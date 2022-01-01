Oao -Sushi Bar & Grill at Wailea 34 Wailea Gateway #A101

  • Home
Small Plates

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Spicy Japanese Edamame

$10.00

Grilled Corn Cob

$14.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$23.00

Tempura Vegetables

$16.00

Big Eye Tuna with Kizami

$24.00

Wagyu Tataki

$96.00+

Hamachi Carpaccio

$23.00

Shiromi Dry Miso Tiradito Style

$23.00

Kampachi

$23.00

Salmon Sesame Carpaccio

$23.00

Oysters

$6.00+Out of stock

Shooter

$16.00+

Baked Mussels

$10.00+

Spicy Tuna Rice Cake

$18.00Out of stock

Miso Soup

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Hamachi Kama

$28.00Out of stock

Entrée

Black Cod

$32.00

Salmon

$42.00

Poached Lobster

$45.00

Stuffed Grilled Chicken

$30.00

Catch Of The Day

$48.00

Grilled Lamb

$42.00

Japanese Grade A5 Wagyu

$32.00+

Ribeye

$45.00

New York Strip Loin

$45.00

Kitchen Surf And Turf

$52.00

Salads

Spinach Dry Miso

$16.00

Cilantro Lime

$16.00

Shrimp & Kula Greens

$25.00

Kombu Marinated Vegetables

$15.00

Vegan Items

Avocado Roll

$11.00

Cucumber Roll

$11.00

Veggie Roll

$18.00

Edamame

$10.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Spinach Dry Miso Salad

$16.00

Kombu Salad

$15.00

Shishito Peppers (Sautéed)

$10.00

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Mash Potato

$8.50+

Risotto

$16.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Keiki

Teriyaki Salmon W/ Rice

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura 3pc W/ Rice

$10.00

Grilled Chicken W/ Rice

$10.00

Specialty Rolls

Oao Baked California Roll

$32.00

Sushi Surf & Turf

$72.00

Alaskan King Roll

$36.00

Tuna Emperor

$52.00

Wailea Rainbow

$45.00

King Dragon

$36.00

Full Omakase

$185.00

Half Omakase

$92.50

Rolls

California

$13.00+

Spicy Tuna

$14.00+

Spicy Hamachi

$14.00+

House Special

$20.00

House Veggie

$17.00+

Salmon Avocado

$12.00+

Unagi

$14.00+

Spicy Salmon

$12.00+

Soft Shell Crab

$16.00+

Lobster Tempura

$23.00+

Salmon Skin

$10.00+

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$16.00+

Tuna Avocado

$14.00+

Spicy Scallops

$15.00+

Negi Toro (Fatty Tuna W/ green Onion)

$20.00

Sashimi/Nigiri

Hamachi

$13.00+

Big Eye Tuna

$12.00+

Kanpachi

$12.00+

Sake

$11.00+

Unagi

$12.00+

Tobiko

$10.00+

Tomago

$6.00+

Wagyu

$32.00+

Ebi

$9.00+

Ika

$9.00+

Ikura

$12.00+

Shiromi

$12.00+

Tako

$9.00+

Uni

$48.00+Out of stock

Toro

$23.00+

Anago

$12.00+

Hotate

$13.00+

Saba

$8.00+

Kohada

$9.00+

Sushi Special

Firecracker

$35.00

Crunchy Dragon

$32.00

Sashimi

Hamachi

$28.00

Big Eye Tuna

$26.00

Kanpachi

$26.00

Sake

$26.00

Unagi

$28.00

Tobiko

$24.00

Tomago

$20.00

Wagyu

$32.00

Ebi

$22.00

Ika

$24.00

Ikura

$28.00

Shiromi

$26.00

Tako

$24.00

Uni

$48.00

Toro

$60.00

Anago

$30.00

Hotate

$35.00

Saba

$24.00

Kohada

$26.00

Nigiri

Hamachi

$13.00

Big Eye Tuna

$12.00

Kanpachi

$12.00

Sake

$11.00

Unagi

$12.00

Tobiko

$10.00

Tomago

$6.00

Wagyu

$32.00

Ebi

$9.00

Ika

$9.00

Ikura

$12.00

Shiromi

$12.00

Tako

$9.00

Uni

$18.00

Toro

$23.00

Anago

$12.00

Hotate

$13.00

Saba

$8.00

Kohada

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

POG

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Calypso Lemonade

$6.00+

Clearly Canadian Sparkling Water

$5.00+

Mananalu Bottle Water

$7.00+

Ginger Beer

$8.00

Tea

$8.00

Mock-Tail

Watermelon Cucumber Cooler

$10.00

Maui OAO-Wee

$10.00

Green Tea Matcha-Lada

$12.00

Dessert

Ube Pot De Crème

$14.00

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Sorbet Duo W/ Macarons

$16.00

Okinawan Sweet Potato Mille Feuille

$18.00Out of stock

(3) Mochi Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Green Tea, Azuki Bean, Black Sesame

(3) Macarons

$4.50
Come in and enjoy!

Location

34 wailea gateway #101, Suite A101, kihei, HI 96753

Directions

