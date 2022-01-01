Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Coffee Shop @ Oaks Church

review star

No reviews yet

777 South I-35E

Red Oak, TX 75154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold War
French Silk
Sebastian

Signature Lattes

Sebastian

$5.25+

Caramel, White Chocolate, Irish Cream

French Silk

$5.25+

Chocolate, Vanilla

Whole Latte Love

$5.25+

Lavender, Honey

German Chocolate

$5.25+

Chocolate, Almond, Coconut

Cold War

$5.25+

Vanilla, Raw Sugar, Half n' Half (Breve)

Hot War

$5.25+

Vanilla, Raw Sugar, Half n' Half (Breve)

Hug in a Cup

$5.25+

Caramel, Irish Cream, Mint

Snickerdoodle

$5.25+

Vanilla, Hazelnut, Cinnamon

Toasted Coconut

$5.25+

Hazelnut, Coconut

Mint Condition

$5.25+

Mint, White Chocolate, Vanilla

Traditional Espresso

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with Steamed Milk

Espresso

$2.95

A double-shot of White Rhino's house espresso

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and milk

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso with Steamed Milk + Foam

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso with Hot Water

Coffee Beverages

Drip

$2.95+

White Rhino's Beltline Blend (Medium-Dark)

Drip Refill

$0.92

Flash Brew

$4.50

Similar to cold brew, but brewed faster with a stronger coffee flavor

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Drip with Steamed Milk

Iced Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Iced drip coffee made how you like

Other Beverages

Traditional Matcha

$4.00

Strong, earthy flavor of green tea

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Sweetened and light green tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

A special White Rhino recipe

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Chai Tea with Espresso

Tuk-tuk

$3.75

Hot Tea with Steamed Milk

Steamer

$2.50+

Does not have Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Mocha with Steamed Milk

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Refreshing and light

Iced Water

Cup of Milk

$2.00

Seasonal Beverages

Fall tried to sneak up on us, but we're ready to bring the cozy vibes with our seasonal menu! Order a seasonal drink today!

Caramel Apple Spice

$4.25+

Spiced apple cider with caramel to really bring in the Fall vibes! Served hot.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+

Our take on the classic; a delicious and creamy latte for the perfect taste of fall.

Chumpkin

$4.75+

White Rhino's traditional chai + pumpkin spice with steamed milk. They bring it back every year and it's beloved.

Dirty Chumpkin

$5.25+

White Rhino's Chumpkin with espresso.

Cinnamon Maple Latte

$5.25+

Cinnamon and maple with espresso and steamed milk. Did someone say cozy?

Caramel Maple Pecan Latte

$5.25+

Sopapilla Latte

$5.25+

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.25+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are focused on being a missional coffee shop by delivering excellent coffee while creating a place for community and connection.

Location

777 South I-35E, Red Oak, TX 75154

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dough City Pizza+Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
219 S STATE HIGHWAY 342 Ste. 120 RED OAK, TX 75154
View restaurantnext
Three Rivers Coffee - Waxahachie
orange starNo Reviews
2801 N US Hwy 77 suite 100 Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurantnext
Butter and Grace
orange starNo Reviews
1585 N. Hwy 77 Ste. G Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurantnext
El Fenix Waxahachie
orange starNo Reviews
1035 W. US-287 Bypass Waxahachie, TX 76230
View restaurantnext
Surfin'Chicken- Waxahachie #003 - 1200 N HIGHWAY 77
orange starNo Reviews
1200 N HIGHWAY 77 Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurantnext
Tuscan Slice
orange starNo Reviews
401 N Hwy 77,Ste 15 Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Red Oak
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (576 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston