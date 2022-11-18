Restaurant header imageView gallery

OAKLEYS bistro

No reviews yet

1464 W 86th St

Indianapolis, IN 46260

Order Again

Kid's Menu

Kids Meatloaf

$12.00

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Kids Fettuccini

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Oakley O's with red sauce

$9.75

Oakley O's with white sauce

$9.75

Oakley O's plain

$9.75

Oakley O's with veggies

$9.75

Oakley O's with butter sauce

$9.75

Oakley O's with EVOO & Parm

$9.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Food is our passion and sharing it with our guest is our joy, we look forward to seeing you again soon!

1464 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260

