Oakley Brothers Distillery

34 W 8th Street

Anderson, IN 46016

Appetizers

Duck Bacon Wontons

$14.00

duck, bacon, creamy corn filling, teriyaki, cilantro

Mussels

$13.00

1 lb of Chilean mussels sauteed in your choice of garlic butter or marinara, topped with shaved permesan and served with toasted crostini

Cauliflower 'Wings'

$9.00

breaded cauliflower with firecracker or buffalo sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

house breaded mushrooms served with ranch or horseradish aioli

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

served w/ house beer cheese made with locally crafted beer

Spinach Artichoke

$7.00

creamy cheesy spinach artichoke dip served with tortilla chips

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

crispy, cheesy ravioli topped with shaved Parmesn & marinara

Quesadilla

$10.00

choose chicken or taco beef, black beans, cheddar blend, chipotle ranch, salsa, sour cream

BBQ Pulled Pork "Totchos"

$12.00

crispy tots, house smoked BBQ pulled pork, beer cheese , sour cream, jalapeno, green onion

Boneless Chicken Bites

$9.00

1/2 lb handbreaded chicken breast chunks served with your choice of sauces

Burgers & Sandwiches

Smoked Bacon Gouda Smash Steakburger

$14.00

beef patty smashed, topped with smoked Gouda, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Smoked Hog Smash Steakburger Melt

$15.00

beef patty smashed, topped with house BBQ pulled pork, bacon, crispy onion ring & pickle served on toasted sourdough

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

cheddar, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, chiptle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$12.00

crispy chicken breast, bacon, provolone, chipotle ranch on toasted sourdough

Turkey Burger

$12.00Out of stock

ground turkey burger, smoked gouda, cranberry chutney & spinach on a toasted brioche bun

Triple Decker Grilled Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

3 pieces of toasted sourdough with American, provolone and Swiss cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ sauce, pickled red onion, candied jalapeno

French Dip Sandwich

$15.00

sliced roast beef, melted provolone, toasted hoagie bun served w/ au jus

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$16.00

chopped shaved sirloin, cheez whiz, provolone and sauteed onion and peppers on a toasted haogie

Classic Breaded Tenderloin

$11.00

triple cubed pork tenderloin cutlet handbreaded and topped with lettuce, tomato, oniono, pickle and mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Sides

Fries

$3.00

we've got delicous fries

Tots

$3.00

we've got scrumptious tots

Onion Rings

$5.00

we got big ol' onion rings

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

lettuce, tomato, cheddar, croutons

Classic Caesar

$6.00+Out of stock

romaine, Parmesan, red onion, house croutons, house Caesar dressing

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

romaine, perpperoni, bacon, tomato, onion, olives, banana peppers, Paresan, croutons, Italian dressing

Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

mozzarella, ranch, bacon, chicken

Hot Honey Hog

$14.00

smoked pork, bacon, pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, hot honey

Crab Rangoon

$14.00

House Rangoon base (cream cheese-imitation crab-sweet chili), mozzarella, green onion, sweet chili drizzle

Thai Peanut Chicken

$12.00

peanut sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onion, cliantro, teriyaki drizzle

Margherita

$12.00

marinara, basil, mozzarella, tomato, Parmesan

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

BBQ sauce, chicken Mozzarella, red onion

Pickle Lover

$12.00

garlic parm, bacon, pickles, mozzarella, ranch, fresh dill

Smoked Itailian Sausage & Pepper

$14.00

marinara, smoked Italian Sausage, sauteed onion and peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan, red pepper flakes

$12.00

Desserts

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas

$8.00

two warm and gooey chimichangas topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle

Hot Toddy Lava Cake

$10.00

topped with house whiskey caramel, whipped cream & cinnamon

Flyover shirt

$25.00

beanie

$24.00

long sleeve

$10.00

Bitters

$11.00

Shot glass

$5.00

Etched rocks glass

$10.00

Stickers

Stickers

Bottle sales

Flyover whiskey 750ml

$42.00

Hell or rye water bourbon 750 ml

$55.00

317 vodka 750 ml

$24.00

Chocolate rye bourbon 375ml

$35.00

County seat wheat 375ml

$25.00

Uno mas agave spirit

$60.00

765 gin

$32.00

Limoncello 375

$24.00

Marshmallow vodka 750ml

$25.00

Aged rum

$30.00

White rum 750ml

$26.00

Apple pie 750ml

$24.00

Apple pie 375ml

$12.00

Moonshine 750 ml

$22.00

Moonshine 375ml

$12.00

Blackberry liquor

$26.00

Whiskey barrel flight board with 3 taster glasses

$35.00

Father’s Day tasting kit

$115.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Small Batch distillery specializing in craft cocktail featuring our house made spirits. We also have an on site kitchen to offer food for guests. 21 and older establishment.

34 W 8th Street, Anderson, IN 46016

