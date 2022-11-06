Barbeque
Oakwood BBQ
1,466 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:31 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:31 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:31 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:31 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
BBQ, Beer and Live Music! Come in and enjoy! Call us today to book your next Wedding Reception, Baby shower or work event! We’d love to have you! Backyard Dog friendly!
Location
307 E Braker Ln, Austin, TX 78753
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southside Market & Barbeque - Austin Arbor Walk
No Reviews
10515 N Mopac Expy Austin, TX 78759
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 223-Austin 183
No Reviews
11570 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78759
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 227-Austin Lamar
No Reviews
3914 N Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78756
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant