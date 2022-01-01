Oakland Pizza Co. - South Windsor
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Thin-crust pizza, creative small plates, pastas, and seasonal specials. Come by for craft beers, and draft wine!
Location
289 Oakland Road, South Windsor, CT 06074
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chosen 1 Seafood - Manchester - Chosen 1 - Manchester
No Reviews
1540 B Pleasant Valley Rd Manchester, CT 06042
View restaurant