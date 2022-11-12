Restaurant header imageView gallery

OASIS The Kitchen Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

5072 Annunciation Circle

Ave Maria, FL 34142

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanada
D - Poke Bowl

OASIS Starters

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Bed of Mussels

$13.00

Grilled Octopus

$15.00

Provoleta Skillet

$12.00

Octopus Ceviche

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Empanada

$5.00

Tuna Dip Platter

$12.00

Ham Croquettes

$8.00

Harvest Roasted Beets

$10.00

Extra Bread

$5.00

Flatbreads

Krazy Burger Flatbread

$15.00

Station 32 Flatbread

$12.00

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Burgers

Traditional Burger

$14.00

Southwest Prime Burger

$15.00

Bacon and Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Tomato Avocado Salad

$10.00

Zesty Arcadian Salad

$10.00

Bowls

D - Poke Bowl

$17.00

D - Power Bowl

$15.00

Main Entrees

Skirt Steak (Churrasco)

$23.00

Rib-Eye

$33.00

Osso Buco

$23.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Pistachio Encrusted Grouper

$20.00

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Pastas & Sautee

Steak Burrata

$26.00

Chicken Picatta

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Linguini Bolognese

$16.00

OASIS Stir-Fry

$15.00

Premium Sides

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Papas Provenzal

$8.00

Parmesan Asparagus

$8.00

Sweet Plantains

$8.00

Kids Menu

K - Chicken Tenders

$8.00

K - Linguini

$8.00

K - Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

HALOWEEN Kids Meal

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake & Ice Cream

$13.00

Dulce De Leche Crepes

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Mini Nutella Churros

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Good Vibes Only

5072 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria, FL 34142

