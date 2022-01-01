Oasis Market and Deli imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Oasis Mediterranean Grill Midtown

3 Reviews

920 E Lake St. Suite 145

Minneapolis, MN 55407

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
(4-piece) Chicken Wings
Falafel Sandwich

Sandwiches, Burgers, Wings

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$10.99

Classic lamb and beef gyro. Roasted strips of gyro meat wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$10.99

Seasoned chicken wrapped in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.99

Classic 6” Philly cheesesteak loaded with grilled steak, grilled onions, peppers, and melted cheese on a warm roll.

Falafel Sandwich

$8.99

Deep fried vegetable patties made of chick peas, fava beans, garlic, cumin and coriander wrapped in Pocket bread with parsley, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Battered walleye, lettuce, tomato, and tartar.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.99

Half pound pattie with Lettuce, red onion, pickles, and mayo.

CheeseBurger and Fries

$10.99

Half pound patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, and mayo.

Double Burger and Fries

$12.99

Crispy chicken breast with shredded lettuce , tomatoes & onions tossed, Served on a roll.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Two Half pound patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, and mayo.

Gyro Cheeseburger

$11.99

Half pound patties, topped with sliced gyro meat, American cheese, onion, pickles, lettuce, tamato and mayo.

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Plates

Gyro Plate

$14.99

Roasted strips of gyro meat with the option of hummus, house salad, and Rice. Served with Pita Pocket Bread

Chicken Gyros Plate

$14.99

Seasoned chicken served with hummus, house salad, and Fries. Served with Pita Pocket Bread

Combo Plate

$15.99

A pairing of sliced Beef/Lamb & Chicken Gyro, served with hummus, house salad, and Fries. Served with Pita Pocket Bread

Chicken Plate

$15.99

Grilled tender marinated, boneless chicken, served with hummus, house salad, and Fries. Served with Pita Pocket Bread

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$15.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast served with hummus, house salad, and Fries. Served with Pita Pocket Bread

Fish Plate

$13.99

Lightly breaded Wallaye, served with tartar sauce & lemon.Served with hummus, house salad, and Fries. Served with Pita Pocket Bread

Vegetable Plate

$13.99

Sampling of hummus, baba ghanouj, grape leaves, fried cauliflower,, and falafel. Served with house salad and Pita Pocket Bread.

Fish and Shrimp Plate

$18.99

A pairing of Sauteed Shrimp and lightly breaded Wallaeye. Served with hummus, house salad, and Fries. Served with Pita Pocket Bread

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$12.99

Six pieces. Vegetable patties made from chick peas, fava beans, and spices. Served with hummus and house salad. Served with pita.

Main Dishes

Personalize your Oasis Bowl with your choice of freshly grilled meat with rice, veggies, and house sauces.
Kofta Kabob

Kofta Kabob

$15.99

Grilled seasoned lean ground beef, served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with Pita Pocket Bread.

Chicken Kofta Kabob

Chicken Kofta Kabob

$15.99

Grilled seasoned lean ground chicken, served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with Pita Pocket Bread.

Kabob Combo (Meshakel)

$17.99

A combination of Chicken Kabob, Kofta Kabob, and lamb kabob. Served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with pita pocket bread.

Lamb Kabob

$17.99

Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Grilled tender marinated lamb, served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with Pita Pocket Bread.

Oasis Bowl

$10.99

Sauteed shrimp served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with Pita Pocket Bread.

Family Platter for 2

Family Platter for 2

$37.99

A mixed platter sliced roasted gyros, Chicken, Kofta, Lamb, Samosa, Falefel, Baba Ganouj, Served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with pita pocket bread.

Family Platter for 4

$56.99

Family Platter for 6

$71.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$8.99

Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.

Greek Salad w/ Gyros

$12.99

Roasted strips of gyro meat served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$12.99

Grilled tender Chicken Breast served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.

Falafel Salad

$10.99

Vegetable patties made from chick peas, fava beans, and spices. Served with hummus and house salad. Served with pita.

Tabouli

$8.99

Ful Medames

$7.99

Tabouli (Small)

$2.99

Meat By The Pound

(1 lb) Gyro Meat

$12.99

(1/2 lb) Gyro Meat

$6.99

(1 lb) Chicken Breast

$12.99

(1/2 lb) Chicken Breast

$6.99

(1 lb) Shrimp

$12.99

(1/2 lb) Shrimp

$6.99

Kids

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Kids Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Beverages

Soda Can

$1.50

Soda Bottle or Fountain

$1.99

Vimto Grape Soda

$1.29

Bottled Water

$1.49

Juice

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Mini -Can

$0.99

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$2.99

Carrot Cake

$2.99

Oreo Cake

$2.99

Strawberry Cake

$0.99

Mango Cake

$0.99

Chocolate Cake

$0.99

Mocha Cake

$0.99

Honey Cake

$0.99

Baklava

$2.99

Baklava Assortment Box

$5.99

Cookies

$0.99

Sides And Extras

Hummus

Hummus

$6.99

A blend of chickpeas, tahina, lemon juice, and garlic

Hummus (small)

$3.99

Baba Ganouj

$6.99

Baked eggplant pureed with tahina, lemon juice, and garlic.

Stuffed Grape Leaves/ Salad

$6.99

Rolled vine leaves with rice, tomato, parsley, and dry mint.

Falafel (6-pieces)

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Pita Bread

$0.60

Tahini

$0.50

Hot sauce

$0.50

Cucumber Sauce

$0.50

Orange sauce

$0.50

American Cheese

$0.50

Feta

$0.50

Olives

$0.50

Hot Peppers

$0.50

T

$500.00

Wings

(4-piece) Chicken Wings

$6.99

(8-piece) Chicken Wings

$11.99

(12-piece) Chicken Wings

$14.99

Sambusa

(Beef) Samosa

$1.69

(Veg) Samosa

$1.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Directions

Gallery
Oasis Market and Deli image
Oasis Market and Deli image

Map
