Oak St. Pie Co.

110 North Oak Street

Roanoke, TX 76262

Order Again

Pie - Whole

Apple

$34.00

Banana Cream

$34.00

Blueberry

$34.00

Blueberry Strata

$34.00

Buttermilk

$30.00
Cherry

$34.00

Chocolate Cream

$34.00

Chocolate Meringue

$34.00

Coconut Cream

$34.00

Coconut Meringue

$34.00

French Silk

$34.00

German Chocolate

$34.00

Key Lime

$34.00

Lemon Chess

$30.00

Lemon Meringue

$34.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$34.00

Millionaire

$32.00

Mocha

$32.00

Peanut Butter

$36.00

Pecan

$34.00

Pumpkin

$30.00

Raspberry Lemon

$36.00

Raspberry Rhubarb

$34.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$34.00

Minis

Apple

$6.00

Banana Cream

$6.00

Blueberry

$6.00

Blueberry Strata

$6.00

Buttermilk

$5.00

Cherry

$6.00

Chocolate Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Meringue

$6.00

Coconut Cream

$6.00

Coconut Meringue

$6.00

French silk

$6.00

German Chocolate

$5.50

Key Lime

$6.00

Lemon Chess

$5.00

Lemon Meringue

$6.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Millionaire

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Peanut Butter

$6.00

Pecan

$6.00

Pumpkin

$5.50

Raspberry Lemon

$6.00

Raspberry Rhubarb

$6.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$6.00

Cobbler - Whole

Blackberry

$36.00

Peach

$36.00

Cookies

Cookies Pkg of 4

$4.00

Cookie Gift Box

$15.00

Bars

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Brownies

$4.00

Macaroons 2 Pack

$4.00

Macaroons Jumbo Single

$2.50
Call for Open Hours

Find our shop in the heart of Oak Street, a bustling hot spot in Roanoke, The Unique Dining Capital of Texas. Walk through our doors and you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team and the aroma of freshly baked pies, buttery crusts, and rich fudge and candies. Our family-owned shop has been serving up classic made-from-scratch treats since 2006.

110 North Oak Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

