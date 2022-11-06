Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Oakwood BBQ

1,466 Reviews

$$

307 E Braker Ln

Austin, TX 78753

Popular Items

Two Meat Plate
Brisket melt
Sliced Brisket

Fountain Drinks

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Online order fountain drinks

$2.50

Combo drink

$0.50

Specialty

Small Sangrimosa

$7.00

Small Paloma

$6.00

Small michelada

$8.00

Michelada w/ RIB

$12.00Out of stock

Ranch Water

$5.00

Entrees

The Pit Burger w/Fries

The Pit Burger w/Fries

$10.99
Mater's Tater

Mater's Tater

$11.00
Texas Poutine Fries

Texas Poutine Fries

$11.00

Seasoned French Fries loaded with pulled pork or chopped beef, beans, jalapenos, pickles onions and our house-made queso

Tex-Mex Tacos W/ side of chips and queso

Tex-Mex Tacos W/ side of chips and queso

$11.00

Side Sampler

$10.00

Choose 5 sides!

Sandwiches

The Tex Mex

The Tex Mex

$9.00

Tex-Mex is a pulled pork sandwich sauced and loaded with jalapenos, coleslaw and housemade onions.

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$11.00
The Backyard

The Backyard

$9.99

Backyard comes with chopped beef, pulled pork, sauced with coleslaw, house-made pickles and onions and crispy onions straws.

The Oakwood

The Oakwood

$11.99

Sliced brisketSandwhich

$13.00

sliced beef, sauced on brioche bun

The Herd

The Herd

$12.99

The Herd comes with chopped beef, pulled pork, sausage topped with BBQ sauce, coleslaw, house-made pickles and onions.

Honey Buffalo chicken sandwich

$10.00
Brisket melt

Brisket melt

$8.00

Sausage Wrap

$5.00

Meat Plates ( call ahead for availability of sides and meat after 6)

One Meat Plate

One Meat Plate

$15.00

one meat comes with two sides, one slice of bread and 1.5 ounce cup of sauce. Pickles and onions as garnish. Extra bread, P/0 and sauce in add-ons.

Two Meat Plate

Two Meat Plate

$17.00

Two choices of meat, two sides and one slice of bread and 1.5 ounce cup of sauce. Pickles and onions as garnish.

Three Meat Plate

$19.00

Three choices of meat, may not repeat a meat. Two choices of sides one, slice of bread and 1.5 ounce cup of sauce. Pickles and onions.

Sampler

Sampler

$25.00

All sample of five meats with your choice of two sides and three slices of bread and a 1.5 ounce of BBQ sauce Brisket Ribs Turkey Sausage and pulled pork .

Rib plate

$13.00

By The 1/2 lb

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$12.00+
Turkey

Turkey

$11.00+
Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$10.50+
Sausage

Sausage

$8.50+
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$9.00+

Ribs

$11.00+

Family Style

Family Meal Deal ( two different meats required)

Family Meal Deal ( two different meats required)

$45.00

The Family Meal deal has two meat choices that comes to 2 lbs with two large sides. You may NOT double a protein. This comes with 6 slices of bread and a 5.5 ounce cup of sauce. 6oz of pickles 6 oz pickled onions. More upon request in add-on section.

Oakwood Sandwich Combo Pack W/ 2 Large sides

$40.00

4 Oakwood Sandwiches with 2 large sides

Taco Family Pack w/chips and queso and large burnt end beans

$39.99

Our Taco Family Pack come with 1.5 lbs of pulled pork, 8 tortillas, jalapeños, onions, slaw. Large chip and queso and a large burnt end beans. Bbq sauce. Feeds a Family of 4-5

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.98+

Coleslaw

$2.98+

Green Beans

$2.98+

Burnt End Beans

$2.98+

Cream Corn

$2.98+

Mac & Cheese

$2.98+

Side of jalapenos

$1.00

Extra Pickles And Onion

$0.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.99
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Add-on / Extra

Extra Nacho cheese

$1.00

Extra pickles And onion

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Side of jalapenos

$0.50

Side of sour cream

$0.50

T-shirts

Black Oakwood BBQ t-shirt

$15.00

Navy Oakwood BBQ shirt

$15.00

Grey Dog mom shirt

$10.00

Black hat

Black

$20.00

Black& Grey hat

Black and grey

$20.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:31 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:31 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:31 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:31 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

BBQ, Beer and Live Music! Come in and enjoy! Call us today to book your next Wedding Reception, Baby shower or work event! We’d love to have you! Backyard Dog friendly!

Website

Location

307 E Braker Ln, Austin, TX 78753

Directions

