Scallions, smoky bacon, chopped olives, sunny side up egg

Pasta

Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghetti, tomato sauce, meatballs in our famous Sunday Sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$14.00

Homemade sauce, slightly creamy, rich, topped with mozzarella.

Lasagna with Meatsauce

Lasagna with Meatsauce

$17.00

Meat sauce braised in red wine, arugula pesto ricotta, topped with cheese

Lasagna with Cheese

Lasagna with Cheese

$14.00

Classic lasagna. Marinara, mozzarella, ricotta, stacked with egg noodles.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.00

Crispy fried eggplant. Plum tomatoes, garden basil, ricotta, sauteed spinach

Slider Sandwiches

Mix and match our customized sliders.

Meatball Slider (one)

$4.00

Braised meatball with sugo, Red onion, arugula, and shaved reggiano

Grilled Chicken Slider (one)

Grilled Chicken Slider (one)

$4.00

Grilled chicken, roasted tomato, Pancetta, greens and garlic aioli

Veggie Slider (one)

Veggie Slider (one)

$4.00

Fried eggplant, sundried tomato Pesto, roasted peppers, mozzarella and spinach

Pulled Pork Slider (one)

Pulled Pork Slider (one)

$4.00

House-cured and Slow roasted pulled pork, 'charred tomato' BBQ sauce, with a slaw

Chicken Parm Slider (one)

Chicken Parm Slider (one)

$4.00

Fried chicken cutlet, cherry pepper salsa, fresh mozz

Fried Chicken Slider (one)

Fried Chicken Slider (one)

$4.00

House buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha aioli, thin pickles

Add French Fries

$4.00
BURGER SLIDERS (2 PER)

BURGER SLIDERS (2 PER)

$9.00

Patty Melt style, with cheese sauce, peppers & onions. (fries not included)

Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$10.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, herbs. Add pizza toppings!

Dessert

TWO Cannolis

TWO Cannolis

$5.00

homemade cannoli with chocolate chip filling

Single Cannoli

$3.50

homemade cannoli with chocolate chip filling

Brownie!

Brownie!

$8.00

triple chocolate brownie, caramel swirl, gluten free!

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Fried OREO'S

$5.00
Fried Dough!

Fried Dough!

$5.00

With powdered sugar, or cinnamon sugar

Kids Menu

Small Spaghetti

$5.00

Small Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Penne & one Mball

$7.00

Add French Fries

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Marg

$13.99

Gluten Free Stadium

$13.99

Gluten Free Spinach Pie

$18.00

Gluten Free Tom Basil

$18.00

Gluten Free Supreme

$18.00

Gluten Free Spicy Roni

$18.00

Gluten Free Neopolitan

$16.00

Gluten Free Prosciutto

$18.00

Gluten Free Burrata

$18.00

Gluten Free Bianco

$18.00

Gluten Free Sausage & Kale

$18.00

Gluten Free Veggie

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thin-crust pizza, creative small plates, pastas, and seasonal specials. Come by for craft beers, and draft wine!

Website

Location

289 Oakland Road, South Windsor, CT 06074

Directions

Gallery
Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336) image
Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336) image

